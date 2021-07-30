The text surrounded by the component will be truncated. Anything surrounded by the component could be evaluated as text. The component react-show-more-text/ShowMoreText is fork of react-show-more/ShowMore, applied improvements, works with React 16.x.x, added onClick event.
https://www.devzonetech.com/demo/react-show-more-text/build/
$ npm install react-show-more-text
import ShowMoreText from "react-show-more-text";
// ...
class Foo extends Component {
executeOnClick(isExpanded) {
console.log(isExpanded);
}
render() {
return (
<ShowMoreText
/* Default options */
lines={3}
more="Show more"
less="Show less"
className="content-css"
anchorClass="my-anchor-css-class"
onClick={this.executeOnClick}
expanded={false}
width={280}
truncatedEndingComponent={"... "}
>
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur{" "}
<a
href="https://www.yahoo.com/"
target="_blank"
rel="noopener noreferrer"
>
yahoo.com
</a>{" "}
adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt
<a
href="https://www.google.bg/"
title="Google"
rel="nofollow"
target="_blank"
rel="noopener noreferrer"
>
www.google.bg
</a> ut labore et dolore magna amet, consectetur adipiscing elit,
sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.
Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris
nisi ut aliquip ex Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing
elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna
aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco
laboris nisi ut aliquip ex Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur
adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore
magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation
</ShowMoreText>
);
}
}
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|Example
|lines
|integer, boolean {false}
|3
|Specifies how many lines of text should be preserved until it gets truncated.
false and any integer < 1 will result in the text not getting clipped at all.
|(
false,
-1,
0),
1, ...
|children
|string, React node
|The text to be truncated. Anything that can be evaluated as text.
'Some text',
<p>Some paragraph <a/>with other text-based inline elements<a></p>,
<span>Some</span><span>siblings</span>
|more
|string, React node
|'Show more'
|The text to display in the anchor element to show more.
'Show more',
<span>Show more</span>
|less
|string, React node
|'Show less'
|The text to display in the anchor element to show less.
'Show less',
<span>Show less</span>
|className
|string
|''
|Class name(s) to add on component content wrapper div.
'wrapper-class',
'wrapper-class-1 wrapper-class-2'
|anchorClass
|string
|''
|Class name(s) to add to the anchor elements.
'my-anchor-class',
'class-1 class-2'
|onClick
|Function
|Function executed on click on 'Show more' or 'Show less'
onClick={this.executeOnClick}
|expanded
|boolean
|'false'
|Control the text to be shown as expanded
expanded={true}
|width
|number
0
|If not
0, the calculation of the content will be based on this number.
|keepNewLines
|boolean
|'false'
|Controls the new lines in text to be kept or not. When set to true, only strings can be passed in as children, and not html nodes.
keepNewLines={true}
|truncatedEndingComponent
|string
|'...'
|Control the text to be shown at the end of short text
truncatedEndingComponent={'... '}
Install development dependencies
$ npm install
Run tests
$ npm test
Run code linter
$ npm run lint
Compile to ES5 from /src to /lib
$ npm run compile
Life saver of a package for an annoying to implement yet often requested feature.