react-sidemenu

by Rok Fortuna
1.1.0 (see all)

React sidemenu component

Popularity

Downloads/wk

377

GitHub Stars

59

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Menus

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-sidemenu

Lightweight side menu component written in React.js. No jQuery, just CSS3.

Features

  • Pure React.js, no external dependencies
  • Configure via JS objects or via React components
  • Packed with default ready-to-use styling
  • Easy to customize styling guide
  • Custom rendering, collapse control, right-to-left etc.
  • Flow type checking support

Usage

Install the component with NPM:

npm install react-sidemenu --save

Import the component in your React.js application:

import SideMenu from 'react-sidemenu';

Flow

If you want to have access to Flow typed components, include SideMenu.js from dist folder when installing via npm.

Styling!!!

To use default styling include side-menu.css to your project. You can find it in dist folder when installing via npm. For an idea on how to customize styling see Demo.

Demo & Examples

Demo showcasing the functionalities & code examples. In the examples we use Font Awesome icons (from a CDN).

You can run examples by yourself. Clone the repo and do:

npm install
npm start

The examples are run using Webpack development server.

Options

<SideMenu> - main component

OptionDefaultDescription
itemsnullProperty for the JS Object configuration of the component SideMenu component. Check out Demo to find out how it works.
activeItemnullPreset starting active item. Also used for opening and closing menu items from code (e.g. from a button). When using this option, make sure to always keep the controlling variable (e.g. variable in state) from the parent component of the menu in sync with the actual activeItem (i.e. override onMenuItemClick and update the variable)
collapsetrueThis property gives you the capability to enable or disable collapsing menu when other elements of the menu are clicked.
theme'default'This sets a class for the component that you can use to apply custom styling. The class will be Side-menu-[theme_name]. Note: our default theme uses Font Awesome icons. See Demo for an detailed example.
renderMenuItemContent({ icon: icon, value: value, label: label })nullThis property enables you to provide a custom render method for items. Function is passed one parameter, representing the menu item being rendered. It receives an object with attributes: icon, label and value. Demo
onMenuItemClick(value, extras) => window.location.href = '#' + valueThis property enables you to provide custom onClick method for items. The function gets passed the value of the clicked item and item extras (object). Demo
rtlfalseThis property enables you to use the sidemenu in a right-to-left page. Demo
shouldTriggerClickOnParentsfalseThis property enables triggering 'onMenuItemClick' on parent items that have children.

<Item> - this component is for the non-JS object config of the menu

OptionDescription
valueThe href where you will be redirected after you click the item if no onMenuItemClick is provided. If onMenuItemClick is provided, it is the value being passed to the function call.
labelJust a label.
iconThis is the icon of the item. It should be a font-awesome class name.
onClickCustom on click method specific for this item (overrides onMenuItemClick).
extrasOptional container for additional data.

Roadmap

Any contribution is welcome.

TODO:

  • split code into two units: JS object configuration and Component configuration
  • tests & CI support
  • refactor examples code

Alternatives

rhs
react-horizontal-scrolling-menuHorizontal scrolling menu component for React.
GitHub Stars
475
Weekly Downloads
31K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant
rbm
react-burger-menu:hamburger: An off-canvas sidebar component with a collection of effects and styles using CSS transitions and SVG path animations
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
42K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
@ag-grid-enterprise/menuThe best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
83K
@chakra-ui/menu⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
229K
rvs
react-virtualized-selectHOC that uses react-virtualized and react-select to display large lists of options in a drop-down
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
41K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
@react-stately/menuA collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
101K
See 52 Alternatives

