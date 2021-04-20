It makes easy to publish networks on Web pages and allows developers to integrate network exploration in rich Web applications. Use JSX for graph configuration, including asynchronous graph loading. Library is lightweight and modular, so you can bundle only what you use. Easy to extend with additional components.
See storybook for working examples.
Please make sure to read CONTRIBUTION prerequisites section if you want to fork & change or contribute.
npm install --save react-sigma
or
yarn add react-sigma
or
bower install https://unpkg.com/react-sigma@1.2/dist/react-sigma.min.js
If you don't want to use webpack or browserify, you could always reference the single file distribution, library will be available under global var ReactSigma:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-sigma@1.2/dist/react-sigma.min.js"/>
import {Sigma, RandomizeNodePositions, RelativeSize} from 'react-sigma';
...
let myGraph = {nodes:[{id:"n1", label:"Alice"}, {id:"n2", label:"Rabbit"}], edges:[{id:"e1",source:"n1",target:"n2",label:"SEES"}]};
...
<Sigma graph={myGraph} settings={{drawEdges: true, clone: false}}>
<RelativeSize initialSize={15}/>
<RandomizeNodePositions/>
</Sigma>
Note that graph nodes require x, y and size defined in order to be displayed, plugins like RelativeSize and RandomizeNodePositions might help to generate those. Sigma updates graph positions, therefore if to keep track of nodes in this example we use
<Sigma settings={{clone: false}}>
import {Sigma, LoadJSON} from 'react-sigma'
...
<Sigma style={{width:"200px", height:"200px"}}>
<LoadJSON path="/public/data.json" />
</Sigma>
...
<Sigma renderer="canvas">
<EdgeShapes default="tapered"/>
<NodeShapes default="star"/>
<LoadGEXF path={String(process.env.PUBLIC_URL) + "/arctic.gexf"}>
<Filter neighborsOf={ this.state.filterNeighbours } />
<ForceAtlas2 worker barnesHutOptimize barnesHutTheta={0.6} iterationsPerRender={10} linLogMode timeout={3000}/>
<RelativeSize initialSize={15}/>
</LoadGEXF>
</Sigma>
Please see react-sigma reference for details. Below is a brief concept.
Sigma is the main component which reserves
<Sigma renderer="webgl" style={{maxWidth:"inherit", height:"400px"}}
settings={{drawEdges:false}}
onOverNode={e => console.log("Mouse over node: " + e.data.node.label)}
graph={{nodes:["id0", "id1"], edges:[{id:"e0",source:"id0",target:"id1"}]}}>
<RelativeSize initialSize={8} />
</Sigma>
By default sigma package includes only canvas rendering functions with webpack2, though it can be easily extended with WebGL or SVG (see next topic). Importing SigmaEnableWebGL enables WebGL renderer, setting it as default renderer if WebGL is supported by browser.
import { Sigma, SigmaEnableWebGL } from 'react-sigma'
...
<Sigma /> // will use webgl renderer if supported by browser
Sigma can be easily extended with SVG renderer. Importing SigmaEnableSVG enables SVG renderer, though it does not set it as default so renderer should be explicitly specified in sigma options.
import { Sigma, SigmaEnableSVG } from 'react-sigma'
...
<Sigma renderer="svg" />
Sigma container will mount any child component with sigma instance under props.sigma. This way you can write custom sigma-aware components:
class MyCustomSigma extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props)
props.sigma.graph.addNode({id:"n3", label:props.label})
}
}
...
return <Sigma>
<MyCustomSigma label="Label">
</Sigma>
Component which initialize or provide graph changes asynchronously are supposed to mount children after initialized. For instance LoadJSON will render child subcomponents only after loading. This makes possible to build sequential composition in the pure JSX without any callbacks or handlers. In the following example RelativeSize will be instantiated only after loading from arctic.json file.
<Sigma>
<LoadJSON url="/arctic.json">
<RelativeSize initialSize={8}/>
</LoadJSON>
</Sigma>
All defined Sigma types stored under /types/sigma.js, can be used as a reference for objects and parameters. TODO: move to flow-typed