Non-prescriptive React.js dropdown toolkit.
This module is designed for use with Browserify (but should work with anything CommonJS compatible). You can easily install it with npm:
npm install react-simple-dropdown
This module provides three React components that you can use as a basis for any kind of dropdown menu:
DropdownTrigger: The element that will cause your dropdown to appear when clicked.
DropdownContent: Contains the "filling" of your dropdown. Generally, this is a list of links.
Dropdown: The base element for your dropdown. This contains both the
DropdownTrigger and the
DropdownContent, and handles communication between them.
There is also a barebones stylesheet which must be included in order for the component to actually work.
Keep in mind that
DropdownTrigger and
DropdownContent must be direct children of
Dropdown. Here's a quick example:
var React = require('react');
var Dropdown = require('react-simple-dropdown');
var DropdownTrigger = Dropdown.DropdownTrigger;
var DropdownContent = Dropdown.DropdownContent;
var Menu = React.createClass({
render: function () {
return (
<Dropdown>
<DropdownTrigger>Profile</DropdownTrigger>
<DropdownContent>
<img src="avatar.jpg" /> Username
<ul>
<li>
<a href="/profile">Profile</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/favorites">Favorites</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/logout">Log Out</a>
</li>
</ul>
</DropdownContent>
</Dropdown>
)
}
});
Options can be passed to
Dropdown as props. A list of available options can be found below. These must be passed to the containing
Dropdown component.
|Property
|Type
|Description
|active
|boolean
|Manually show/hide the
DropdownContent. Make sure to unset this or the dropdown will stay open.
|disabled
|boolean
|Disable toggling of the dropdown by clicking on
DropdownTrigger. Toggling with
active,
show(), and
hide() is still possible.
|removeElement
|boolean
|Remove the
DropdownContent element when inactive (rather than just hide it).
|onShow
|function
|Callback for when
DropdownContent is shown.
|onHide
|function
|Callback for when
DropdownContent is hidden.
Each instance of
Dropdown has some methods developers might find useful.
|Method
|Description
|show
|Shows the dropdown.
|hide
|Hides the dropdown.
|isActive
|Returns a boolean indicating whether or not the dropdown is active.