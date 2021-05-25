The simple React.js flowchart component based on flowchart.js
Install it via npm:
npm install react-simple-flowchart
And include in your project:
import Flowchart from 'react-simple-flowchart';
It is a required prop. It containes a special code that defines a flowchart structure. See flowchart.js for details.
It is a required prop. It containes options for flowchart elements (colors, line styles, etc). See flowchart.js for details.
It is an optional event handler for the onClick event, which occurs when flowchart symbol have been clicked. It receives elementText argument that contains text or id of clicked symbol.
For example, if you use in chartCode:
op1=>operation: Operation 1|department1
symbol id will be "op1" and symbol text will be "Operation 1". If you will click on symbol aside from the text, onClick will receive "op1", but if you will click on text, it will receive "Operation 1". Of course, it is not very convenient, but unfortunately in flowchart.js text labels are not nested in the symbols and have no ids. Therefore, you should include the processing of both text and ids in your code.
See example below for this prop's usage details.
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import Flowchart from 'react-simple-flowchart';
export class Flowdemo extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
const code =
`st=>start: Begin
e=>end: End
op1=>operation: Operation 1|department1
op2=>operation: Operation 2|department2
sub=>subroutine: Go To Google|external:>http://www.google.com
cond=>condition: Google?
st(right)->op1(right)->op2(right)->cond(yes)->sub(bottom)
cond(no)->e`;
const opt = {
x: 0,
y: 0,
'line-width': 3,
'line-length': 50,
'text-margin': 10,
'font-size': 14,
'font-color': 'black',
'line-color': 'black',
'element-color': 'black',
fill: 'white',
'yes-text': 'yes',
'no-text': 'no',
'arrow-end': 'block',
scale: 1,
symbols: {
start: {
'font-color': 'red',
'element-color': 'green',
'font-weight': 'bold',
},
end: {
'font-color': 'red',
'element-color': 'green',
'font-weight': 'bold',
},
},
flowstate: {
department1: { fill: 'pink' },
department2: { fill: 'yellow' },
external: { fill: 'green' },
},
};
this.state = {
code,
opt,
elementText: 'none',
}
}
handleCodeChange(e) {
this.setState({
code: e.target.value,
});
}
handleOptChange(e) {
this.setState({
opt: JSON.parse(e.target.value),
});
}
render() {
const { code, opt, elementText } = this.state;
return (
<div>
<p>Edit flowchart in real time!</p>
<textarea
cols="100"
rows="10"
value={code}
onChange={(e) => this.handleCodeChange(e)}
/>
<br /><br />
<p>Flowchart options</p>
<textarea cols="100"
rows="10"
value={JSON.stringify(opt)}
onChange={(e) => this.handleOptChange(e)}
/>
<br /><br />
<p>Result</p>
<p>Last Clicked Node: <strong>{elementText}</strong></p>
<Flowchart
chartCode={code}
options={opt}
onClick={elementText => this.setState({elementText})}
/>
</div>
);
}
}
See and try this example at CodeSandbox
It will be looks as below:
See flowchart.js to learn more about flowchart and options syntax.
MIT