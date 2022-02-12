openbase logo
rsk

react-simple-keyboard

by Francisco Hodge
3.4.62 (see all)

React Virtual Keyboard - Customizable, responsive and lightweight

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13.3K

GitHub Stars

411

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Virtual Keyboard

Readme

simple-keyboard: Javscript Virtual Keyboard
Virtual Keyboard for React. Customizable, responsive and lightweight.

npm version MIT license Build Status Publish Status Mirroring

🚀 Demo

https://simple-keyboard.com/demo

📦 Installation & Usage

Check out the Getting Started docs to begin.

📖 Documentation

Check out the simple-keyboard documentation site.

Feel free to browse the Questions & Answers page for common use-cases.

To run demo on your own computer

Other versions

Questions? Join the chat

🎯 Compatibility

  • Internet Explorer 11
  • Edge (Spartan) 16+
  • Edge (Anaheim/Edge Chromium) 79+
  • Chrome 49+
  • Safari 9+
  • Firefox 57+
  • iOS 9+

Note: If you don't want to support old browsers, you can use the Modern Browsers bundle (index.modern.js).

✅ Contributing

PRs and issues are welcome. Feel free to submit any issues you have at: https://github.com/hodgef/react-simple-keyboard/issues

Alternatives

rvk
react-virtual-keyboardUse jQuery Virtual Keyboard in react.js
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
498
rmu
react-material-ui-keyboardVirtual keyboard for TextField when needed
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
202
react-vr-textinput> Text Input and Virtual Keyboard for React VR
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
19
rmt
react-material-touch-keyboardVirtual keyboard for TextFeild when needed
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
15
rhv
react-hangul-virtual-keyboardReact Virtual Keyboard - Customizable, responsive and lightweight (+ Korean layout)
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
