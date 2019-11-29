A way to quickly add a Flexbox Grid Layout to your app 🚀
Layout based on 12 Grids System.
Install via
npm and
yarn
npm i -S react-simple-flex-grid
// or
yarn add react-simple-flex-grid
Import
Row,
Col and grid styles
import { Row, Col } from 'react-simple-flex-grid';
import "react-simple-flex-grid/lib/main.css";
Enjoy
<Row>
<Col span={6}>Column</Col>
<Col span={6}>Column</Col>
</Row>
Basic steps to customize grid.
You can use the
gutter (px) property of
Row as grid spacing.
<Row gutter={40}>
<Col span={4}>col-4</Col>
<Col span={4}>col-4</Col>
<Col span={4}>col-4</Col>
</Row>
Offset can set the column to the right side.
<Row gutter={40}>
<Col span={4} offset={4}>col-4</Col>
<Col span={4}>col-4</Col>
</Row>
Order property can easily change column order.
<Row gutter={40}>
<Col span={4} order={4}>4 col-4</Col>
<Col span={4} order={3}>3 col-4</Col>
<Col span={4} order={2}>2 col-4</Col>
<Col span={4} order={1}>1 col-4</Col>
</Row>
Flexbox params
start,
center,
end,
space-between and
space-around can be passed to
Row and sort columns inside.
<Row gutter={40} justify="start" align="top">
<Col span={4}>col-4</Col>
<Col span={4}>col-4</Col>
<Col span={4}>col-4</Col>
</Row>
<Row gutter={40} justify="center" align="bottom">
<Col span={4}>col-4</Col>
<Col span={4}>col-4</Col>
<Col span={4}>col-4</Col>
</Row>
<Row gutter={40} justify="end" align="middle">
<Col span={4}>col-4</Col>
<Col span={4}>col-4</Col>
<Col span={4}>col-4</Col>
</Row>
Based on Bootstrap media queries here five dimensions:
xs,
sm,
md,
lg,
xl.
<Row gutter={40}>
<Col xs={2} sm={4} md={6} lg={8} xl={10}>xl-10</Col>
<Col xs={10} sm={8} md={6} lg={4} xl={2}>xl-2</Col>
</Row>
Span and
offset property can be embedded into
xs,
sm,
md,
lg,
xl such as
xl = {{span: 10}}.
<Row gutter={40}>
<Col xs={{ span: 6, offset: 2 }}>xs-6</Col>
<Col span={4}>col-4</Col>
</Row>
|Property
|Description
|Type
|Default
|gutter
|grid spacing
|number
|0
|align
|the vertical alignment of the layout of flex:
top
middle
bottom
stretch
|string
|start
|justify
|horizontal arrangement of the layout of flex:
start
end
center
space-around
space-between
|string
|start
|Property
|Description
|Type
|Default
|span
|the number of cells,0 corresponds to display: none
|number
|none
|offset
|the number of cells to the left of the grid spacing, no cell in grid spacing
|number
|0
|order
col number in the row
|number
|none
|xs
|<768px and also default setting, could be a span value or a object contain above props
|number/object
|-
|sm
|≥768px, could be a span value or a object contain above props
|number/object
|-
|md
|≥992px, could be a span value or a object contain above props
|number/object
|-
|lg
|≥1200px, could be a span value or a object contain above props
|number/object
|-
|xl
|≥1600px, could be a span value or a object contain above props
|number/object
|-
git clone https://github.com/abraztsov/ReactSimpleFlexGrid.git
cd ReactSimpleFlexGrid
npm start
localhost:8080
Have an idea for a package or a feature you'd love to see in ReactSimpleFlexGrid? Search for existing GitHub issues and join the conversation or create new!
This component based on ant design grid. Huge thanks them for a such an awesome work.
You can see table for update information.
|No.
|Version
|Breakdown
|Ket.
|1.
|1.0.1
|First Release
|2.
|1.0.2
|- Added autoprefixer
|- Fixed Safari bug
|3.
|1.0.3
|Removed unnecessary package
|4.
|1.1.0
|Added order parameter
|5.
|1.3.0
|Added stretch option to align property