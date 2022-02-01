openbase logo
rsa

react-simple-animate

by Bill
3.3.12 (see all)

🎯 React UI animation made easy

Downloads/wk

79.3K

GitHub Stars

1.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

14d ago

Contributors

25

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Animation

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

React Simple Animate Logo - UI Animation Made Simple

React Simple Animate

React UI animation made easy

[![npm downloads](https://img.shields.io/npm/dm/react-simple-animate.svg?style=for-the-badge)](https://www.npmjs.com/package/react-simple-animate) [![npm](https://img.shields.io/npm/dt/react-simple-animate.svg?style=for-the-badge)](https://www.npmjs.com/package/react-simple-animate) [![npm](https://img.shields.io/bundlephobia/minzip/react-simple-animate?style=for-the-badge)](https://bundlephobia.com/result?p=react-simple-animate) [![Coverage Status](https://img.shields.io/coveralls/github/bluebill1049/react-simple-animate/master?style=for-the-badge)](https://coveralls.io/github/bluebill1049/react-simple-animate?branch=master)

Features

  • Animation from style A to B
  • CSS keyframes animation
  • Chain up animation sequences
  • Tiny size without other dependency

Install

$ npm install react-simple-animate

Docs

Quickstart

Components

import React from "react";
import { Animate, AnimateKeyframes, AnimateGroup } from "react-simple-animate";

export default () => (
  <>
    {/* animate individual element. */}
    <Animate play start={{ opacity: 0 }} end={{ opacity: 1 }}>
      <h1>React simple animate</h1>
    </Animate>
    
    {/* animate keyframes with individual element. */}
    <AnimateKeyframes
      play
      iterationCount="infinite"
      keyframes={["opacity: 0", "opacity: 1"]}
    >
      <h1>React simple animate with keyframes</h1>
    </AnimateKeyframes>
    
    {/* animate group of animation in sequences */}
    <AnimateGroup play>
      <Animate start={{ opacity: 0 }} end={{ opacity: 1 }} sequenceIndex={0}>
        first
      </Animate>
      <Animate start={{ opacity: 0 }} end={{ opacity: 1 }} sequenceIndex={1}>
        second
      </Animate>
      <Animate start={{ opacity: 0 }} end={{ opacity: 1 }} sequenceIndex={2}>
        third
      </Animate>
    </AnimateGroup>
  </>
);

Hooks

import react from 'react';
import { useAnimate, useAnimateKeyframes, useAnimateGroup } from 'react-simple-animate';

export const useAnimateExample = () => {
  const { style, play } = useAnimate({ start: { opacity: 0 }, end: { opacity: 1 } });
  useEffect(() => play(true), []);
  
  return <div style={style}>useAnimate</div>;
};

export const useAnimateKeyframesExample = () => {
  const { style, play } = useAnimateKeyframes({ 
    keyframes: ['opacity: 0', 'opacity: 1'], 
    iterationCount: 4 
  });
  useEffect(() => play(true), []);
  
  return <div style={style}>useAnimate</div>;
};

export const useAnimateGroup = () => {
  const { styles = [], play } = useAnimateGroup({
    sequences: [
      { start: { opacity: 1 }, end: { opacity: 0 } },
      { start: { background: "red" }, end: { background: "blue" } }
    ]
  });
  useEffect(() => play(true), []);

  return {styles.map(style => <div style={style}>useAnimateGroup</div>)};
};

Sponsors

Thank you very much for those kind people with their sponsorship to this project.

@sayav @lemcii @washingtonsoares @lixunn @SamSamskies @peaonunes @wilhelmeek @iwarner @joejknowles @chris-gunawardena @Tymek @Luchanso @vcarel @gragland @tjshipe @krnlde @msutkowski @mlukaszczyk

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

100
Maged MohamedEgypt7 Ratings0 Reviews
Software Engineer interested in Frontend & User Experience.
October 31, 2020

