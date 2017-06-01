React Signature Pad

A signature pad implementation for react.

Basic Usage

var React = require ( 'react' ); var SignaturePad = require ( 'react-signature-pad' ); React.render( < SignaturePad clearButton = "true" /> , document.body )

Methods

<SignaturePad clearButton= "true" ref= "mySignature" /> ... var signature = this .refs.mySignature; signature.isEmpty(); signature.clear(); signature.toDataURL(); signature.fromDataURL(base64String);

CSS

In order to make the signature pad work correctly you will need the css as well. All the relevant styles are in this file.

Example

$ npm start

Then navigate to http://localhost:8080/ in your browser and you should be able to see the signature pad in action.