react-shuffle

by FormidableLabs
2.1.0 (see all)

Animated shuffling of child components on change

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

Maintenance Status

react-shuffle

Animated shuffling of child components

Install

npm install react-shuffle

Preview

http://i.imgur.com/B1RFfvj.gif

Usage

Simply wrap child components with this component and dynamically change them to see them animate. The only real requirement is that each child has a non-index based key, for proper position identification.

Props

PropPropTypeDescription
durationReact.PropTypes.numberDuration of animation
fadeReact.PropTypes.boolShould children fade on enter/leave
scaleReact.PropTypes.boolShould children scale on enter/leave
intialReact.PropTypes.boolShould scale/fade occur on first load

Example

'use strict';

var React = require('react');

var Shuffle = require('react-shuffle');

const App = React.createClass({
  render() {
    return (
      <Shuffle>
       {// Method to render children goes here}
      </Shuffle>
    )
  }
});

module.exports = App;

Shout out

react-shuffle is heavily inspired by Ryan Florences Magic Move demo https://youtu.be/z5e7kWSHWTg

Maintenance Status

Archived: This project is no longer maintained by Formidable. We are no longer responding to issues or pull requests unless they relate to security concerns. We encourage interested developers to fork this project and make it their own!

