I wrote an article about creating an infinite loading list with React and GraphQL. Someone pointed out the React implementation of the list was a bit complex. I figure out it was possible to write an abstraction for this particular case. Here it is!
This component aims to stay easy to use. If your use case needs more options I recommend using directly awesome libraries from Brian Vaughn listed in dependencies section.
You can find a demo here.
npm install --save react-simple-infinite-loading
import React from 'react'
import InfiniteLoading from 'react-simple-infinite-loading'
function Example({ items, fetchMore, hasMore }) {
return (
<div style={{ width: 300, height: 300 }}>
<InfiniteLoading
hasMoreItems={hasMore}
itemHeight={40}
loadMoreItems={fetchMore}
>
{items.map(item => <div key={item}>{item}</div>)}
</InfiniteLoading>
</div>
)
}
react-simple-infinite-loading has only three dependencies:
|property name
|required
|type
|description
|children
|yes
|function
|The children function should return the jsx for an item of the list. An object is passed as parameter containing
item,
index,
style. You must pass the style to top-level tag of your item's jsx.
|items
|yes
|array
|An array of elements. Any type of elements is accepted.
|itemHeight
|yes
|number
|The height of an item. All items should have the same height.
|itemsCount
|no
|number
|The count of items to be loaded, if known. Prevents the scrollbar from changing its size as the items are being loaded.
|hasMoreItems
|no
|boolean
|A boolean that determines if there are still items to load using
loadMoreItems function.
|loadMoreItems
|no
|function
|A function that will be called each time the list need to load more items.
|placeholder
|no
|node
|Any render-able value like strings or React.Nodes to be displayed while
children is loading
|customScrollbar
|no
|boolean
|A boolean that determines if react-custom-scrollbars is used instead of native one
|elementClassName
|no
|string
|A React className prop that will be applied to every child container
|ref
|no
|ref or function
|A ref or a callback ref to get component instance so you can call instance's methods (see Methods section)
scrollTo(scrollOffset: number): void
see FixedSizeList methods section.
scrollToItem(index: number, align: string = "auto"): void
see FixedSizeList methods section.
resetloadMoreItemsCache(): void
Clear previously loaded items from cache.
example
import React from 'react'
import InfiniteLoading from 'react-simple-infinite-loading'
function Example({ items, fetchMore, hasMore }) {
const ref = React.useRef()
const scrollToTop = () => {
if (ref.current) {
ref.current.scrollTo(0)
}
}
const scrollTo50 = () => {
if (ref.current) {
ref.current.scrollToItem(50)
}
}
const resetCache = () => {
if (ref.current) {
ref.current.resetloadMoreItemsCache()
}
}
return (
<>
<button onClick={scrollToTop}>Scroll to top</button>
<button onClick={scrollTo50}>Scroll to 50</button>
<button onClick={resetCache}>Reset cache</button>
<div style={{ width: 300, height: 300 }}>
<InfiniteLoading
hasMoreItems={hasMore}
itemHeight={40}
loadMoreItems={fetchMore}
ref={ref}
>
{items.map(item => <div key={item}>{item}</div>)}
</InfiniteLoading>
</div>
</>
)
}
