A css powered (graphics accelerated) animation component for React.
height: auto; and
width: auto;
$ yarn add react-show
# or
$ npm install --save react-show
You can create a simple expander component with the
Animate component!
import { Animate } from "react-show";
const SimpleExample = () => (
<Animate
show={true || false} // Toggle true or false to show or hide the content!
transitionOnMount // Will trigger the transition when the component is mounted and show === true
preMount // Mounts the component's children on first render even if show === false
stayMounted // Forces the component's children to remain mounted when show === false
component="span" // Use a <span> (or custom) component as the wrapper instead of a <div>
style={{
// The permanent styles for the component
height: `${Math.random() * 100}px`,
background: "white"
}}
start={{
// The starting styles for the hidden component.
opacity: 0,
height: 0
}}
enter={{
// These styles will be applied when the component enters
opacity: 1,
height: 'auto'
background: "green"
}}
leave={{
// these styles will be applied when the component leaves
opacity: 0,
height: 0,
background: "red"
}}
>
Hello world!
</Animate>
);
ReactShow comes with a wide variety of easings built-in! See Easing Options for a full list.
import { Animate } from "react-show";
const DurationAndEasingExample = () => (
<Animate
show={true || false} // Toggle true or false to show or hide the content!
duration={500} // // The duration of the transition in milliseconds
easing={Animate.easings.easeOutQuad} // Comes with all the easings you could want!
enter={{
// Only use this duration/delay during the `enter` stage
transitionDuration: ".3s",
transitionDelay: "1s"
}}
>
Hello world!
</Animate>
);
React-Show uses the following lifecycle to determine which styles to show:
When
show === true
transitionOnMount === true
start styles are set as the initial style
transitionOnMount === false
enter styles are set as the initial style
enter styles are set as the initial style
width or
height style is/was set to
auto
display: block and
overflow: hidden styles are temporarily applied
display: block and
overflow: hidden styles are removed
enter styles are applied and component waits until all transitions complete
onFinish prop function is fired
When
show === false
width or
height style is/was set to
auto
display: block and
overflow: hidden styles are temporarily applied
display: block and
overflow: hidden styles are removed
leave or
start styles are applied and component waits until all transitions complete
stayMounted === false
React-Show comes packaged with some awesome easings that are accessible via
Animate.easings. They are extremely simple to use too:
import { Animate } from "react-show";
const SimpleExample = () => (
<Animate show={true} easing={Animate.easings.easeOutQuart}>
Hello world!
</Animate>
);
Below is a full list of the available easings exported at
Animate.easings
import { easings } from "react-show";
easings ===
{
// Cubic
easeInCubic: "cubic-bezier(0.550, 0.055, 0.675, 0.190)",
easeOutCubic: "cubic-bezier(0.215, 0.610, 0.355, 1.000)",
easeInOutCubic: "cubic-bezier(0.645, 0.045, 0.355, 1.000)",
// Circ
easeInCirc: "cubic-bezier(0.600, 0.040, 0.980, 0.335)",
easeOutCirc: "cubic-bezier(0.075, 0.820, 0.165, 1.000)",
easeInOutCirc: "cubic-bezier(0.785, 0.135, 0.150, 0.860)",
// Expo
easeInExpo: "cubic-bezier(0.950, 0.050, 0.795, 0.035)",
easeOutExpo: "cubic-bezier(0.190, 1.000, 0.220, 1.000)",
easeInOutExpo: "cubic-bezier(1.000, 0.000, 0.000, 1.000)",
// Quad
easeInQuad: "cubic-bezier(0.550, 0.085, 0.680, 0.530)",
easeOutQuad: "cubic-bezier(0.250, 0.460, 0.450, 0.940)",
easeInOutQuad: "cubic-bezier(0.455, 0.030, 0.515, 0.955)",
// Quart
easeInQuart: "cubic-bezier(0.895, 0.030, 0.685, 0.220)",
easeOutQuart: "cubic-bezier(0.165, 0.840, 0.440, 1.000)",
easeInOutQuart: "cubic-bezier(0.770, 0.000, 0.175, 1.000)",
// Quint
easeInQuint: "cubic-bezier(0.755, 0.050, 0.855, 0.060)",
easeOutQuint: "cubic-bezier(0.230, 1.000, 0.320, 1.000)",
easeInOutQuint: "cubic-bezier(0.860, 0.000, 0.070, 1.000)",
// Sine
easeInSine: "cubic-bezier(0.470, 0.000, 0.745, 0.715)",
easeOutSine: "cubic-bezier(0.390, 0.575, 0.565, 1.000)",
easeInOutSine: "cubic-bezier(0.445, 0.050, 0.550, 0.950)",
// Back
easeInBack: "cubic-bezier(0.600, -0.280, 0.735, 0.045)",
easeOutBack: "cubic-bezier(0.175, 0.885, 0.320, 1.275)",
easeInOutBack: "cubic-bezier(0.680, -0.550, 0.265, 1.550)"
};
<Animate>
|Prop
|Required
|Default Value
|Description
show
true
false
|Determines whether to "show" the content or not.
duration
300
|The
transition-duration of the transition used to show the content
easing
easeOutQuint
|The
transition-timing-function used to show the content
transitionProperty
all
|The
transition-property used to show the content
preMount
false
|If
true, element will mount on first render if
show === false
stayMounted
false
|If
true, element will stay mounted when
show === false
transitionOnMount
false
|If
true, element will animate from the
start style on mount
style
undefined
|React style object (See lifecycle for more details)
start
undefined
|React style object (See lifecycle for more details)
enter
undefined
|React style object (See lifecycle for more details)
leave
undefined
|React style object (See lifecycle for more details)
component
div
|Use a (or custom) component as the wrapper instead of a
onFinish
noop
|Function called when the component finishes transitioning.
onMount
noop
|Function called when the children passed to Animate are mounted.
onWillUnmount
noop
|Function called right before the children passed to Animate are unmounted.
We are always looking for people to help us grow
react-show's capabilities and examples. If you have an issue, feature request, or pull request, let us know!
React Show uses the MIT license. For more information on this license, click here.