rsc

react-simple-chatbot-for-framer-x

by Lucas Bassetti
0.4.2 (see all)

💬 Easy way to create conversation chats

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

1.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Simple Chatbot

Travis CI npm version Codecov

A simple chatbot component to create conversation chats

Getting Start

npm install react-simple-chatbot --save

Usage

There are several examples on the website. Here is the first one to get you started:

import ChatBot from 'react-simple-chatbot';

const steps = [
  {
    id: '0',
    message: 'Welcome to react chatbot!',
    trigger: '1',
  },
  {
    id: '1',
    message: 'Bye!',
    end: true,
  },
];

ReactDOM.render(
  <div>
    <ChatBot steps={steps} />
  </div>,
  document.getElementById('root')
);

React Simple Chatbot on media

  1. webdesignerdepot
  2. blogduwebdesign
  3. codrops

Build with react-simple-chatbot

  1. Seth Loh Website - Personal website of Seth Loh (demo)
  2. Paul's Website - Personal website of Paul Jiang (demo)
  3. Cisco Partner Support API Chatbot - Code with screenshots to have your own Cisco Serial lookup chatbot.
  4. Chatcompose - Chatbot Platform for Conversational Marketing and Support.
  5. Mixat - News Chatbot for tweenies. Also as app (iOS or Android)

Built something with react-simple-chatbot? Submit a PR and add it to this list!

How to Contribute

Please check the contributing guide

Authors

Lucas Bassetti
Lucas Bassetti

See also the list of contributors who participated in this project.

If you liked this project, you can donate to support it ❤️

paypal

License

MIT · Lucas Bassetti

