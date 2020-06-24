React Simple Chatbot

A simple chatbot component to create conversation chats

Getting Start

npm install react-simple-chatbot --save

Usage

There are several examples on the website. Here is the first one to get you started:

import ChatBot from 'react-simple-chatbot' ; const steps = [ { id : '0' , message : 'Welcome to react chatbot!' , trigger : '1' , }, { id : '1' , message : 'Bye!' , end : true , }, ]; ReactDOM.render( < div > < ChatBot steps = {steps} /> </ div > , document.getElementById('root') );

React Simple Chatbot on media

Build with react-simple-chatbot

Built something with react-simple-chatbot ? Submit a PR and add it to this list!

How to Contribute

Please check the contributing guide

Authors

See also the list of contributors who participated in this project.

Donate

If you liked this project, you can donate to support it ❤️

License

MIT · Lucas Bassetti