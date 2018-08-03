openbase logo
rsd

react-simple-dropdown

by Timothy Kempf
3.2.3 (see all)

Non-prescriptive React.js dropdown toolkit

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.6K

GitHub Stars

227

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Dropdown

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Simple Dropdown

Non-prescriptive React.js dropdown toolkit.

See it in action (Demo)

Installation

This module is designed for use with Browserify (but should work with anything CommonJS compatible). You can easily install it with npm:

npm install react-simple-dropdown

How to use

This module provides three React components that you can use as a basis for any kind of dropdown menu:

  • DropdownTrigger: The element that will cause your dropdown to appear when clicked.
  • DropdownContent: Contains the "filling" of your dropdown. Generally, this is a list of links.
  • Dropdown: The base element for your dropdown. This contains both the DropdownTrigger and the DropdownContent, and handles communication between them.

There is also a barebones stylesheet which must be included in order for the component to actually work.

Keep in mind that DropdownTrigger and DropdownContent must be direct children of Dropdown. Here's a quick example:

var React = require('react');
var Dropdown = require('react-simple-dropdown');
var DropdownTrigger = Dropdown.DropdownTrigger;
var DropdownContent = Dropdown.DropdownContent;

var Menu = React.createClass({
    render: function () {
        return (
            <Dropdown>
                <DropdownTrigger>Profile</DropdownTrigger>
                <DropdownContent>
                    <img src="avatar.jpg" /> Username
                    <ul>
                        <li>
                            <a href="/profile">Profile</a>
                        </li>
                        <li>
                            <a href="/favorites">Favorites</a>
                        </li>
                        <li>
                            <a href="/logout">Log Out</a>
                        </li>
                    </ul>
                </DropdownContent>
            </Dropdown>
        )
    }
});

Options

Options can be passed to Dropdown as props. A list of available options can be found below. These must be passed to the containing Dropdown component.

PropertyTypeDescription
activebooleanManually show/hide the DropdownContent. Make sure to unset this or the dropdown will stay open.
disabledbooleanDisable toggling of the dropdown by clicking on DropdownTrigger. Toggling with active, show(), and hide() is still possible.
removeElementbooleanRemove the DropdownContent element when inactive (rather than just hide it).
onShowfunctionCallback for when DropdownContent is shown.
onHidefunctionCallback for when DropdownContent is hidden.

Instance

Each instance of Dropdown has some methods developers might find useful.

MethodDescription
showShows the dropdown.
hideHides the dropdown.
isActiveReturns a boolean indicating whether or not the dropdown is active.

