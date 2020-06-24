openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rsc

react-simple-chatbot

by Lucas Bassetti
0.6.1 (see all)

💬 Easy way to create conversation chats

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.1K

GitHub Stars

1.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Chat

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Hard to Use

Readme

React Simple Chatbot

Travis CI npm version Codecov

A simple chatbot component to create conversation chats

Getting Start

npm install react-simple-chatbot --save

Usage

There are several examples on the website. Here is the first one to get you started:

import ChatBot from 'react-simple-chatbot';

const steps = [
  {
    id: '0',
    message: 'Welcome to react chatbot!',
    trigger: '1',
  },
  {
    id: '1',
    message: 'Bye!',
    end: true,
  },
];

ReactDOM.render(
  <div>
    <ChatBot steps={steps} />
  </div>,
  document.getElementById('root')
);

React Simple Chatbot on media

  1. webdesignerdepot
  2. blogduwebdesign
  3. codrops

Build with react-simple-chatbot

  1. Seth Loh Website - Personal website of Seth Loh (demo)
  2. Paul's Website - Personal website of Paul Jiang (demo)
  3. Cisco Partner Support API Chatbot - Code with screenshots to have your own Cisco Serial lookup chatbot.
  4. Chatcompose - Chatbot Platform for Conversational Marketing and Support.
  5. Mixat - News Chatbot for tweenies. Also as app (iOS or Android)

Built something with react-simple-chatbot? Submit a PR and add it to this list!

How to Contribute

Please check the contributing guide

Authors

Lucas Bassetti
Lucas Bassetti

See also the list of contributors who participated in this project.

If you liked this project, you can donate to support it ❤️

paypal

License

MIT · Lucas Bassetti

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use1
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Khamrozjons7 Ratings0 Reviews
November 12, 2020
Hard to Use

Alternatives

react-mentions@mention people in a textarea
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
177K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge
react-chat-widgetAwesome chat widget for your React App
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Buggy
stream-chat-reactStream Chat official react SDK
GitHub Stars
330
Weekly Downloads
25K
react-chat-windowIntercom-style live chat window written in react
GitHub Stars
602
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-chat-elementsReactjs chat elements chat UI, react chat components
GitHub Stars
710
Weekly Downloads
5K
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
@progress/kendo-react-conversational-uiIssue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
GitHub Stars
114
Weekly Downloads
3K
See 12 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial