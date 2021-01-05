A simple React slider component for inputting a number value within a range.

Install

npm install react-simple-range --save

Usage

Import React and this component using your chosen module bundler:

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import ReactSimpleRange from 'react-simple-range' ; const rootElement = document .getElementById( 'app' ); ReactDOM.render( < ReactSimpleRange /> , rootElement);

Props

Name Type Default Description min number 0 Minimum slider value max number 100 Maximum slider value step number 1 Number inc/decremented when slider value is changed. The range of the slider (max - min) should be evenly divisible by this id string null Identifier that is passed to the onChange handler (see below) onChange function NOOP Function to be called when the slider value changes - your slider will have no effect without this! See below for more information onChangeComplete function NOOP Function to be called when user interaction finishes, sends the same values as the onChange handler, the only difference is they get sent when the interaction has ended defaultValue number 0 Set initial value of slider vertical boolean false Set slider to vertical when true verticalSliderHeight string 100px Default slider height if vertical. If your slider already has a fixed height wrapper, just set this to 100% and the slider will fill the space eventWrapperPadding number 8 Px value to add padding to the wrapper to make small sliders easier to interact with label boolean false If true, adds a label displaying the slider's value when interacted with disableThumb boolean false Disables the thumb when true disableTrack boolean false Disables the track when true sliderSize number 4 Px height of slider if horizontal, width if vertical thumbSize number sliderSize * 2 Height and width of thumb in px sliderColor string #9E9E9E Color of slider trackColor string #03A9F4 Color of track and label thumbColor string #fff Color of thumb customThumb element undefined Pass in a single React element to use as your thumb, replacing the default

Change handlers

onChange

The onChange handler receives the following arguments:

an object containing the current slider value and ratio (percentage of bar filled)

and (percentage of bar filled) the id prop of the slider

onChangeComplete

An alternative change handler which only sends the argument at the end of the mouse drag

Contributing

PRs are welcome. Submit issues for any bugs or feature requests.

Commands for local dev