Animated shuffling of child components

Install

npm install react-shuffle

Preview

Usage

Simply wrap child components with this component and dynamically change them to see them animate. The only real requirement is that each child has a non-index based key, for proper position identification.

Props

Prop PropType Description duration React.PropTypes.number Duration of animation fade React.PropTypes.bool Should children fade on enter/leave scale React.PropTypes.bool Should children scale on enter/leave intial React.PropTypes.bool Should scale/fade occur on first load

Example

; var React = require ( 'react' ); var Shuffle = require ( 'react-shuffle' ); const App = React.createClass({ render() { return ( < Shuffle > {// Method to render children goes here} </ Shuffle > ) } }); module .exports = App;

Shout out

react-shuffle is heavily inspired by Ryan Florences Magic Move demo https://youtu.be/z5e7kWSHWTg

Maintenance Status

Archived: This project is no longer maintained by Formidable. We are no longer responding to issues or pull requests unless they relate to security concerns. We encourage interested developers to fork this project and make it their own!