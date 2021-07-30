React Show More Text 1.5.0

The text surrounded by the component will be truncated. Anything surrounded by the component could be evaluated as text. The component react-show-more-text/ShowMoreText is fork of react-show-more/ShowMore, applied improvements, works with React 16.x.x, added onClick event.

Demo

https://www.devzonetech.com/demo/react-show-more-text/build/

Install

$ npm install react- show -more- text

Usage

import ShowMoreText from "react-show-more-text" ; class Foo extends Component { executeOnClick(isExpanded) { console .log(isExpanded); } render() { return ( < ShowMoreText /* Default options */ lines = {3} more = "Show more" less = "Show less" className = "content-css" anchorClass = "my-anchor-css-class" onClick = {this.executeOnClick} expanded = {false} width = {280} truncatedEndingComponent = { " ... "} > Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur{" "} < a href = "https://www.yahoo.com/" target = "_blank" rel = "noopener noreferrer" > yahoo.com </ a > {" "} adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt < a href = "https://www.google.bg/" title = "Google" rel = "nofollow" target = "_blank" rel = "noopener noreferrer" > www.google.bg </ a > ut labore et dolore magna amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation </ ShowMoreText > ); } }

API

Prop Type Default Description Example lines integer, boolean {false} 3 Specifies how many lines of text should be preserved until it gets truncated. false and any integer < 1 will result in the text not getting clipped at all. ( false , -1 , 0 ), 1 , ... children string, React node The text to be truncated. Anything that can be evaluated as text. 'Some text' , <p>Some paragraph <a/>with other text-based inline elements<a></p> , <span>Some</span><span>siblings</span> more string, React node 'Show more' The text to display in the anchor element to show more. 'Show more' , <span>Show more</span> less string, React node 'Show less' The text to display in the anchor element to show less. 'Show less' , <span>Show less</span> className string '' Class name(s) to add on component content wrapper div. 'wrapper-class' , 'wrapper-class-1 wrapper-class-2' anchorClass string '' Class name(s) to add to the anchor elements. 'my-anchor-class' , 'class-1 class-2' onClick Function Function executed on click on 'Show more' or 'Show less' onClick={this.executeOnClick} expanded boolean 'false' Control the text to be shown as expanded expanded={true} width number 0 If not 0 , the calculation of the content will be based on this number. keepNewLines boolean 'false' Controls the new lines in text to be kept or not. When set to true, only strings can be passed in as children, and not html nodes. keepNewLines={true} truncatedEndingComponent string '...' Control the text to be shown at the end of short text truncatedEndingComponent={'... '}

Developing

Install development dependencies

npm install

Run tests

npm test

Run code linter

npm run lint

Compile to ES5 from /src to /lib