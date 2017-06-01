openbase logo
rsp

react-signature-pad

by Jason Kadrmas
0.0.6 (see all)

A signature pad implementation for react.

Documentation
4.2K

GitHub Stars

151

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

npm package

React Signature Pad

A signature pad implementation for react.

Basic Usage

var React = require('react');
var SignaturePad = require('react-signature-pad');

React.render(
  <SignaturePad clearButton="true" />,
  document.body
)

Methods

<SignaturePad clearButton="true" ref="mySignature" />
...

var signature = this.refs.mySignature;

// Methods

// ===============================================
// isEmpty() - returns boolean
// ===============================================

signature.isEmpty();

// ===============================================
// clear() - clears canvas
// ===============================================

signature.clear();

// ===============================================
// toDataURL() - retrieves image as a data url
// ===============================================

signature.toDataURL();

// ===============================================
// fromDataURL() - writes a base64 image to canvas
// ===============================================

signature.fromDataURL(base64String);

CSS

In order to make the signature pad work correctly you will need the css as well. All the relevant styles are in this file.

Example

$ npm start

Then navigate to http://localhost:8080/ in your browser and you should be able to see the signature pad in action.

