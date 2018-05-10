A signature board component for react. Implemented by referring to https://github.com/szimek/signature_pad. Compatible with all modern browsers. In order to make the component work for IE8, import excanvas at the top of your html file.
Demo Repository: https://github.com/StrollHealth/react-signature
To build the examples locally, first clone the repository, then run:
npm install
npm start
Then open
localhost:8000 in a browser.
The easiest way to use react-signature is to install it from NPM and include it in your own React build process (using Browserify, Webpack, etc).
You can also use the standalone build by including
dist/react-signature.js in your page. If you use this, make sure you have already included React, and it is available as a global variable.
npm install react-signature --save
To initialize:
var ReactSignature = require('react-signature');
<ReactSignature ref="signatureboard"/>
...
var signatureboard = this.refs.signatureboard;
/*
* Method that converts the signature image to URL.
* Returns the URL.
*/
signatureboard.toDataURL();
/*
* Method that takes a base 64 string (URL) and shows it as an image on the canvas.
*/
signatureboard.fromDataURL(base64String);
/*
* Method to clear the signature board.
*/
signatureboard.handleClear();
React class properties:
context.fillStyle. Defaults to
"black".
src,
lib and the build process)
NOTE: The source code for the component is in
src. A transpiled CommonJS version (generated with Babel) is available in
lib for use with node.js, browserify and webpack. A UMD bundle is also built to
dist, which can be included without the need for any build system.
To build, watch and serve the examples (which will also watch the component source), run
npm start. If you just want to watch changes to
src and rebuild
lib, run
npm run watch (this is useful if you are working with
npm link).
The MIT License
Copyright (c) 2016 Quang Tran
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.