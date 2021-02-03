openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rsc

react-simple-code-editor

by Satyajit Sahoo
0.11.0 (see all)

Simple no-frills code editor with syntax highlighting

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

265K

GitHub Stars

1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React HTML Editor, React Syntax Highlighting

Reviews

Average Rating

4.8/56
Read All Reviews
ankiiitraj
Shyama-Behera
Vishal19111999
akashz19

Top Feedback

4Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
3Responsive Maintainers
1Performant

Readme

react-simple-code-editor

Build Status MIT License Version Bundle size (minified + gzip)

Simple no-frills code editor with syntax highlighting.

Why

Several browser based code editors such as Ace, CodeMirror, Monaco etc. provide the ability to embed a full-featured code editor in your web page. However, if you just need a simple editor with syntax highlighting without any of the extra features, they can be overkill as they don't usually have a small bundle size footprint. This library aims to provide a simple code editor with syntax highlighting support without any of the extra features, perfect for simple embeds and forms where users can submit code.

Features

  • Modular syntax highlighting with third party library
  • Indent line or selected text by pressing tab key, with customizable indentation
  • Automatic indent on new lines
  • Wrap selected text in parens, brackets, or quotes
  • Undo whole words instead of letter by letter
  • Accessible, use Ctrl+Shift+M (Mac) / Ctrl+M to toggle capturing tab key

Installation

npm install react-simple-code-editor

or

yarn add react-simple-code-editor

Usage

You need to use the editor with a third party library which provides syntax highlighting. For example, it'll look like following with prismjs:

import React from "react";
import Editor from "react-simple-code-editor";
import { highlight, languages } from "prismjs/components/prism-core";
import "prismjs/components/prism-clike";
import "prismjs/components/prism-javascript";
import "prismjs/themes/prism.css"; //Example style, you can use another

function App() {
  const [code, setCode] = React.useState(
    `function add(a, b) {\n  return a + b;\n}`
  );
  return (
    <Editor
      value={code}
      onValueChange={(code) => setCode(code)}
      highlight={(code) => highlight(code, languages.js)}
      padding={10}
      style={{
        fontFamily: '"Fira code", "Fira Mono", monospace',
        fontSize: 12,
      }}
    />
  );
}

Note that depending on your syntax highlighter, you might have to include additional CSS for syntax highlighting to work.

Props

The editor accepts all the props accepted by textarea. In addition, you can pass the following props:

  • value (string): Current value of the editor i.e. the code to display. This must be a controlled prop.
  • onValueChange (string => mixed): Callback which is called when the value of the editor changes. You'll need to update the value prop when this is called.
  • highlight (string => string | React.Node): Callback which will receive text to highlight. You'll need to return an HTML string or a React element with syntax highlighting using a library such as prismjs.
  • tabSize (number): The number of characters to insert when pressing tab key. For example, for 4 space indentation, tabSize will be 4 and insertSpaces will be true. Default: 2.
  • insertSpaces (boolean): Whether to use spaces for indentation. Default: true. If you set it to false, you might also want to set tabSize to 1.
  • ignoreTabKey (boolean): Whether the editor should ignore tab key presses so that keyboard users can tab past the editor. Users can toggle this behaviour using Ctrl+Shift+M (Mac) / Ctrl+M manually when this is false. Default: false.
  • padding (number): Optional padding for code. Default: 0.
  • textareaId (string): An ID for the underlying textarea, can be useful for setting a label.
  • textareaClassName (string): A className for the underlying textarea, can be useful for more precise control of its styles.
  • preClassName (string): A className for the underlying pre, can be useful for more precise control of its styles.

Demo

satya164.github.io/react-simple-code-editor

How it works

It works by overlaying a syntax highlighted <pre> block over a <textarea>. When you type, select, copy text etc., you interact with the underlying <textarea>, so the experience feels native. This is a very simple approach compared to other editors which re-implement the behaviour.

The syntax highlighting can be done by any third party library as long as it returns HTML and is fully controllable by the user.

The vanilla <textarea> doesn't support inserting tab characters for indentation, so we re-implement it by listening to keydown events and programmatically updating the text. One caveat with programmatically updating the text is that we lose the undo stack, so we need to maintain our own undo stack. As a result, we can also implement improved undo behaviour such as undoing whole words similar to editors like VSCode.

Limitations

Due to the way it works, it has certain limitations:

  • The syntax highlighted code cannot have different font family, font weight, font style, line height etc. for its content. Since the editor works by aligning the highlighted code over a <textarea>, changing anything that affects the layout can misalign it.
  • The custom undo stack is incompatible with undo/redo items browser's context menu. However, other full featured editors don't support browser's undo/redo menu items either.
  • The editor is not optimized for performance and large documents can affect the typing speed.
  • We hide text in the textarea using -webkit-text-fill-color: transparent, which works in all modern browsers (even non-webkit ones such as Firefox and Edge). On IE 10+, we use color: transparent which doesn't hide the cursor. Text may appear bolder in unsupported browsers.

Contributing

While developing, you can run the example app to test your changes:

yarn example

Make sure your code passes Flow and ESLint. Run the following to verify:

yarn flow
yarn lint

To fix formatting errors, run the following:

yarn lint -- --fix

Rate & Review

Great Documentation4
Easy to Use4
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers3
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Ankit RajIIIT Ranchi67 Ratings67 Reviews
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Responsive Maintainers

This has a different use case than codemirrior type code editors which are rich in features. I have been using this as an alternative to codemirror which is quite bulky for small use cases. This is a really simple and lightweight package. Really effective where your requirements are simple. This makes it quite performant. I have been using this for 3 years and have not experienced any major bugs. Definitely a recommendation!

0
Shyama-Behera54 Ratings59 Reviews
7 months ago

Although I use VS Code most of the time, I prefer using this for small works when I get bored with the formerly mentioned environment. Simplicity is really required sometimes. Overall this minimal or small package does the thing without giving any headaches.

0
Vishal Pratap SinghIndia51 Ratings52 Reviews
👨‍💻 I'm just a curious creature, intrigued by the web. 🏫 I also educate thousands on Instagram.
1 year ago
Easy to Use

The biggest thing for me is that jest is "simple". Easy syntax, quick setup and you can learn to use it in literally 10 minutes. There are relatively enough amount of resources available for learning jest. Writing tests saves a lot of time and headache in long term. Moreover a big pro is I can use it over all my web stack (which consists of mostly js). If you are a javascript developer you must try jest. It all at last boils down to ease and speed. As they say "delightful javascript testing"!😊

0
Akash Anand72 Ratings74 Reviews
1 year ago
Great Documentation

React-simple-code-editor is a simple and lightweight package. If someone is looking for a bare minimum of functionalities in a code editor, this is the only way to go. This looks and sleek. This package is very performant. Documentation and props table are very descriptive. I am using this as my secondary code editor in every project, so a definite recommendation.

0

Alternatives

sla
slateA completely customizable framework for building rich text editors. (Currently in beta.)
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
326K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
24
Top Feedback
5Highly Customizable
3Performant
2Great Documentation
sr
slate-reactA completely customizable framework for building rich text editors. (Currently in beta.)
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
258K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
ra
react-aceReact Ace Component
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
354K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Hard to Use
react-froala-wysiwygReact component for Froala WYSIWYG HTML Rich Text Editor.
GitHub Stars
498
Weekly Downloads
42K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-monaco-editorMonaco Editor for React.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
66K
User Rating
2.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Hard to Use
See 12 Alternatives

Tutorials

react-simple-code-editor examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.ioreact-simple-code-editor examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use react-simple-code-editor by viewing and forking react-simple-code-editor example apps on CodeSandbox
react-simple-code-editor - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.io2 years agoreact-simple-code-editor - CodeSandboxreact-simple-code-editor by ErikDakoda using prismjs, react, react-dom, react-scripts, react-simple-code-editor
React Simple Code Editor | Unform
unform.devReact Simple Code Editor | UnformLearn how to use React Simple Code Editor with Unform
yarnpkg.comFast, reliable, and secure dependency management.
Simple no-frills code editor with syntax highlighting | BestofReactjs
bestofreactjs.comSimple no-frills code editor with syntax highlighting | BestofReactjssatya164/react-simple-code-editor, react-simple-code-editor Simple no-frills code editor with syntax highlighting. Why Several browser based code editors such as Ace, CodeMirror, Monaco