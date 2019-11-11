openbase logo
rsp

react-simple-popover

by Ismail Demirbilek
0.2.4 (see all)

Totally controlled popover component.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.6K

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Simple Popover

Totally controlled popover component based on React Overlays.

Demo Try yourself

Install

 $ npm install react-simple-popover

Usage

import Popover from 'react-simple-popover';
import React, { Component } from 'react';

class PopoverDemo extends Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
    this.state = {
      open: false
    };
  }

  handleClick = (e) => {
    this.setState({open: !this.state.open});
  }

  handleClose = (e) => {
    this.setState({open: false});
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <div>
        <a
          href="#"
          className="button"
          ref={(node) => { this.target = node }}
          onClick={this.handleClick}>Popover</a>
        <Popover
          placement='left'
          container={this}
          target={this.target}
          show={this.state.open}
          onHide={this.handleClose} >
          <p>This is popover</p>
        </Popover>
      </div>
    );
  }
}

Options

placement
One of left, right, bottom or top.

show
Boolean, true if popover is shown; false otherwise.

showArrow
Boolean, set false to hide arrow. Default is true.

onHide
Hide callback function.

target
Target ref to align popover around target element.

container
Reference to the component that represents the context

hideWithOutsideClick
Boolean, true if popover should hide when clicked outside; false otherwise.

containerStyle
Style for outermost container

arrowStyle
Style for arrow

style
Style for the content's container

Author

Ismail Demirbilek - @dbtek
MIT Licensed

