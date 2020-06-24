A simple chatbot component to create conversation chats
npm install react-simple-chatbot --save
There are several examples on the website. Here is the first one to get you started:
import ChatBot from 'react-simple-chatbot';
const steps = [
{
id: '0',
message: 'Welcome to react chatbot!',
trigger: '1',
},
{
id: '1',
message: 'Bye!',
end: true,
},
];
ReactDOM.render(
<div>
<ChatBot steps={steps} />
</div>,
document.getElementById('root')
);
react-simple-chatbot
Built something with
react-simple-chatbot? Submit a PR and add it to this list!
Please check the contributing guide
|Lucas Bassetti
See also the list of contributors who participated in this project.
If you liked this project, you can donate to support it ❤️
MIT · Lucas Bassetti