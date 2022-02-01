React Simple Animate

React UI animation made easy

Features

Animation from style A to B

CSS keyframes animation

Chain up animation sequences

Tiny size without other dependency

Install

npm install react-simple-animate

Quickstart

Components

import React from "react" ; import { Animate, AnimateKeyframes, AnimateGroup } from "react-simple-animate" ; export default () => ( <> {/* animate individual element. */} < Animate play start = {{ opacity: 0 }} end = {{ opacity: 1 }}> < h1 > React simple animate </ h1 > </ Animate > {/* animate keyframes with individual element. */} < AnimateKeyframes play iterationCount = "infinite" keyframes = {[ " opacity: 0 ", " opacity: 1 "]} > < h1 > React simple animate with keyframes </ h1 > </ AnimateKeyframes > {/* animate group of animation in sequences */} < AnimateGroup play > < Animate start = {{ opacity: 0 }} end = {{ opacity: 1 }} sequenceIndex = {0} > first </ Animate > < Animate start = {{ opacity: 0 }} end = {{ opacity: 1 }} sequenceIndex = {1} > second </ Animate > < Animate start = {{ opacity: 0 }} end = {{ opacity: 1 }} sequenceIndex = {2} > third </ Animate > </ AnimateGroup > </> );

Hooks

import react from 'react' ; import { useAnimate, useAnimateKeyframes, useAnimateGroup } from 'react-simple-animate' ; export const useAnimateExample = () => { const { style, play } = useAnimate({ start : { opacity : 0 }, end : { opacity : 1 } }); useEffect( () => play( true ), []); return < div style = {style} > useAnimate </ div > ; }; export const useAnimateKeyframesExample = () => { const { style, play } = useAnimateKeyframes({ keyframes : [ 'opacity: 0' , 'opacity: 1' ], iterationCount : 4 }); useEffect( () => play( true ), []); return < div style = {style} > useAnimate </ div > ; }; export const useAnimateGroup = () => { const { styles = [], play } = useAnimateGroup({ sequences : [ { start : { opacity : 1 }, end : { opacity : 0 } }, { start : { background : "red" }, end : { background : "blue" } } ] }); useEffect( () => play( true ), []); return {styles.map( style => < div style = {style} > useAnimateGroup </ div > )}; };

Thank you very much for those kind people with their sponsorship to this project.

Contributors

