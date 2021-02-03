Simple no-frills code editor with syntax highlighting.
Several browser based code editors such as Ace, CodeMirror, Monaco etc. provide the ability to embed a full-featured code editor in your web page. However, if you just need a simple editor with syntax highlighting without any of the extra features, they can be overkill as they don't usually have a small bundle size footprint. This library aims to provide a simple code editor with syntax highlighting support without any of the extra features, perfect for simple embeds and forms where users can submit code.
Ctrl+Shift+M (Mac) /
Ctrl+M to toggle capturing tab key
npm install react-simple-code-editor
or
yarn add react-simple-code-editor
You need to use the editor with a third party library which provides syntax highlighting. For example, it'll look like following with
prismjs:
import React from "react";
import Editor from "react-simple-code-editor";
import { highlight, languages } from "prismjs/components/prism-core";
import "prismjs/components/prism-clike";
import "prismjs/components/prism-javascript";
import "prismjs/themes/prism.css"; //Example style, you can use another
function App() {
const [code, setCode] = React.useState(
`function add(a, b) {\n return a + b;\n}`
);
return (
<Editor
value={code}
onValueChange={(code) => setCode(code)}
highlight={(code) => highlight(code, languages.js)}
padding={10}
style={{
fontFamily: '"Fira code", "Fira Mono", monospace',
fontSize: 12,
}}
/>
);
}
Note that depending on your syntax highlighter, you might have to include additional CSS for syntax highlighting to work.
The editor accepts all the props accepted by
textarea. In addition, you can pass the following props:
value (
string): Current value of the editor i.e. the code to display. This must be a controlled prop.
onValueChange (
string => mixed): Callback which is called when the value of the editor changes. You'll need to update the value prop when this is called.
highlight (
string => string | React.Node): Callback which will receive text to highlight. You'll need to return an HTML string or a React element with syntax highlighting using a library such as
prismjs.
tabSize (
number): The number of characters to insert when pressing tab key. For example, for 4 space indentation,
tabSize will be
4 and
insertSpaces will be
true. Default:
2.
insertSpaces (
boolean): Whether to use spaces for indentation. Default:
true. If you set it to
false, you might also want to set
tabSize to
1.
ignoreTabKey (
boolean): Whether the editor should ignore tab key presses so that keyboard users can tab past the editor. Users can toggle this behaviour using
false. Default:
false.
padding (
number): Optional padding for code. Default:
0.
textareaId (
string): An ID for the underlying
textarea, can be useful for setting a
label.
textareaClassName (
string): A className for the underlying
textarea, can be useful for more precise control of its styles.
preClassName (
string): A className for the underlying
pre, can be useful for more precise control of its styles.
satya164.github.io/react-simple-code-editor
It works by overlaying a syntax highlighted
<pre> block over a
<textarea>. When you type, select, copy text etc., you interact with the underlying
<textarea>, so the experience feels native. This is a very simple approach compared to other editors which re-implement the behaviour.
The syntax highlighting can be done by any third party library as long as it returns HTML and is fully controllable by the user.
The vanilla
<textarea> doesn't support inserting tab characters for indentation, so we re-implement it by listening to
keydown events and programmatically updating the text. One caveat with programmatically updating the text is that we lose the undo stack, so we need to maintain our own undo stack. As a result, we can also implement improved undo behaviour such as undoing whole words similar to editors like VSCode.
Due to the way it works, it has certain limitations:
<textarea>, changing anything that affects the layout can misalign it.
-webkit-text-fill-color: transparent, which works in all modern browsers (even non-webkit ones such as Firefox and Edge). On IE 10+, we use
color: transparent which doesn't hide the cursor. Text may appear bolder in unsupported browsers.
While developing, you can run the example app to test your changes:
yarn example
Make sure your code passes Flow and ESLint. Run the following to verify:
yarn flow
yarn lint
To fix formatting errors, run the following:
yarn lint -- --fix
This has a different use case than codemirrior type code editors which are rich in features. I have been using this as an alternative to codemirror which is quite bulky for small use cases. This is a really simple and lightweight package. Really effective where your requirements are simple. This makes it quite performant. I have been using this for 3 years and have not experienced any major bugs. Definitely a recommendation!
Although I use VS Code most of the time, I prefer using this for small works when I get bored with the formerly mentioned environment. Simplicity is really required sometimes. Overall this minimal or small package does the thing without giving any headaches.
The biggest thing for me is that jest is "simple". Easy syntax, quick setup and you can learn to use it in literally 10 minutes. There are relatively enough amount of resources available for learning jest. Writing tests saves a lot of time and headache in long term. Moreover a big pro is I can use it over all my web stack (which consists of mostly js). If you are a javascript developer you must try jest. It all at last boils down to ease and speed. As they say "delightful javascript testing"!😊
React-simple-code-editor is a simple and lightweight package. If someone is looking for a bare minimum of functionalities in a code editor, this is the only way to go. This looks and sleek. This package is very performant. Documentation and props table are very descriptive. I am using this as my secondary code editor in every project, so a definite recommendation.