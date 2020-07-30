id String checkbox's id, used for the label's 'for' attribute

color String or Object #4A4A4A checkbox's color. Can be a string or an object with following properties : backgroundColor, borderColor, uncheckedBorderColor and tickColor. (HEX format only)

size number 1 possible values are 1, 2 or 3

tickSize number 2 possible values are 1, 2 or 3

borderThickness number 3 border thickness in pixels, possible values are 1, 2, 3, 4

className String additional class name of root node

delay number 0 delay (in ms) before the animation

backAnimationDuration number 180 duration (in ms) of the checkbox's background transition

tickAnimationDuration number 500 duration (in ms) of the checkbox's tick transition

checked boolean false