React Signature

A signature board component for react. Implemented by referring to https://github.com/szimek/signature_pad. Compatible with all modern browsers. In order to make the component work for IE8, import excanvas at the top of your html file.

Demo & Examples

Demo Repository: https://github.com/StrollHealth/react-signature

To build the examples locally, first clone the repository, then run:

npm install npm start

Then open localhost:8000 in a browser.

Installation

The easiest way to use react-signature is to install it from NPM and include it in your own React build process (using Browserify, Webpack, etc).

You can also use the standalone build by including dist/react-signature.js in your page. If you use this, make sure you have already included React, and it is available as a global variable.

npm install react-signature --save

Usage

To initialize:

var ReactSignature = require ( 'react-signature' ); < ReactSignature ref = "signatureboard" /> ... var signatureboard = this.refs.signatureboard; /* * Method that converts the signature image to URL. * Returns the URL. */ signatureboard.toDataURL(); /* * Method that takes a base 64 string (URL) and shows it as an image on the canvas. */ signatureboard.fromDataURL(base64String); /* * Method to clear the signature board. */ signatureboard.handleClear();

Properties

React class properties:

width (Integer) width of the signature canvas. Default is 450. height (Integer) height of the signature canvas. Default is 300. onBegin (function) Callback when stroke begins. onEnd (function) Callback when stroke ends. backgrounColor (string) Set background color penColor (string) Color used to draw the lines. Can be any color format accepted by context.fillStyle . Defaults to "black" .

Development ( src , lib and the build process)

NOTE: The source code for the component is in src . A transpiled CommonJS version (generated with Babel) is available in lib for use with node.js, browserify and webpack. A UMD bundle is also built to dist , which can be included without the need for any build system.

To build, watch and serve the examples (which will also watch the component source), run npm start . If you just want to watch changes to src and rebuild lib , run npm run watch (this is useful if you are working with npm link ).

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2016 Quang Tran

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.