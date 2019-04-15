Animated shuffling of child components
npm install react-shuffle
Simply wrap child components with this component and dynamically change them to see them animate. The only real requirement is that each child has a non-index based key, for proper position identification.
|Prop
|PropType
|Description
|duration
|React.PropTypes.number
|Duration of animation
|fade
|React.PropTypes.bool
|Should children fade on enter/leave
|scale
|React.PropTypes.bool
|Should children scale on enter/leave
|intial
|React.PropTypes.bool
|Should scale/fade occur on first load
'use strict';
var React = require('react');
var Shuffle = require('react-shuffle');
const App = React.createClass({
render() {
return (
<Shuffle>
{// Method to render children goes here}
</Shuffle>
)
}
});
module.exports = App;
react-shuffle is heavily inspired by Ryan Florences Magic Move demo https://youtu.be/z5e7kWSHWTg
Archived: This project is no longer maintained by Formidable. We are no longer responding to issues or pull requests unless they relate to security concerns. We encourage interested developers to fork this project and make it their own!