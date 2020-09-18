openbase logo
rsi

react-simple-infinite-loading

by Yvonnick FRIN
1.1.0 (see all)

A list that infinitely loads content as user scrolls down in React

npm
GitHub
Documentation
584

GitHub Stars

56

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

5

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

React Infinite Scroll

Readme

react-simple-infinite-loading

NPM JavaScript Style Guide gitmoji-changelog

Why?

I wrote an article about creating an infinite loading list with React and GraphQL. Someone pointed out the React implementation of the list was a bit complex. I figure out it was possible to write an abstraction for this particular case. Here it is!

This component aims to stay easy to use. If your use case needs more options I recommend using directly awesome libraries from Brian Vaughn listed in dependencies section.

Demo

You can find a demo here.

Install

npm install --save react-simple-infinite-loading

Usage

import React from 'react'

import InfiniteLoading from 'react-simple-infinite-loading'

function Example({ items, fetchMore, hasMore }) {
  return (
    <div style={{ width: 300, height: 300 }}>
      <InfiniteLoading
        hasMoreItems={hasMore}
        itemHeight={40}
        loadMoreItems={fetchMore}
      >
        {items.map(item => <div key={item}>{item}</div>)}
      </InfiniteLoading>
    </div>
  )
}

Link to example

Dependencies

react-simple-infinite-loading has only three dependencies:

  • react-window is made to display efficiently large lists. It only creates components for the visible elements and reuse nodes.
  • react-window-infinite-loader is a HOC that loads elements just-in-time as user scrolls down the list
  • react-virtualized-auto-sizer helps you displaying your list so it fits the space available in its parent container.

Properties

property namerequiredtypedescription
childrenyesfunctionThe children function should return the jsx for an item of the list. An object is passed as parameter containing item, index, style. You must pass the style to top-level tag of your item's jsx.
itemsyesarrayAn array of elements. Any type of elements is accepted.
itemHeightyesnumberThe height of an item. All items should have the same height.
itemsCountnonumberThe count of items to be loaded, if known. Prevents the scrollbar from changing its size as the items are being loaded.
hasMoreItemsnobooleanA boolean that determines if there are still items to load using loadMoreItems function.
loadMoreItemsnofunctionA function that will be called each time the list need to load more items.
placeholdernonodeAny render-able value like strings or React.Nodes to be displayed while children is loading
customScrollbarnobooleanA boolean that determines if react-custom-scrollbars is used instead of native one
elementClassNamenostringA React className prop that will be applied to every child container
refnoref or functionA ref or a callback ref to get component instance so you can call instance's methods (see Methods section)

Methods

scrollTo(scrollOffset: number): void

see FixedSizeList methods section.

scrollToItem(index: number, align: string = "auto"): void

see FixedSizeList methods section.

resetloadMoreItemsCache(): void

Clear previously loaded items from cache.

example

import React from 'react'

import InfiniteLoading from 'react-simple-infinite-loading'

function Example({ items, fetchMore, hasMore }) {
  const ref = React.useRef()
  const scrollToTop = () => {
    if (ref.current) {
      ref.current.scrollTo(0)
    }
  }
  const scrollTo50 = () => {
    if (ref.current) {
      ref.current.scrollToItem(50)
    }
  }
  const resetCache = () => {
    if (ref.current) {
      ref.current.resetloadMoreItemsCache()
    }
  }

  return (
    <>
      <button onClick={scrollToTop}>Scroll to top</button>
      <button onClick={scrollTo50}>Scroll to 50</button>
      <button onClick={resetCache}>Reset cache</button>
      <div style={{ width: 300, height: 300 }}>
        <InfiniteLoading
          hasMoreItems={hasMore}
          itemHeight={40}
          loadMoreItems={fetchMore}
          ref={ref}
        >
          {items.map(item => <div key={item}>{item}</div>)}
        </InfiniteLoading>
      </div>
    </>
  )
}

License

Apache-2.0 © frinyvonnick

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Yvonnick FRIN
📖
Augusto
📖
Henrique Martins
📖
Yoann Prot
📖
Jimmy Kasprzak
💻
Kerem Hallaç
💻
Tim
📖 💻

Giancarlo França
💻
Giles
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

