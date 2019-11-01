openbase logo
react-show

by Tanner Linsley
3.0.4 (see all)

⚛️ A 3kb css animation component for React.

Downloads/wk

1.8K

GitHub Stars

391

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

React Show Logo
Join the community on Spectrum

React Show

A css powered (graphics accelerated) animation component for React.

Why?

  • You need to animate, reveal, collapse your react components. Everyone does!
  • You want it smoothly animated, even on mobile. Like butter on a glide-cam!
  • You don't want to bloat your app with custom physics-based animation frameworks, request-animation-frame-happy animation loops or even jQuery...heaven forbid.

Features

  • 3.7 kb gzipped
  • Powered by native CSS animations & transitions on the GPU when possible
  • Animates height: auto; and width: auto;

Demo

Chat with us on Spectrum!

Need Help? Click here to sign up for the React-Tools Spectrum community. We are constantly discussing implementation details and answering questions. :)

Table of Contents

Installation

$ yarn add react-show
# or
$ npm install --save react-show

Usage

Simple Usage

You can create a simple expander component with the Animate component!

import { Animate } from "react-show";

const SimpleExample = () => (
  <Animate
    show={true || false} // Toggle true or false to show or hide the content!
    duration={500}
    style={{
      height: "auto"
    }}
    start={{
      height: 0 // The starting style for the component.
      // If the 'leave' prop isn't defined, 'start' is reused!
    }}
  >
    Hello world!
  </Animate>
);

Advanced Usage

You can create a simple expander component with the Animate component!

import { Animate } from "react-show";

const SimpleExample = () => (
  <Animate
    show={true || false} // Toggle true or false to show or hide the content!
    transitionOnMount // Will trigger the transition when the component is mounted and show === true
    preMount // Mounts the component's children on first render even if show === false
    stayMounted // Forces the component's children to remain mounted when show === false
    component="span" // Use a <span> (or custom) component as the wrapper instead of a <div>
    style={{
      // The permanent styles for the component
      height: `${Math.random() * 100}px`,
      background: "white"
    }}
    start={{
      // The starting styles for the hidden component.
      opacity: 0,
      height: 0
    }}
    enter={{
      // These styles will be applied when the component enters
      opacity: 1,
      height: 'auto'
      background: "green"
    }}
    leave={{
      // these styles will be applied when the component leaves
      opacity: 0,
      height: 0,
      background: "red"
    }}
  >
    Hello world!
  </Animate>
);

Duration, Easing, Transition Properties

You can configure duration, easing, and transition by:

  • Setting a component-wide default with the duration, easing, and transitionProperty props.
  • Optionally using a lifecycle specific style property like transitionDuration, transitionTimingFunction, transitionProperty or even transitionDelay.

ReactShow comes with a wide variety of easings built-in! See Easing Options for a full list.

import { Animate } from "react-show";

const DurationAndEasingExample = () => (
  <Animate
    show={true || false} // Toggle true or false to show or hide the content!
    duration={500} // // The duration of the transition in milliseconds
    easing={Animate.easings.easeOutQuad} // Comes with all the easings you could want!
    enter={{
      // Only use this duration/delay during the `enter` stage
      transitionDuration: ".3s",
      transitionDelay: "1s"
    }}
  >
    Hello world!
  </Animate>
);

Lifecycle

React-Show uses the following lifecycle to determine which styles to show:

When show === true

  • If component is not mounted
    • If transitionOnMount === true
      • The start styles are set as the initial style
    • If transitionOnMount === false
      • The enter styles are set as the initial style
    • The component is mounted
  • If component is already mounted
    • The enter styles are set as the initial style
  • If a width or height style is/was set to auto
    • The display: block and overflow: hidden styles are temporarily applied
    • The component scrollWidth/scrollHeight is measured
    • The display: block and overflow: hidden styles are removed
  • The enter styles are applied and component waits until all transitions complete
  • All lifecycle styles are removed and component waits until all transitions complete
  • The onFinish prop function is fired

When show === false

  • If a width or height style is/was set to auto
    • The display: block and overflow: hidden styles are temporarily applied
    • The component scrollWidth/scrollHeight is measured
    • The display: block and overflow: hidden styles are removed
  • The leave or start styles are applied and component waits until all transitions complete
  • If stayMounted === false
    • The component is unmounted

Easing Options

React-Show comes packaged with some awesome easings that are accessible via Animate.easings. They are extremely simple to use too:

import { Animate } from "react-show";

const SimpleExample = () => (
  <Animate show={true} easing={Animate.easings.easeOutQuart}>
    Hello world!
  </Animate>
);

Below is a full list of the available easings exported at Animate.easings

import { easings } from "react-show";

easings ===
  {
    // Cubic
    easeInCubic: "cubic-bezier(0.550, 0.055, 0.675, 0.190)",
    easeOutCubic: "cubic-bezier(0.215, 0.610, 0.355, 1.000)",
    easeInOutCubic: "cubic-bezier(0.645, 0.045, 0.355, 1.000)",

    // Circ
    easeInCirc: "cubic-bezier(0.600, 0.040, 0.980, 0.335)",
    easeOutCirc: "cubic-bezier(0.075, 0.820, 0.165, 1.000)",
    easeInOutCirc: "cubic-bezier(0.785, 0.135, 0.150, 0.860)",

    // Expo
    easeInExpo: "cubic-bezier(0.950, 0.050, 0.795, 0.035)",
    easeOutExpo: "cubic-bezier(0.190, 1.000, 0.220, 1.000)",
    easeInOutExpo: "cubic-bezier(1.000, 0.000, 0.000, 1.000)",

    // Quad
    easeInQuad: "cubic-bezier(0.550, 0.085, 0.680, 0.530)",
    easeOutQuad: "cubic-bezier(0.250, 0.460, 0.450, 0.940)",
    easeInOutQuad: "cubic-bezier(0.455, 0.030, 0.515, 0.955)",

    // Quart
    easeInQuart: "cubic-bezier(0.895, 0.030, 0.685, 0.220)",
    easeOutQuart: "cubic-bezier(0.165, 0.840, 0.440, 1.000)",
    easeInOutQuart: "cubic-bezier(0.770, 0.000, 0.175, 1.000)",

    // Quint
    easeInQuint: "cubic-bezier(0.755, 0.050, 0.855, 0.060)",
    easeOutQuint: "cubic-bezier(0.230, 1.000, 0.320, 1.000)",
    easeInOutQuint: "cubic-bezier(0.860, 0.000, 0.070, 1.000)",

    // Sine
    easeInSine: "cubic-bezier(0.470, 0.000, 0.745, 0.715)",
    easeOutSine: "cubic-bezier(0.390, 0.575, 0.565, 1.000)",
    easeInOutSine: "cubic-bezier(0.445, 0.050, 0.550, 0.950)",

    // Back
    easeInBack: "cubic-bezier(0.600, -0.280, 0.735, 0.045)",
    easeOutBack: "cubic-bezier(0.175,  0.885, 0.320, 1.275)",
    easeInOutBack: "cubic-bezier(0.680, -0.550, 0.265, 1.550)"
  };

API

<Animate>

Props
PropRequiredDefault ValueDescription
showtruefalseDetermines whether to "show" the content or not.
duration300The transition-duration of the transition used to show the content
easingeaseOutQuintThe transition-timing-function used to show the content
transitionPropertyallThe transition-property used to show the content
preMountfalseIf true, element will mount on first render if show === false
stayMountedfalseIf true, element will stay mounted when show === false
transitionOnMountfalseIf true, element will animate from the start style on mount
styleundefinedReact style object (See lifecycle for more details)
startundefinedReact style object (See lifecycle for more details)
enterundefinedReact style object (See lifecycle for more details)
leaveundefinedReact style object (See lifecycle for more details)
componentdivUse a (or custom) component as the wrapper instead of a
onFinishnoopFunction called when the component finishes transitioning.
onMountnoopFunction called when the children passed to Animate are mounted.
onWillUnmountnoopFunction called right before the children passed to Animate are unmounted.

Contributing

We are always looking for people to help us grow react-show's capabilities and examples. If you have an issue, feature request, or pull request, let us know!

License

React Show uses the MIT license. For more information on this license, click here.

