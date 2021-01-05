A simple React slider component for inputting a number value within a range.
npm install react-simple-range --save
Import React and this component using your chosen module bundler:
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import ReactSimpleRange from 'react-simple-range';
const rootElement = document.getElementById('app');
ReactDOM.render(<ReactSimpleRange />, rootElement);
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|min
|number
|0
|Minimum slider value
|max
|number
|100
|Maximum slider value
|step
|number
|1
|Number inc/decremented when slider value is changed. The range of the slider (max - min) should be evenly divisible by this
|id
|string
null
|Identifier that is passed to the onChange handler (see below)
|onChange
|function
|NOOP
|Function to be called when the slider value changes - your slider will have no effect without this! See below for more information
|onChangeComplete
|function
|NOOP
|Function to be called when user interaction finishes, sends the same values as the onChange handler, the only difference is they get sent when the interaction has ended
|defaultValue
|number
|0
|Set initial value of slider
|vertical
|boolean
false
|Set slider to vertical when true
|verticalSliderHeight
|string
100px
|Default slider height if vertical. If your slider already has a fixed height wrapper, just set this to
100% and the slider will fill the space
|eventWrapperPadding
|number
|8
|Px value to add padding to the wrapper to make small sliders easier to interact with
|label
|boolean
false
|If true, adds a label displaying the slider's value when interacted with
|disableThumb
|boolean
false
|Disables the thumb when true
|disableTrack
|boolean
false
|Disables the track when true
|sliderSize
|number
|4
|Px height of slider if horizontal, width if vertical
|thumbSize
|number
sliderSize * 2
|Height and width of thumb in px
|sliderColor
|string
#9E9E9E
|Color of slider
|trackColor
|string
#03A9F4
|Color of track and label
|thumbColor
|string
#fff
|Color of thumb
|customThumb
|element
undefined
|Pass in a single React element to use as your thumb, replacing the default
The onChange handler receives the following arguments:
value and
ratio (percentage of bar filled)
id prop of the slider
An alternative change handler which only sends the argument at the end of the mouse drag
PRs are welcome. Submit issues for any bugs or feature requests.
|Name
|Effect
npm start
|Runs react-styleguidist, serving examples at
http://localhost:6060/
npm run test
|Runs tests with
jest
npm run test:watch
|Runs tests in watch mode