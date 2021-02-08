react-simple-image is a React Components of
<img> tag with cleaner srcset/sizes interface.
npm install --save react-simple-image
or,
yarn add react-simple-image
The
<Image/> component has two descriptor type:
alt - String : (Required) alt text
className - String : (Optional) additional className
src - String : (Required) src attribute
srcSet - Object : (Required) src set
key: descriptor - Regexp: width descriptor (e.g. 360w, 720w) or pixel descriptor (e.g. 1x, 1.5x, or 2x)
value: src - String: image paths/urls
sizes - Array : (Optional) sizez set for width descriptor
Object
size - String: image size
mediaCondition - String: to apply on the image size
Here are some tips:
sizes is not compatible with pixel descriptor. If you specify
sizes with pixel descriptor, it is gracefully ignored.
width descriptor and
pixel descriptor are not intended to use at the same time. If you declare both props,
pixel descriptor overwrites and
width descriptor props is ignored
For more information, please reach out for:
<Image
alt='example'
className='additional-className'
src='example-small.png'
srcSet={{
'360w': 'example-small.png',
'720w': 'example-middle.png',
'1200w': 'example-large.png',
}}
sizes={[
{size: '100vw', mediaCondition: '(max-width: 30em)'},
{size: '50vw', mediaCondition: '(max-width: 50em)'},
{size: 'calc(33vw - 100px)'},
]}
/>
<Image
alt='example'
src='example-small.png'
srcSet={{
'360w': 'example-small.png',
'720w': 'example-middle.png',
'1200w': 'example-large.png',
}}
sizes={[
{size: '100vw', mediaCondition: '(max-width: 30em)'},
{size: '50vw', mediaCondition: '(max-width: 50em)'},
{size: 'calc(33vw - 100px)'},
]}
/>
<img
alt="example"
src="example-small.png"
srcset="example-small.png 360w,example-middle.png 720w,example-large.png 1200w"
sizes="(max-width: 30em) 100vw,(max-width: 50em) 50vw,calc(33vw - 100px)"
data-reactroot=""
data-reactid="1"
data-react-checksum="1197296813"
/>
<Image
alt='example'
className='additional-className'
src='example.png'
srcSet={{
'1x': 'example.png',
'2x': 'example@2x.png',
}}
/>
<img
alt="example"
class="additional-className"
src="example.png"
srcset="example.png 1x,example@2x.png 2x"
data-reactroot=""
data-reactid="1"
data-react-checksum="1897738717"
/>
Copyright (c) 2016 Bit Journey, Inc.
Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at
http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.