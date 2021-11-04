Smart react lazy load image with IntersectionObserver API, Priority Hints and animations
npm install react-simple-img
import { SimpleImg } from 'react-simple-img';
export default () => <SimpleImg height={500} src="your image path" />;
SimpleImg
Image component working similar with standard
img tag and with the following props.
|Prop
|Type
|Required
|Description
src
|string
|✓
|The large image source
srcSet
|string
|eg:
large.jpg 2x, small.jpg
Reference for examples
sizes
|string
|eg:
(max-width: 320px) 280px, (max-width: 480px) 440px
Reference for examples
importance
|string
|Priority Hints with "low" or "auto": set to "auto" will load image after load event, otherwise "low" will load images after load event and lazy load with intersection observer
placeholder
|string
|Placeholder image source (svg, jpg, png...) or css color value (
white, linear-gradient(blue, pink)), set to
false will remove placeholder.
applyAspectRatio
|boolean
|Image will scale automatically with aspect ratio. Note: width and height will need to be supplied
animationDuration
|number
|animation duration in seconds
imgStyle
|object
|Inline styles for the
<img> element.
initSimpleImg([config], disableAnimateCachedImg = false, logConsoleError = false) optional
This function is only required, when you want to customise intersection observer configuration.
Arguments
- [root]: The element that is used as the viewport for checking
visibility of the target. Must be the ancestor of the target. Defaults
to the browser viewport if not specified or if null.
- [rootMargin]: Margin around the root. Can have values similar to the
CSS margin property, e.g. "10px 20px 30px 40px" (top, right, bottom,
left). If the root element is specified, the values can be
percentages. This set of values serves to grow or shrink each side of
the root element's bounding box before computing intersections.
Defaults to all zeros.
- [threshold]: Either a single number or an array of numbers which
indicate at what percentage of the target's visibility the observer's
callback should be executed. If you only want to detect when
visibility passes the 50% mark, you can use a value of 0.5. If you
want the callback run every time visibility passes another 25%, you
would specify the array [0, 0.25, 0.5, 0.75, 1]. The default is 0
(meaning as soon as even one pixel is visible, the callback will be
run). A value of 1.0 means that the threshold isn't considered passed
until every pixel is visible.
- if you want to disable the reveal animation after image have been cached
- Determining whether images have been cached is achieved using `sessionStorage`.
Setting this to true will have no effect for users with privacy settings enabled
in their browsers that block the use of `sessionStorage`.
- if you want to log errors in browser console when image fetch failed, then set the value to true.
Thank you very much for those kind people with their sponsorship to this project.