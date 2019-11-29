openbase logo
rsf

react-simple-flex-grid

by Nikita Abraztsov
1.3.21 (see all)

A way to quickly add a Grid Layout to your React app 🚀

Readme

ReactSimpleFlexGrid

npm version

A way to quickly add a Flexbox Grid Layout to your app 🚀

Layout based on 12 Grids System.

demo

Basic Usage

  1. Install via npm and yarn

    npm i -S react-simple-flex-grid

// or

yarn add react-simple-flex-grid

  2. Import Row, Col and grid styles

    import { Row, Col } from 'react-simple-flex-grid';
import "react-simple-flex-grid/lib/main.css";

  3. Enjoy

    <Row>
   <Col span={6}>Column</Col>
   <Col span={6}>Column</Col>
</Row>

    Imgur

Customize

Basic steps to customize grid.

Gutter 🌟

You can use the gutter (px) property of Row as grid spacing.

<Row gutter={40}>
   <Col span={4}>col-4</Col>
   <Col span={4}>col-4</Col>
   <Col span={4}>col-4</Col>
</Row>

Imgur

Column Offset 😃

Offset can set the column to the right side.

<Row gutter={40}>
   <Col span={4} offset={4}>col-4</Col>
   <Col span={4}>col-4</Col>
</Row>

Imgur

Column Order 🤙

Order property can easily change column order.

<Row gutter={40}>
   <Col span={4} order={4}>4 col-4</Col>
   <Col span={4} order={3}>3 col-4</Col>
   <Col span={4} order={2}>2 col-4</Col>
   <Col span={4} order={1}>1 col-4</Col>
</Row>

Imgur

Column Sort 🤘

Flexbox params start, center, end, space-between and space-around can be passed to Row and sort columns inside.

<Row gutter={40} justify="start" align="top">
   <Col span={4}>col-4</Col>
   <Col span={4}>col-4</Col>
   <Col span={4}>col-4</Col>
</Row>

Imgur

<Row gutter={40} justify="center" align="bottom">
   <Col span={4}>col-4</Col>
   <Col span={4}>col-4</Col>
   <Col span={4}>col-4</Col>
</Row>

Imgur

<Row gutter={40} justify="end" align="middle">
   <Col span={4}>col-4</Col>
   <Col span={4}>col-4</Col>
   <Col span={4}>col-4</Col>
</Row>

Imgur

Responsive 💫

Based on Bootstrap media queries here five dimensions: xs, sm, md, lg, xl.

<Row gutter={40}>
  <Col xs={2} sm={4} md={6} lg={8} xl={10}>xl-10</Col>
  <Col xs={10} sm={8} md={6} lg={4} xl={2}>xl-2</Col>
</Row>

Imgur

Exotic Responsive 🏝️

Span and offset property can be embedded into xs, sm, md, lg, xl such as xl = {{span: 10}}.

<Row gutter={40}>
  <Col xs={{ span: 6, offset: 2 }}>xs-6</Col>
  <Col span={4}>col-4</Col>
</Row>

Imgur

API

Row

PropertyDescriptionTypeDefault
guttergrid spacingnumber0
alignthe vertical alignment of the layout of flex: top middle bottom stretchstringstart
justifyhorizontal arrangement of the layout of flex: start end center space-around space-betweenstringstart

Col

PropertyDescriptionTypeDefault
spanthe number of cells,0 corresponds to display: nonenumbernone
offsetthe number of cells to the left of the grid spacing, no cell in grid spacingnumber0
ordercol number in the rownumbernone
xs<768px and also default setting, could be a span value or a object contain above propsnumber/object-
sm≥768px, could be a span value or a object contain above propsnumber/object-
md≥992px, could be a span value or a object contain above propsnumber/object-
lg≥1200px, could be a span value or a object contain above propsnumber/object-
xl≥1600px, could be a span value or a object contain above propsnumber/object-

How to test example locally ?

  1. git clone https://github.com/abraztsov/ReactSimpleFlexGrid.git
  2. cd ReactSimpleFlexGrid
  3. npm start
  4. Go to localhost:8080

Feature Requests / Find Bug ?

Have an idea for a package or a feature you'd love to see in ReactSimpleFlexGrid? Search for existing GitHub issues and join the conversation or create new!

FAQ

This component based on ant design grid. Huge thanks them for a such an awesome work.

Updates

You can see table for update information.

No.VersionBreakdownKet.
1.1.0.1First Release
2.1.0.2- Added autoprefixer
- Fixed Safari bug
3.1.0.3Removed unnecessary package
4.1.1.0Added order parameter
5.1.3.0Added stretch option to align property

