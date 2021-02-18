Create components whose prop changes map to a global side effect.
npm install --save react-side-effect
It gathers current props across the whole tree before passing them to side effect. For example, this allows you to create
<BodyStyle style> component like this:
// RootComponent.js
return (
<BodyStyle style={{ backgroundColor: 'red' }}>
{this.state.something ? <SomeComponent /> : <OtherComponent />}
</BodyStyle>
);
// SomeComponent.js
return (
<BodyStyle style={{ backgroundColor: this.state.color }}>
<div>Choose color: <input valueLink={this.linkState('color')} /></div>
</BodyStyle>
);
and let the effect handler merge
style from different level of nesting with innermost winning:
import { Component, Children } from 'react';
import PropTypes from 'prop-types';
import withSideEffect from 'react-side-effect';
class BodyStyle extends Component {
render() {
return Children.only(this.props.children);
}
}
BodyStyle.propTypes = {
style: PropTypes.object.isRequired
};
function reducePropsToState(propsList) {
var style = {};
propsList.forEach(function (props) {
Object.assign(style, props.style);
});
return style;
}
function handleStateChangeOnClient(style) {
Object.assign(document.body.style, style);
}
export default withSideEffect(
reducePropsToState,
handleStateChangeOnClient
)(BodyStyle);
On the server, you’ll be able to call
BodyStyle.peek() to get the current state, and
BodyStyle.rewind() to reset for each next request. The
handleStateChangeOnClient will only be called on the client.
withSideEffect: (reducePropsToState, handleStateChangeOnClient, [mapStateOnServer]) -> ReactComponent -> ReactComponent
A higher-order component that, when mounting, unmounting or receiving new props, calls
reducePropsToState with
props of each mounted instance. It is up to you to return some state aggregated from these props.
On the client, every time the returned component is (un)mounted or its props change,
reducePropsToState will be called, and the recalculated state will be passed to
handleStateChangeOnClient where you may use it to trigger a side effect.
On the server,
handleStateChangeOnClient will not be called. You will still be able to call the static
rewind() method on the returned component class to retrieve the current state after a
renderToString() call. If you forget to call
rewind() right after
renderToString(), the internal instance stack will keep growing, resulting in a memory leak and incorrect information. You must call
rewind() after every
renderToString() call on the server.
For testing, you may use a static
peek() method available on the returned component. It lets you get the current state without resetting the mounted instance stack. Don’t use it for anything other than testing.
Here's how to implement React Document Title (both client and server side) using React Side Effect:
import React, { Children, Component } from 'react';
import PropTypes from 'prop-types';
import withSideEffect from 'react-side-effect';
class DocumentTitle extends Component {
render() {
if (this.props.children) {
return Children.only(this.props.children);
} else {
return null;
}
}
}
DocumentTitle.propTypes = {
title: PropTypes.string.isRequired
};
function reducePropsToState(propsList) {
var innermostProps = propsList[propsList.length - 1];
if (innermostProps) {
return innermostProps.title;
}
}
function handleStateChangeOnClient(title) {
document.title = title || '';
}
export default withSideEffect(
reducePropsToState,
handleStateChangeOnClient
)(DocumentTitle);