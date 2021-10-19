openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rsp

react-simple-pull-to-refresh

by Thomas Guibert
1.3.0 (see all)

npm install react-simple-pull-to-refresh

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.7K

GitHub Stars

70

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-simple-pull-to-refresh

npm version license

A Simple Pull-To-Refresh Component for React Application with 0 dependency. Works for Mobile and Desktop.

Contributing

⚠️ I don't have much time to take care of the issues at the moment.

🙏 Any help and contribution is greatly appreciated.

Demo

Click here 👍

Installation

npm i react-simple-pull-to-refresh

Usage

import PullToRefresh from 'react-simple-pull-to-refresh';

Pull To Refresh only

// ...

return (
  <PullToRefresh onRefresh={handleRefresh}>
    <ul>
      {list.map((item, index) => (
        <li key={index}>{item}</li>
      ))}
    </ul>
  </PullToRefresh>
);

// ...

Pull To Refresh and Fetch More enabled

// ...

return (
  <PullToRefresh onRefresh={handleRefresh} canFetchMore={true} onFetchMore={handleFetchMore}>
    <ul>
      {list.map((item, index) => (
        <li key={index}>{item}</li>
      ))}
    </ul>
  </PullToRefresh>
);

// ...

Props Matrix

NameTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
isPullablebooleanfalsetrueEnable or disable pulling feature
onRefresh() => PromisetrueFunction called when Refresh Event has been trigerred
pullDownThresholdnumberfalse67Distance in pixel to pull to trigger a Refresh Event
maxPullDownDistancenumberfalse95Maximum transitionY applied to Children when dragging
resistancenumberfalse1Scale of difficulty to pull down
refreshingContentJSX.Element or stringfalseContent displayed when Pulling or Fetch more has been trigerred
pullingContentJSX.Element or stringfalseContent displayed when Pulling
canFetchMorebooleanfalsefalseEnable or disable fetching more feature
onFetchMore() => PromisefalseFunction called when Fetch more Event has been trigerred
fetchMoreThresholdnumberfalse100Distance in pixel from bottom of the container to trigger a Fetch more Event
backgroundColorstringfalseApply a backgroundColor
classNamestringfalse

Changelog

1.3.0: Add a resistance prop, that allows to adjust the pull down difficulty - (From: @joshuahiggins)

1.2.5: Fix event listenter leaks - (From: @d-s-x)

1.2.4: Fix overscroll on iOS Safari - (From: @d-s-x)

1.2.3: Add React 17+ as valid peer dependencies - (From: @Felixmosh)

1.2.2: Remove non-null assertion operators from ref.current + TouchEvent check for Mozilla - (From: @HamAndRock)

1.2.1: Remove unnecessary z-index

1.2.0: onRefresh and onFetchMore now require to be of type () => Promise

1.1.2: Bind Scroll event to Window

1.1.0: Check for "canFetchMore" value for each scroll events.

1.1.0: Add a Fetch More feature

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial