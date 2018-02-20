React Simple Currency is a wrapper that takes a value in cents and then masks it as currency.
Live demo: leonardowf.github.io/react-simple-currency
To build the examples locally, run:
npm install
npm start
Then open
localhost:8000 in a browser.
The easiest way to use react-simple-currency is to install it from NPM and include it in your own React build process (using Browserify, Webpack, etc).
You can also use the standalone build by including
dist/react-simple-currency.js in your page. If you use this, make sure you have already included React, and it is available as a global variable.
npm install react-simple-currency --save
var SimpleCurrencyInput = require('react-simple-currency');
<SimpleCurrencyInput
id="my-id" //optional
className='my-input-class'
value={this.state.raw}
precision={2}
separator=','
delimiter='.'
unit='R$'
onInputChange={this.onMoneyInputChange}
onInputBlur={this.onMoneyInputBlur}
onInputFocus={this.onInputFocus}
/>
// onMoneyInputChange will be called with params: rawValue and displayValue
// onMoneyInputBlur will be called with param: event
// onInputFocus will be called with param: event
src,
lib and the build process)
NOTE: The source code for the component is in
src . A transpiled CommonJS version (generated with Babel) is available in
lib for use with node.js, browserify and webpack. A UMD bundle is also built to
dist, which can be included without the need for any build system.
To build, watch and serve the examples (which will also watch the component source), run
npm start. If you just want to watch changes to
src and rebuild
lib, run
npm run watch (this is useful if you are working with
npm link).
MIT
2016 Leonardo Wistuba de França.