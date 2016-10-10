Simple dependancy injection solution for React.
npm i react-simple-di
In
react-simple-di, we've two types of dependencies, they are:
Every action will receive the
contextas it's first argument.
First, we need to inject dependencies to a root level React component. Mostly, this will be the main layout component of our app.
Here are our dependencies:
const context = {
DB,
Router,
appName: 'My Blog'
};
const actions = {
posts: {
create({DB, Router}, title, content) {
const id = String(Math.random());
DB.createPost(id, title, content);
Router.go(`/post/${id}`);
}
}
};
First we've defined our context. Then, we have our actions. Here actions must follow a structure like mentioned above.
Let's inject our dependencies:
import {injectDeps} from 'react-simple-di';
import Layout from './layout.jsx';
// Above mentioned actions and context are defined here.
const LayoutWithDeps = injectDeps(context, actions)(Layout);
Now you can use
LayoutWithDeps anywhere in your app.
Any component rendered inside
LayoutWithDeps can access both context and actions.
When using dependecies it will compose a new React component and pass dependencies via props to the original component.
First let's create our UI component. Here it will expect dependecies to come via props
appName and
createPost.
class CreatePost extends React.Component {
render() {
const {appName} = this.props;
return (
<div>
Create a blog post on app: ${appName}. <br/>
<button onClick={this.create.bind(this)}>Create Now</button>
</div>
);
}
create() {
const {createPost} = this.props;
createPost('My Blog Title', 'Some Content');
}
}
So, let's use dependencies:
import {useDeps} from 'react-simple-di';
// Assume above mentioned CreatePost react component is
// defined here.
const depsToPropsMapper = (context, actions) => ({
appName: context.appName,
createPost: actions.posts.create
});
const CreatePostWithDeps = useDeps(depsToPropsMapper)(CreatePost);
That's it.
Note: Here when calling the
actions.posts.createaction, you don't need to provide the context as the first argument. It'll handle by
react-simple-di.
Default Mapper
If you didn't provide a mapper function, useDeps will use a default mapper function will allows you to get context and props directy. Here's that default mapper:
const mapper = (context, actions) => ({
context: () => context,
actions: () => actions
});