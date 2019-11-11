Totally controlled popover component based on React Overlays.Try yourself
$ npm install react-simple-popover
import Popover from 'react-simple-popover';
import React, { Component } from 'react';
class PopoverDemo extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
open: false
};
}
handleClick = (e) => {
this.setState({open: !this.state.open});
}
handleClose = (e) => {
this.setState({open: false});
}
render() {
return (
<div>
<a
href="#"
className="button"
ref={(node) => { this.target = node }}
onClick={this.handleClick}>Popover</a>
<Popover
placement='left'
container={this}
target={this.target}
show={this.state.open}
onHide={this.handleClose} >
<p>This is popover</p>
</Popover>
</div>
);
}
}
placement
One of
left,
right,
bottom or
top.
show
Boolean,
true if popover is shown;
false otherwise.
showArrow
Boolean, set
false to hide arrow. Default is
true.
onHide
Hide callback function.
target
Target ref to align popover around target element.
container
Reference to the component that represents the context
hideWithOutsideClick
Boolean,
true if popover should hide when clicked outside;
false otherwise.
containerStyle
Style for outermost container
arrowStyle
Style for arrow
style
Style for the content's container
Ismail Demirbilek - @dbtek
MIT Licensed