A Simple Pull-To-Refresh Component for React Application with 0 dependency. Works for Mobile and Desktop.

Contributing

⚠️ I don't have much time to take care of the issues at the moment.

🙏 Any help and contribution is greatly appreciated.

Demo

Click here 👍

Installation

npm i react-simple-pull-to-refresh

Usage

import PullToRefresh from 'react-simple-pull-to-refresh' ;

Pull To Refresh only

return ( < PullToRefresh onRefresh = {handleRefresh} > < ul > {list.map((item, index) => ( < li key = {index} > {item} </ li > ))} </ ul > </ PullToRefresh > );

Pull To Refresh and Fetch More enabled

return ( < PullToRefresh onRefresh = {handleRefresh} canFetchMore = {true} onFetchMore = {handleFetchMore} > < ul > {list.map((item, index) => ( < li key = {index} > {item} </ li > ))} </ ul > </ PullToRefresh > );

Props Matrix

Name Type Required Default Description isPullable boolean false true Enable or disable pulling feature onRefresh () => Promise true Function called when Refresh Event has been trigerred pullDownThreshold number false 67 Distance in pixel to pull to trigger a Refresh Event maxPullDownDistance number false 95 Maximum transitionY applied to Children when dragging resistance number false 1 Scale of difficulty to pull down refreshingContent JSX.Element or string false Content displayed when Pulling or Fetch more has been trigerred pullingContent JSX.Element or string false Content displayed when Pulling canFetchMore boolean false false Enable or disable fetching more feature onFetchMore () => Promise false Function called when Fetch more Event has been trigerred fetchMoreThreshold number false 100 Distance in pixel from bottom of the container to trigger a Fetch more Event backgroundColor string false Apply a backgroundColor className string false

Changelog

1.3.0: Add a resistance prop, that allows to adjust the pull down difficulty - (From: @joshuahiggins)

1.2.5: Fix event listenter leaks - (From: @d-s-x)

1.2.4: Fix overscroll on iOS Safari - (From: @d-s-x)

1.2.3: Add React 17+ as valid peer dependencies - (From: @Felixmosh)

1.2.2: Remove non-null assertion operators from ref.current + TouchEvent check for Mozilla - (From: @HamAndRock)

1.2.1: Remove unnecessary z-index

1.2.0: onRefresh and onFetchMore now require to be of type () => Promise

1.1.2: Bind Scroll event to Window

1.1.0: Check for "canFetchMore" value for each scroll events.

1.1.0: Add a Fetch More feature