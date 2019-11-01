React Show

A css powered (graphics accelerated) animation component for React.

You need to animate, reveal, collapse your react components. Everyone does!

You want it smoothly animated, even on mobile. Like butter on a glide-cam!

You don't want to bloat your app with custom physics-based animation frameworks, request-animation-frame-happy animation loops or even jQuery...heaven forbid.

Features

3.7 kb gzipped

Powered by native CSS animations & transitions on the GPU when possible

Animates height: auto; and width: auto;

Demo

Table of Contents

Installation

$ yarn add react-show $ npm install --save react-show

Usage

Simple Usage

You can create a simple expander component with the Animate component!

import { Animate } from "react-show" ; const SimpleExample = () => ( < Animate show = {true || false } // Toggle true or false to show or hide the content ! duration = {500} style = {{ height: " auto " }} start = {{ height: 0 // The starting style for the component. // If the ' leave ' prop isn ' t defined , ' start ' is reused ! }} > Hello world! </ Animate > );

Advanced Usage

import { Animate } from "react-show" ; const SimpleExample = () => ( <Animate show={true || false} // Toggle true or false to show or hide the content! transitionOnMount // Will trigger the transition when the component is mounted and show === true preMount // Mounts the component's children on first render even if show === false stayMounted // Forces the component's children to remain mounted when show === false component="span" // Use a <span> (or custom) component as the wrapper instead of a <div> style={{ // The permanent styles for the component height: `${Math.random() * 100}px`, background: "white" }} start={{ // The starting styles for the hidden component. opacity: 0, height: 0 }} enter={{ // These styles will be applied when the component enters opacity: 1, height: 'auto' background: "green" }} leave={{ // these styles will be applied when the component leaves opacity: 0, height: 0, background: "red" }} > Hello world! </Animate> );

Duration, Easing, Transition Properties

You can configure duration , easing , and transition by:

Setting a component-wide default with the duration , easing , and transitionProperty props.

, , and props. Optionally using a lifecycle specific style property like transitionDuration , transitionTimingFunction , transitionProperty or even transitionDelay .

ReactShow comes with a wide variety of easings built-in! See Easing Options for a full list.

import { Animate } from "react-show" ; const DurationAndEasingExample = () => ( < Animate show = {true || false } // Toggle true or false to show or hide the content ! duration = {500} // // The duration of the transition in milliseconds easing = {Animate.easings.easeOutQuad} // Comes with all the easings you could want ! enter = {{ // Only use this duration / delay during the ` enter ` stage transitionDuration: " .3s ", transitionDelay: " 1s " }} > Hello world! </ Animate > );

Lifecycle

React-Show uses the following lifecycle to determine which styles to show:

When show === true

If component is not mounted If transitionOnMount === true The start styles are set as the initial style If transitionOnMount === false The enter styles are set as the initial style The component is mounted

If component is already mounted The enter styles are set as the initial style

If a width or height style is/was set to auto The display: block and overflow: hidden styles are temporarily applied The component scrollWidth/scrollHeight is measured The display: block and overflow: hidden styles are removed

or style is/was set to The enter styles are applied and component waits until all transitions complete

styles are applied and component waits until all transitions complete All lifecycle styles are removed and component waits until all transitions complete

The onFinish prop function is fired

When show === false

If a width or height style is/was set to auto The display: block and overflow: hidden styles are temporarily applied The component scrollWidth/scrollHeight is measured The display: block and overflow: hidden styles are removed

or style is/was set to The leave or start styles are applied and component waits until all transitions complete

or styles are applied and component waits until all transitions complete If stayMounted === false The component is unmounted



Easing Options

React-Show comes packaged with some awesome easings that are accessible via Animate.easings . They are extremely simple to use too:

import { Animate } from "react-show" ; const SimpleExample = () => ( < Animate show = {true} easing = {Animate.easings.easeOutQuart} > Hello world! </ Animate > );

Below is a full list of the available easings exported at Animate.easings

import { easings } from "react-show" ; easings === { easeInCubic : "cubic-bezier(0.550, 0.055, 0.675, 0.190)" , easeOutCubic : "cubic-bezier(0.215, 0.610, 0.355, 1.000)" , easeInOutCubic : "cubic-bezier(0.645, 0.045, 0.355, 1.000)" , easeInCirc : "cubic-bezier(0.600, 0.040, 0.980, 0.335)" , easeOutCirc : "cubic-bezier(0.075, 0.820, 0.165, 1.000)" , easeInOutCirc : "cubic-bezier(0.785, 0.135, 0.150, 0.860)" , easeInExpo : "cubic-bezier(0.950, 0.050, 0.795, 0.035)" , easeOutExpo : "cubic-bezier(0.190, 1.000, 0.220, 1.000)" , easeInOutExpo : "cubic-bezier(1.000, 0.000, 0.000, 1.000)" , easeInQuad : "cubic-bezier(0.550, 0.085, 0.680, 0.530)" , easeOutQuad : "cubic-bezier(0.250, 0.460, 0.450, 0.940)" , easeInOutQuad : "cubic-bezier(0.455, 0.030, 0.515, 0.955)" , easeInQuart : "cubic-bezier(0.895, 0.030, 0.685, 0.220)" , easeOutQuart : "cubic-bezier(0.165, 0.840, 0.440, 1.000)" , easeInOutQuart : "cubic-bezier(0.770, 0.000, 0.175, 1.000)" , easeInQuint : "cubic-bezier(0.755, 0.050, 0.855, 0.060)" , easeOutQuint : "cubic-bezier(0.230, 1.000, 0.320, 1.000)" , easeInOutQuint : "cubic-bezier(0.860, 0.000, 0.070, 1.000)" , easeInSine : "cubic-bezier(0.470, 0.000, 0.745, 0.715)" , easeOutSine : "cubic-bezier(0.390, 0.575, 0.565, 1.000)" , easeInOutSine : "cubic-bezier(0.445, 0.050, 0.550, 0.950)" , easeInBack : "cubic-bezier(0.600, -0.280, 0.735, 0.045)" , easeOutBack : "cubic-bezier(0.175, 0.885, 0.320, 1.275)" , easeInOutBack : "cubic-bezier(0.680, -0.550, 0.265, 1.550)" };

API

Props

Prop Required Default Value Description show true false Determines whether to "show" the content or not. duration 300 The transition-duration of the transition used to show the content easing easeOutQuint The transition-timing-function used to show the content transitionProperty all The transition-property used to show the content preMount false If true , element will mount on first render if show === false stayMounted false If true , element will stay mounted when show === false transitionOnMount false If true , element will animate from the start style on mount style undefined React style object (See lifecycle for more details) start undefined React style object (See lifecycle for more details) enter undefined React style object (See lifecycle for more details) leave undefined React style object (See lifecycle for more details) component div Use a (or custom) component as the wrapper instead of a onFinish noop Function called when the component finishes transitioning. onMount noop Function called when the children passed to Animate are mounted. onWillUnmount noop Function called right before the children passed to Animate are unmounted.

Contributing

We are always looking for people to help us grow react-show 's capabilities and examples. If you have an issue, feature request, or pull request, let us know!

License

React Show uses the MIT license. For more information on this license, click here.