React Simple Popover Totally controlled popover component based on React Overlays. Try yourself

Install

$ npm install react-simple-popover

Usage

import Popover from 'react-simple-popover' ; import React, { Component } from 'react' ; class PopoverDemo extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { open : false }; } handleClick = ( e ) => { this .setState({ open : ! this .state.open}); } handleClose = ( e ) => { this .setState({ open : false }); } render() { return ( < div > < a href = "#" className = "button" ref = {(node) => { this.target = node }} onClick={this.handleClick}>Popover </ a > < Popover placement = 'left' container = {this} target = {this.target} show = {this.state.open} onHide = {this.handleClose} > < p > This is popover </ p > </ Popover > </ div > ); } }

Options

placement

One of left , right , bottom or top .

show

Boolean, true if popover is shown; false otherwise.

showArrow

Boolean, set false to hide arrow. Default is true .

onHide

Hide callback function.

target

Target ref to align popover around target element.

container

Reference to the component that represents the context

hideWithOutsideClick

Boolean, true if popover should hide when clicked outside; false otherwise.

containerStyle

Style for outermost container

arrowStyle

Style for arrow

style

Style for the content's container

Author

Ismail Demirbilek - @dbtek

MIT Licensed