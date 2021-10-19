A Simple Pull-To-Refresh Component for React Application with 0 dependency. Works for Mobile and Desktop.
npm i react-simple-pull-to-refresh
import PullToRefresh from 'react-simple-pull-to-refresh';
Pull To Refresh only
// ...
return (
<PullToRefresh onRefresh={handleRefresh}>
<ul>
{list.map((item, index) => (
<li key={index}>{item}</li>
))}
</ul>
</PullToRefresh>
);
// ...
Pull To Refresh and Fetch More enabled
// ...
return (
<PullToRefresh onRefresh={handleRefresh} canFetchMore={true} onFetchMore={handleFetchMore}>
<ul>
{list.map((item, index) => (
<li key={index}>{item}</li>
))}
</ul>
</PullToRefresh>
);
// ...
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|isPullable
|boolean
|false
|true
|Enable or disable pulling feature
|onRefresh
|() => Promise
|true
|Function called when Refresh Event has been trigerred
|pullDownThreshold
|number
|false
|67
|Distance in pixel to pull to trigger a Refresh Event
|maxPullDownDistance
|number
|false
|95
|Maximum transitionY applied to Children when dragging
|resistance
|number
|false
|1
|Scale of difficulty to pull down
|refreshingContent
|JSX.Element or string
|false
|Content displayed when Pulling or Fetch more has been trigerred
|pullingContent
|JSX.Element or string
|false
|Content displayed when Pulling
|canFetchMore
|boolean
|false
|false
|Enable or disable fetching more feature
|onFetchMore
|() => Promise
|false
|Function called when Fetch more Event has been trigerred
|fetchMoreThreshold
|number
|false
|100
|Distance in pixel from bottom of the container to trigger a Fetch more Event
|backgroundColor
|string
|false
|Apply a backgroundColor
|className
|string
|false
1.3.0: Add a resistance prop, that allows to adjust the pull down difficulty - (From: @joshuahiggins)
1.2.5: Fix event listenter leaks - (From: @d-s-x)
1.2.4: Fix overscroll on iOS Safari - (From: @d-s-x)
1.2.3: Add React 17+ as valid peer dependencies - (From: @Felixmosh)
1.2.2: Remove non-null assertion operators from ref.current + TouchEvent check for Mozilla - (From: @HamAndRock)
1.2.1: Remove unnecessary z-index
1.2.0: onRefresh and onFetchMore now require to be of type () => Promise
1.1.2: Bind Scroll event to Window
1.1.0: Check for "canFetchMore" value for each scroll events.
1.1.0: Add a Fetch More feature