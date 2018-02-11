Simple wrapper for the HTML input tag and HTML5 FileReader API that supports multiple files
var FileInput = require('react-simple-file-input');
<FileInput
readAs='binary'
multiple
onLoadStart={ this.showProgressBar }
onLoad={ this.handleFileSelected }
onProgress={ this.updateProgressBar }
cancelIf={ checkIfFileIsIncorrectFiletype }
abortIf={ this.cancelButtonClicked }
onCancel={ this.showInvalidFileTypeMessage }
onAbort={ this.resetCancelButtonClicked }
/>
npm install react-simple-file-input --save
npm install react-simple-file-input@1.0.0 --save
react-simple-file-input expects a
readAs option to indicate how the file should be read. Valid options are:
By default the
readAs option is
undefined. If left undefined, the file will not be read from disk and only the
onChange event will be triggered.
react-simple-file-input supports the following event handlers:
Each event handler receives the native event as the first argument and the selected
File object as the second.
The
onChange handler is called whenever the file is changed and occurs before the file is read from disk. It receives a
File object as its only argument when the
multiple prop is false (or left undefined), otherwise it receives an array-like list of
File objects as its only argument.
The
onCancel handler receives the
File object corresponding to the file the user attempted to read from the file system.
By setting the
multiple prop to a truthy value, you allow the user to select multiple files at once, using the same input by either ctrl + click or shift + clicking more than one file in file selection modal that appears.
This causes the
onChange handler to receive a list of
File objects (even if it's a only one file) rather a single
File object. All other handlers are triggered independently, for each file the user has selected, so cancelling, aborting and monitoring the progress of reading each file may be done separately.
If you wish to cancel or abort all file reads if one fails, this must be done by maintaining state externally, in your handlers.
If the
readAs option is not specified, the file will not be read from disk and only
onChange will be triggered. All other events as skipped.
There are two props for canceling and aborting file reads:
The
cancelIf prop accepts a function that receives the
File object. If the function is defined and returns a truthy value then the file upload will be cancelled before it begins reading from the filesystem and the
onCancel handler is called with the
File object.
If defined, the
abortIf function is executed just before every time the
onProgress handler is called. It is passed the native event and the
File object the first and second arguments; if it returns a truthy value, the file read is aborted and the
onAbort handler is called. The
onProgress event is not called if the file read aborts.
Children are not supported. If you wish to use another element to set the clickable area for the user, use labels or a similar strategy (see example below).
All props passed to
FileInput are passed to the resulting
<input> tag so it's possible to style or hide the default input field by passing
style or
className prop values.
To replace the input field with another element, hide it and use a parent label as demonstrated in the example below:
import React, { Component } from 'react';
var FileInput = require('react-simple-file-input');
var allowedFileTypes = ["image/png", "image/jpeg", "image/gif"];
function fileIsIncorrectFiletype(file){
if (allowedFileTypes.indexOf(file.type) === -1) {
return true;
} else {
return false;
}
}
class AssetsForm extends Component {
constructor(props, context) {
super(props, context);
this.cancelButtonClicked = this.cancelButtonClicked.bind(this);
this.resetCancelButtonClicked = this.resetCancelButtonClicked.bind(this);
this.showProgressBar = this.showProgressBar.bind(this);
this.updateProgressBar = this.updateProgressBar.bind(this);
this.handleFileSelected = this.handleFileSelected.bind(this);
this.state = {
cancelButtonClicked: false
};
}
render(){
return(
<div>
To upload a file:
<label >
<FileInput
readAs='binary'
style={ { display: 'none' } }
onLoadStart={this.showProgressBar}
onLoad={this.handleFileSelected}
onProgress={this.updateProgressBar}
cancelIf={fileIsIncorrectFiletype}
abortIf={this.cancelButtonClicked}
onCancel={this.showInvalidFileTypeMessage}
onAbort={this.resetCancelButtonClicked}
/>
<span >
Click Here
</span>
</label>
</div>
);
}
cancelButtonClicked(){
return this.state.cancelButtonClicked;
}
resetCancelButtonClicked(){
this.setState({ cancelButtonClicked: false });
}
showInvalidFileTypeMessage(file){
window.alert("Tried to upload invalid filetype " + file.type);
}
showProgressBar(){
this.setState({ progressBarVisible: true});
}
updateProgressBar(event){
this.setState({
progressPercent: (event.loaded / event.total) * 100
});
}
handleFileSelected(event, file){
this.setState({file: file, fileContents: event.target.result});
}
}
To upgrade from 0.x.x to 1.0.0, you simply need to move any children of
FileInput into an enclosing
label tag, as shown in the example above and pass some styling using the
style or
className props to hide the default input field.
Thank you to github users selbekk and Zhouzi for your valued contributions via pull requests. They ended up informing most of the improvements in version 1.0.0.