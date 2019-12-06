Manage keyboard shortcuts from one place.
Managing keyboard shortcuts can sometimes get messy. Or always, if not implemented the right way.
Real problems:
addEventListeners,
removeEventListeners, ...)
With
react-shortcuts you can declaratively manage shortcuts for each one of your React components.
Important parts of React Shortcuts:
keymap definition
ShortcutManager which handles
keymap
<Shortcut> component for handling shortcuts
npm install react-shortcuts
Create a new JS, Coffee, JSON or CSON file wherever you want (which probably is your project root). And define the shortcuts for your React component.
Keymap definition
{
"Namespace": {
"Action": "Shortcut",
"Action_2": ["Shortcut", "Shortcut"],
"Action_3": {
"osx": "Shortcut",
"windows": ["Shortcut", "Shortcut"],
"linux": "Shortcut",
"other": "Shortcut"
}
}
}
Namespace should ideally be the component’s
displayName.
Action describes what will be happening. For example
MODAL_CLOSE.
Keyboard shortcut can be a string, array of strings or an object which
specifies platform differences (Windows, OSX, Linux, other). The
shortcut may be composed of single keys (
a,
6,…), combinations
(
command+shift+k) or sequences (
up up down down left right left right B A).
Combokeys is used under the hood for handling the shortcuts. Read more about how you can specify keys.
keymap definition:
export default {
TODO_ITEM: {
MOVE_LEFT: 'left',
MOVE_RIGHT: 'right',
MOVE_UP: ['up', 'w'],
DELETE: {
osx: ['command+backspace', 'k'],
windows: 'delete',
linux: 'delete',
},
},
}
Save this file as
keymap.[js|coffee|json|cson] and require it into your main
file.
import keymap from './keymap'
Define your keymap in whichever supported format but in the end it must be an
object.
ShortcutsManager can’t parse JSON and will certainly not be happy
about the situation.
import keymap from './keymap'
import { ShortcutManager } from 'react-shortcuts'
const shortcutManager = new ShortcutManager(keymap)
// Or like this
const shortcutManager = new ShortcutManager()
shortcutManager.setKeymap(keymap)
shortcutManager into getChildContext of some parent component. So that
<shortcuts> can receive it.
class App extends React.Component {
getChildContext() {
return { shortcuts: shortcutManager }
}
}
App.childContextTypes = {
shortcuts: PropTypes.object.isRequired
}
You need to require the component in the file you want to use shortcuts in.
For example
<TodoItem>.
import { Shortcuts } from `react-shortcuts`
class TodoItem extends React.Component {
_handleShortcuts = (action, event) => {
switch (action) {
case 'MOVE_LEFT':
console.log('moving left')
break
case 'MOVE_RIGHT':
console.log('moving right')
break
case 'MOVE_UP':
console.log('moving up')
break
case 'COPY':
console.log('copying stuff')
break
}
}
render() {
return (
<Shortcuts
name='TODO_ITEM'
handler={this._handleShortcuts}
>
<div>Make something amazing today</div>
</Shortcuts>
)
}
}
The
<Shortcuts>component creates a
<shortcuts>element in HTML, binds listeners and adds tabIndex to the element so that it’s focusable.
_handleShortcutsis invoked when some of the defined shortcuts fire.
<Shortcuts> component
handler: func
name: string
tabIndex: number
-1
className: string
eventType: string
stopPropagation: bool
preventDefault: bool
targetNodeSelector: DOM Node Selector like
body or
.my-class
global: bool
CMD+Q.
isolate: bool
alwaysFireHandler: bool
This library is inspired by Atom Keymap.