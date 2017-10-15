Simple Authentication for React

Resources

Detailed Walkthrough: \ https://medium.com/p/de6ea9df0a63

Video demonstration: \ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BEUrlvHY8eE

Sample Application using react-simple-auth: \ https://github.com/mattmazzola/react-simple-auth-sample

Technical Docs: \ https://mattmazzola.github.io/react-simple-auth/

Getting started

Installation

npm i react-simple-auth

Copy file from /node_modules/react-simple-auth/dist/redirect.html into folder that will service static files. E.g. If you are using create-react-app this will be the public folder. Ensure your OAuth provider is configured to redirect to this html page instead of your normal application / index page.

Create a provider

You would have to look at each OAuth provider's developer documentation for details.

Create a javascript object implementing the IProvider interface.

See the sample for Microsoft AAD v2 OpenID-Connect from the sample project: \ https://github.com/mattmazzola/react-simple-auth-sample/blob/master/src/providers/microsoft.ts

Based on these docs: \ https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/azure/active-directory/develop/active-directory-v2-protocols

Call the various methods from the auth service

Import:

import RSA from 'react-simple-auth' import facebookProvider from './providers/facebook'

Somewhere inside the component: