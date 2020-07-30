A react checkbox component, with custom color and simple animation
npm install react-simple-checkbox
import Checkbox from 'react-simple-checkbox';
|name
|type
|default
|description
|id
|String
|checkbox's id, used for the label's 'for' attribute
|color
|String or Object
|#4A4A4A
|checkbox's color. Can be a string or an object with following properties : backgroundColor, borderColor, uncheckedBorderColor and tickColor. (HEX format only)
|size
|number
|1
|possible values are 1, 2 or 3
|tickSize
|number
|2
|possible values are 1, 2 or 3
|borderThickness
|number
|3
|border thickness in pixels, possible values are 1, 2, 3, 4
|className
|String
|additional class name of root node
|delay
|number
|0
|delay (in ms) before the animation
|backAnimationDuration
|number
|180
|duration (in ms) of the checkbox's background transition
|tickAnimationDuration
|number
|500
|duration (in ms) of the checkbox's tick transition
|checked
|boolean
|false
|onChange
|Function(isChecked:boolean)
|called when checkbox is changed. isChecked is the new checkbox value.
This project is licensed under the MIT License