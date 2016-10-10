Simple dependancy injection solution for React.

Installation

npm i react-simple-di

Intro

In react-simple-di , we've two types of dependencies, they are:

context - These are usually, configurations, models and client for different remote data solutions. actions - Actions are simple functions which used to perform business logic with the help of the above context.

Every action will receive the context as it's first argument.

Injecting Dependancies

First, we need to inject dependencies to a root level React component. Mostly, this will be the main layout component of our app.

Here are our dependencies:

const context = { DB, Router, appName : 'My Blog' }; const actions = { posts : { create({DB, Router}, title, content) { const id = String ( Math .random()); DB.createPost(id, title, content); Router.go( `/post/ ${id} ` ); } } };

First we've defined our context. Then, we have our actions. Here actions must follow a structure like mentioned above.

Let's inject our dependencies:

import {injectDeps} from 'react-simple-di' ; import Layout from './layout.jsx' ; const LayoutWithDeps = injectDeps(context, actions)(Layout);

Now you can use LayoutWithDeps anywhere in your app.

Using Depedencies

Any component rendered inside LayoutWithDeps can access both context and actions.

When using dependecies it will compose a new React component and pass dependencies via props to the original component.

First let's create our UI component. Here it will expect dependecies to come via props appName and createPost .

class CreatePost extends React . Component { render() { const {appName} = this .props; return ( < div > Create a blog post on app: ${appName}. < br /> < button onClick = {this.create.bind(this)} > Create Now </ button > </ div > ); } create() { const {createPost} = this .props; createPost( 'My Blog Title' , 'Some Content' ); } }

So, let's use dependencies:

import {useDeps} from 'react-simple-di' ; const depsToPropsMapper = ( context, actions ) => ({ appName : context.appName, createPost : actions.posts.create }); const CreatePostWithDeps = useDeps(depsToPropsMapper)(CreatePost);

That's it.

Note: Here when calling the actions.posts.create action, you don't need to provide the context as the first argument. It'll handle by react-simple-di .

Default Mapper

If you didn't provide a mapper function, useDeps will use a default mapper function will allows you to get context and props directy. Here's that default mapper: