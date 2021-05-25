openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rsf

react-simple-flowchart

by Alex Vinokurov
1.2.4 (see all)

The simple React.js flowchart component based on flowchart.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.3K

GitHub Stars

48

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-simple-flowchart

Downloads Downloads npm version dependencies dev dependencies License

The simple React.js flowchart component based on flowchart.js

Getting Started

Install it via npm:

npm install react-simple-flowchart

And include in your project:

import Flowchart from 'react-simple-flowchart';

Component's Props

chartCode

It is a required prop. It containes a special code that defines a flowchart structure. See flowchart.js for details.

options

It is a required prop. It containes options for flowchart elements (colors, line styles, etc). See flowchart.js for details.

onClick

It is an optional event handler for the onClick event, which occurs when flowchart symbol have been clicked. It receives elementText argument that contains text or id of clicked symbol.

For example, if you use in chartCode:


op1=>operation: Operation 1|department1

symbol id will be "op1" and symbol text will be "Operation 1". If you will click on symbol aside from the text, onClick will receive "op1", but if you will click on text, it will receive "Operation 1". Of course, it is not very convenient, but unfortunately in flowchart.js text labels are not nested in the symbols and have no ids. Therefore, you should include the processing of both text and ids in your code.

See example below for this prop's usage details.

React.js (ES6) usage example:

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import Flowchart from 'react-simple-flowchart';


export class Flowdemo extends Component {

  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
    const code =
      `st=>start: Begin
e=>end: End
op1=>operation: Operation 1|department1
op2=>operation: Operation 2|department2
sub=>subroutine: Go To Google|external:>http://www.google.com
cond=>condition: Google?
st(right)->op1(right)->op2(right)->cond(yes)->sub(bottom)
cond(no)->e`;

    const opt = {
      x: 0,
      y: 0,
      'line-width': 3,
      'line-length': 50,
      'text-margin': 10,
      'font-size': 14,
      'font-color': 'black',
      'line-color': 'black',
      'element-color': 'black',
      fill: 'white',
      'yes-text': 'yes',
      'no-text': 'no',
      'arrow-end': 'block',
      scale: 1,
      symbols: {
        start: {
          'font-color': 'red',
          'element-color': 'green',
          'font-weight': 'bold',
        },
        end: {
          'font-color': 'red',
          'element-color': 'green',
          'font-weight': 'bold',
        },
      },
      flowstate: {
        department1: { fill: 'pink' },
        department2: { fill: 'yellow' },
        external: { fill: 'green' },
      },
    };

    this.state = {
      code,
      opt,
      elementText: 'none',
    }
  }

  handleCodeChange(e) {
    this.setState({
      code: e.target.value,
    });

  }

  handleOptChange(e) {
    this.setState({
      opt: JSON.parse(e.target.value),
    });

  }

  render() {
    const { code, opt, elementText } = this.state;
    return (
      <div>
        <p>Edit flowchart in real time!</p>
        <textarea
          cols="100"
          rows="10"
          value={code}
          onChange={(e) => this.handleCodeChange(e)}
        />
        <br /><br />
        <p>Flowchart options</p>
        <textarea cols="100"
                  rows="10"
                  value={JSON.stringify(opt)}
                  onChange={(e) => this.handleOptChange(e)}
        />
        <br /><br />
        <p>Result</p>
        <p>Last Clicked Node: <strong>{elementText}</strong></p>
        <Flowchart
          chartCode={code}
          options={opt}
          onClick={elementText => this.setState({elementText})}
        />
      </div>
    );
  }
}

See and try this example at CodeSandbox

It will be looks as below:

react-simple-flowchart usage example

See flowchart.js to learn more about flowchart and options syntax.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial