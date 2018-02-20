openbase logo
rsc

react-simple-currency

by Leonardo Wistuba de França
1.0.16 (see all)

A react input wrapper to mask and handle currency values.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

809

GitHub Stars

43

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Validated/Masked Input

Reviews

Readme

Simple Currency Input

React Simple Currency is a wrapper that takes a value in cents and then masks it as currency.

Demo & Examples

Live demo: leonardowf.github.io/react-simple-currency

To build the examples locally, run:

npm install
npm start

Then open localhost:8000 in a browser.

Installation

The easiest way to use react-simple-currency is to install it from NPM and include it in your own React build process (using Browserify, Webpack, etc).

You can also use the standalone build by including dist/react-simple-currency.js in your page. If you use this, make sure you have already included React, and it is available as a global variable.

npm install react-simple-currency --save

Usage

var SimpleCurrencyInput = require('react-simple-currency');

<SimpleCurrencyInput
  id="my-id" //optional
  className='my-input-class'
  value={this.state.raw}
  precision={2}
  separator=','
  delimiter='.'
  unit='R$'
  onInputChange={this.onMoneyInputChange}
  onInputBlur={this.onMoneyInputBlur}
  onInputFocus={this.onInputFocus}
/>

// onMoneyInputChange will be called with params: rawValue and displayValue
// onMoneyInputBlur will be called with param: event
// onInputFocus will be called with param: event

Development (src, lib and the build process)

NOTE: The source code for the component is in src . A transpiled CommonJS version (generated with Babel) is available in lib for use with node.js, browserify and webpack. A UMD bundle is also built to dist, which can be included without the need for any build system.

To build, watch and serve the examples (which will also watch the component source), run npm start. If you just want to watch changes to src and rebuild lib, run npm run watch (this is useful if you are working with npm link).

License

MIT

2016 Leonardo Wistuba de França.

