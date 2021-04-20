It makes easy to publish networks on Web pages and allows developers to integrate network exploration in rich Web applications. Use JSX for graph configuration, including asynchronous graph loading. Library is lightweight and modular, so you can bundle only what you use. Easy to extend with additional components.

Table of Contents

Usage

See storybook for working examples.

Please make sure to read CONTRIBUTION prerequisites section if you want to fork & change or contribute.

Install

npm install --save react-sigma

or

yarn add react-sigma

or

bower install https://unpkg.com/react-sigma@1.2/dist/react-sigma.min.js

If you don't want to use webpack or browserify, you could always reference the single file distribution, library will be available under global var ReactSigma:

<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-sigma@1.2/dist/react-sigma.min.js"/>

Simple use case with embedded graph

import {Sigma, RandomizeNodePositions, RelativeSize} from 'react-sigma' ; ... let myGraph = { nodes :[{ id : "n1" , label : "Alice" }, { id : "n2" , label : "Rabbit" }], edges :[{ id : "e1" , source : "n1" , target : "n2" , label : "SEES" }]}; ... <Sigma graph={myGraph} settings={{ drawEdges : true , clone : false }}> < RelativeSize initialSize = {15}/ > < RandomizeNodePositions /> </ Sigma >

Note that graph nodes require x, y and size defined in order to be displayed, plugins like RelativeSize and RandomizeNodePositions might help to generate those. Sigma updates graph positions, therefore if to keep track of nodes in this example we use <Sigma settings={{clone: false}}>

Simple use case with graph loaded from external file

import {Sigma, LoadJSON} from 'react-sigma' ... <Sigma style={{ width : "200px" , height : "200px" }}> < LoadJSON path = "/public/data.json" /> </ Sigma >

Advanced use case

... < Sigma renderer = "canvas" > < EdgeShapes default = "tapered" /> < NodeShapes default = "star" /> < LoadGEXF path = {String(process.env.PUBLIC_URL) + "/ arctic.gexf "}> < Filter neighborsOf = { this.state.filterNeighbours } /> < ForceAtlas2 worker barnesHutOptimize barnesHutTheta = {0.6} iterationsPerRender = {10} linLogMode timeout = {3000}/ > < RelativeSize initialSize = {15}/ > </ LoadGEXF > </ Sigma >

Components reference

Please see react-sigma reference for details. Below is a brief concept.

Sigma

Sigma is the main component which reserves