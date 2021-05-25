The simple React.js flowchart component based on flowchart.js

Getting Started

Install it via npm:

npm install react-simple-flowchart

And include in your project:

import Flowchart from 'react-simple-flowchart' ;

Component's Props

chartCode

It is a required prop. It containes a special code that defines a flowchart structure. See flowchart.js for details.

options

It is a required prop. It containes options for flowchart elements (colors, line styles, etc). See flowchart.js for details.

onClick

It is an optional event handler for the onClick event, which occurs when flowchart symbol have been clicked. It receives elementText argument that contains text or id of clicked symbol.

For example, if you use in chartCode:

op1 =>operation: Operation 1 |department1

symbol id will be "op1" and symbol text will be "Operation 1". If you will click on symbol aside from the text, onClick will receive "op1", but if you will click on text, it will receive "Operation 1". Of course, it is not very convenient, but unfortunately in flowchart.js text labels are not nested in the symbols and have no ids. Therefore, you should include the processing of both text and ids in your code.

See example below for this prop's usage details.

React.js (ES6) usage example:

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import Flowchart from 'react-simple-flowchart' ; export class Flowdemo extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); const code = `st=>start: Begin e=>end: End op1=>operation: Operation 1|department1 op2=>operation: Operation 2|department2 sub=>subroutine: Go To Google|external:>http://www.google.com cond=>condition: Google? st(right)->op1(right)->op2(right)->cond(yes)->sub(bottom) cond(no)->e` ; const opt = { x : 0 , y : 0 , 'line-width' : 3 , 'line-length' : 50 , 'text-margin' : 10 , 'font-size' : 14 , 'font-color' : 'black' , 'line-color' : 'black' , 'element-color' : 'black' , fill : 'white' , 'yes-text' : 'yes' , 'no-text' : 'no' , 'arrow-end' : 'block' , scale : 1 , symbols : { start : { 'font-color' : 'red' , 'element-color' : 'green' , 'font-weight' : 'bold' , }, end : { 'font-color' : 'red' , 'element-color' : 'green' , 'font-weight' : 'bold' , }, }, flowstate : { department1 : { fill : 'pink' }, department2 : { fill : 'yellow' }, external : { fill : 'green' }, }, }; this .state = { code, opt, elementText : 'none' , } } handleCodeChange(e) { this .setState({ code : e.target.value, }); } handleOptChange(e) { this .setState({ opt : JSON .parse(e.target.value), }); } render() { const { code, opt, elementText } = this .state; return ( <div> <p>Edit flowchart in real time!</p> <textarea cols="100" rows="10" value={code} onChange={(e) => this.handleCodeChange(e)} /> <br /><br /> <p>Flowchart options</p> <textarea cols="100" rows="10" value={JSON.stringify(opt)} onChange={(e) => this.handleOptChange(e)} /> <br /><br /> <p>Result</p> <p>Last Clicked Node: <strong>{elementText}</strong></p> <Flowchart chartCode={code} options={opt} onClick={elementText => this.setState({elementText})} /> </div> ); } }

See and try this example at CodeSandbox

It will be looks as below:

See flowchart.js to learn more about flowchart and options syntax.

License

MIT