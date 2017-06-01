A signature pad implementation for react.
var React = require('react');
var SignaturePad = require('react-signature-pad');
React.render(
<SignaturePad clearButton="true" />,
document.body
)
<SignaturePad clearButton="true" ref="mySignature" />
...
var signature = this.refs.mySignature;
// Methods
// ===============================================
// isEmpty() - returns boolean
// ===============================================
signature.isEmpty();
// ===============================================
// clear() - clears canvas
// ===============================================
signature.clear();
// ===============================================
// toDataURL() - retrieves image as a data url
// ===============================================
signature.toDataURL();
// ===============================================
// fromDataURL() - writes a base64 image to canvas
// ===============================================
signature.fromDataURL(base64String);
In order to make the signature pad work correctly you will need the css as well. All the relevant styles are in this file.
$ npm start
Then navigate to http://localhost:8080/ in your browser and you should be able to see the signature pad in action.