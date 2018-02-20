Simple Currency Input

React Simple Currency is a wrapper that takes a value in cents and then masks it as currency.

Demo & Examples

Live demo: leonardowf.github.io/react-simple-currency

To build the examples locally, run:

npm install npm start

Then open localhost:8000 in a browser.

Installation

The easiest way to use react-simple-currency is to install it from NPM and include it in your own React build process (using Browserify, Webpack, etc).

You can also use the standalone build by including dist/react-simple-currency.js in your page. If you use this, make sure you have already included React, and it is available as a global variable.

npm install react-simple-currency --save

Usage

var SimpleCurrencyInput = require ( 'react-simple-currency' ); < SimpleCurrencyInput id = "my-id" // optional className = 'my-input-class' value = {this.state.raw} precision = {2} separator = ',' delimiter = '.' unit = 'R$' onInputChange = {this.onMoneyInputChange} onInputBlur = {this.onMoneyInputBlur} onInputFocus = {this.onInputFocus} /> // onMoneyInputChange will be called with params: rawValue and displayValue // onMoneyInputBlur will be called with param: event // onInputFocus will be called with param: event

Development ( src , lib and the build process)

NOTE: The source code for the component is in src . A transpiled CommonJS version (generated with Babel) is available in lib for use with node.js, browserify and webpack. A UMD bundle is also built to dist , which can be included without the need for any build system.

To build, watch and serve the examples (which will also watch the component source), run npm start . If you just want to watch changes to src and rebuild lib , run npm run watch (this is useful if you are working with npm link ).

License

MIT

2016 Leonardo Wistuba de França.