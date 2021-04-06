An intuitive React component set for multi-column(row) resizing. You could customize the behavior of resizing in a very simple way. Works in every modern browser which supports flexible box layout.
Using yarn:
yarn add react-simple-resizer
Or via npm:
npm install react-simple-resizer
Here is a minimal example for two-column layout:
import React from 'react';
import { Container, Section, Bar } from 'react-simple-resizer';
export default () => (
<Container style={{ height: '500px' }}>
<Section style={{ background: '#d3d3d3' }} minSize={100}/>
<Bar size={10} style={{ background: '#888888', cursor: 'col-resize' }} />
<Section style={{ background: '#d3d3d3' }} minSize={100} />
</Container>
);
We have created several demos on CodeSandbox, check demos below:
Literally, it's the container of the other components.
import { Container } from 'react-simple-resizer';
import { HTMLAttributes } from 'react';
interface ContainerProps extends HTMLAttributes<HTMLDivElement> {
vertical?: boolean;
onActivate?: () => void;
beforeApplyResizer?: (resizer: Resizer) => void;
afterResizing?: () => void;
}
vertical
Determine whether using vertical layout or not, default is
false.
onActivate
Triggered when any
Bar is activated. i.e, onMouseDown or onTouchStart.
beforeApplyResizer
Used to customize resize behavior. In this method, you don't need to call
applyResizer to apply the resize result. Please note that you should not do any side effect on this method. If you want to do something after resizing, see
afterResizing below.
afterResizing
Triggered after a resizing section is completed, which means that it will be triggered after onMouseUp and onTouchEnd events. If you want to do something after size of section has changed, use
onSizeChanged props on the
Section instead.
import React from 'react';
class Container extends React.PureComponent<ContainerProps> {
public getResizer(): Resizer
public applyResizer(resizer: Resizer): void
}
getResizer
Used to get newest
Resizer. But any change won't apply unless you pass the
Resizer to
applyResizer.
applyResizer
Apply the passed
Resizer to
Container.
import { Section } from 'react-simple-resizer';
import { HTMLAttributes, RefObject } from 'react';
interface SectionProps extends HTMLAttributes<HTMLDivElement> {
size?: number;
defaultSize?: number;
maxSize?: number;
minSize?: number;
disableResponsive?: boolean;
onSizeChanged?: (currentSize: number) => void;
innerRef?: RefObject<HTMLDivElement>;
}
size
Used to set
Section's size. If
size is set,
Section will ignore the value of
defaultSize,
maxSize and
minSize.
defaultSize
Used to set default size of
Section.
maxSize
Used to set max size of
Section.
minSize
Used to set min size of
Section.
disableResponsive
Each
Section is responsive as default, unless
size exists. The
responsive here means that
Section's size is related with
Container's size, if
Container's size turn smaller, the
Section's size also turn smaller automatically. Otherwise, changes of
Container size won't affect the
Section when
disableResponsive is
true.
onSizeChanged
Will be triggered each time its size has changed.
innerRef
Used to get the actual DOM ref of
Section.
import { Bar } from 'react-simple-resizer';
import { HTMLAttributes, RefObject } from 'react';
interface ExpandInteractiveArea {
top?: number;
left?: number;
right?: number;
bottom?: number;
}
interface BarProps extends HTMLAttributes<HTMLDivElement> {
size: number;
expandInteractiveArea?: ExpandInteractiveArea;
onStatusChanged?: (isActive: boolean) => void;
onClick?: () => void;
innerRef?: RefObject<HTMLDivElement>;
}
size
Required, used to set the size of
Bar.
expandInteractiveArea
Used to expand interactive area of
Bar.
onStatusChanged
Triggered when the state of
Bar has changed.
onClick
Triggered if there's no "move" events. The main difference between it and original
onClick event is that there is no parameters on this
onClick. You could also use it as a touch event on mobile platform, without 300ms click delay.
innerRef
Used to get the actual DOM ref of
Bar.
If you want to customize behavior of resizing, then you have to know how to use
Resizer.
There is two ways to get the
Resizer. One is
beforeApplyResizer defined on the props of
Container, and the other is
getResizer defined on the instance of
Container.
Beware that you need manually calling
applyResizer every time you want to apply the effect, except in
beforeApplyResizer. Check demo Make Section collapsible to see how
applyResizer is used.
interface Resizer {
resizeSection: (indexOfSection: number, config: { toSize: number; preferMoveLeftBar?: boolean }) => void;
moveBar: (indexOfBar: number, config: { withOffset: number; }) => void;
discard: () => void;
isSectionResized: (indexOfSection: number) => boolean;
isBarActivated: (indexOfBar: number) => boolean;
getSectionSize: (indexOfSection: number) => number | -1;
getTotalSize: () => number;
}
resizeSection
Used to set size of the nth
Section.
In multi-column layout, there're several
Bars could change the
Section's size. Therefore, you could try to use the left side
Bar to resizing by setting
preferMoveLeftBar.
moveBar
Used to move the nth
Bar to resizing.
If the value of A is negative, move
Bar to the left. When
vertical is
true, move up.
discard
Discard resizing at this time.
isSectionResized
Used to determine whether the nth
Section's size is changed at current resizing section or not.
isBarActivated
Used to determine whether the nth
Bar is active or not.
getSectionSize
Used to get size of the nth
Section. if there is no nth
Section, return
-1.
getTotalSize
Used to get total size of all
Section.
The main purpose of this repository is to continue to evolve react-simple-resizer, making it faster, smaller and easier to use. We are grateful to the community for contributing bugfixes and improvements.
Feel free to let us know that you have created some new customized resize behavior. You could create a PR to let more people see your works. Also, if you find some behaviors that you cannot create, let us know too.