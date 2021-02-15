Shopping cart package provides several components:
which can be used separately or in union. By default Redux is the framework to operate with data.
So, it's your choice to use Redux or not, but its reducers, actions and action types are already included.
Pay attention! All components are Pure.
Latest version demo (example1)
Usage
yarn add react-shopping-cart
npm i --save react-shopping-cart
Examples
In all cases you must include bootstrap version 4 (^alpha 0.6) in your project
import "bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.css";
And if you want to see animation, also include animate.css
import "animate.css/animate.min.css";
Also want some icons?
import "font-awesome/css/font-awesome.min.css";
With Redux. After store initialization you must dispatch setCartCurrency action or 'USD' will be used as cart's currency.
import React, { PureComponent } from "react";
import { Provider } from "react-redux";
import { createStore, combineReducers } from "redux";
import {
Cart,
Product,
CheckoutButton,
cartLocalization,
cartReducer,
setCartCurrency
} from "react-shopping-cart";
import "bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.css";
import "animate.css/animate.min.css";
import "font-awesome/css/font-awesome.min.css";
const { getDefaultLocalization } = cartLocalization;
// You may take localization object from wherever you want, that's just an example
// For more information, see localization section
const iPadCaseLocalization = {
color: "Color",
iPadCase: "iPad case",
red: "Red",
green: "Green",
yellow: "Yellow",
GBP: "£",
EUR: "€",
USD: "$"
};
const iPadPropertiesWithAdditionalCostLocalization = {
yellow: "Yellow (+{cost, number, CUR})"
};
const store = createStore(
combineReducers({
cart: cartReducer
// Your own reducers, sir
})
);
store.dispatch(setCartCurrency("USD"));
class App extends PureComponent {
state = {
product: {
name: "iPadCase",
id: "ipad-case",
path: "/shop/ipad-case/",
properties: {
color: [
"red",
"green",
{
additionalCost: {
GBP: 1,
EUR: 2,
USD: 3.5
},
value: "yellow"
}
]
},
propertiesToShowInCart: ["color"],
prices: { GBP: 70, EUR: 80, USD: 90 },
currency: "GBP",
imageSrc: "1-483x321.jpeg"
},
getProductLocalization: getDefaultLocalization("product", "en", {
...iPadCaseLocalization,
...iPadPropertiesWithAdditionalCostLocalization
}),
getCheckoutButtonLocalization: getDefaultLocalization(
"checkoutButton",
"en",
iPadCaseLocalization
),
getCartLocalization: getDefaultLocalization(
"cart",
"en",
iPadCaseLocalization
)
};
render() {
const {
product,
getCheckoutButtonLocalization,
getProductLocalization,
getCartLocalization
} = this.state;
const checkoutButtonElement = (
<CheckoutButton
getLocalization={getCheckoutButtonLocalization}
checkoutURL="/to/my/checkout"
/>
);
return (
<Provider store={store}>
<div className="container">
<Product
{...product}
checkoutButton={checkoutButtonElement}
getLocalization={getProductLocalization}
/>
<Cart
checkoutButton={checkoutButtonElement}
getLocalization={getCartLocalization}
/>
</div>
</Provider>
);
}
}
export default App;
// You may also import actions and actionTypes
import { cartActions, cartActionTypes } from "react-shopping-cart";
// And do some cool things with them
Without redux
import React, { PureComponent } from "react";
import {
CartComponent,
ProductComponent,
CheckoutButtonComponent,
cartLocalization
} from "react-shopping-cart";
import "bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.css";
import "animate.css/animate.min.css";
import "font-awesome/css/font-awesome.min.css";
const { getDefaultLocalization } = cartLocalization;
// You may take localization object from wherever you want, that's just an example
// For more information, see localization section
const iPadCaseLocalization = {
color: "Color",
iPadCase: "iPad case",
red: "Red",
green: "Green",
yellow: "Yellow",
GBP: "£",
EUR: "€",
USD: "$"
};
const iPadPropertiesWithAdditionalCostLocalization = {
yellow: "Yellow (+{cost, number, CUR})"
};
class App extends PureComponent {
state = {
products: {},
product: {
name: "iPadCase",
id: "ipad-case",
path: "/shop/ipad-case/",
properties: {
color: [
"red",
"green",
{
additionalCost: {
GBP: 1,
EUR: 2,
USD: 3.5
},
value: "yellow"
}
]
},
propertiesToShowInCart: ["color"],
prices: { GBP: 70, EUR: 80, USD: 90 },
currency: "GBP",
imageSrc: "1-483x321.jpeg"
},
getProductLocalization: getDefaultLocalization("product", "en", {
...iPadCaseLocalization,
...iPadPropertiesWithAdditionalCostLocalization
}),
getCheckoutButtonLocalization: getDefaultLocalization(
"checkoutButton",
"en",
iPadCaseLocalization
),
getCartLocalization: getDefaultLocalization(
"cart",
"en",
iPadCaseLocalization
)
};
addProduct = (key, product, currency) =>
void this.setState(
({
products: { [key]: cartProduct = { quantity: 0 }, ...restOfProducts }
}) => ({
products: {
...restOfProducts,
[key]: {
...product,
quantity: product.quantity + cartProduct.quantity
}
}
})
);
generateProductKey = (id, properties) =>
`${id}/${Object.entries(properties).join("_")}`;
updateProduct = (key, updatedProduct) => void console.log(":)");
removeProduct = key => void console.log(":C");
render() {
const {
addProduct,
generateProductKey,
updateProduct,
removeProduct,
state
} = this;
const {
getProductLocalization,
getCheckoutButtonLocalization,
getCartLocalization,
products,
product
} = state;
const checkoutButtonElement = (
<CheckoutButtonComponent
grandTotal={500}
hidden={false}
checkoutURL="/to/my/checkout"
currency="GBP"
getLocalization={getCheckoutButtonLocalization}
/>
);
return (
<div className="container">
<ProductComponent
{...product}
checkoutButton={checkoutButtonElement}
onAddProduct={
addProduct
// Help product to get into the cart
}
generateProductKey={
generateProductKey
// create product key as you wish
}
getLocalization={getProductLocalization}
/>
<CartComponent
products={
products
// Provide your own product's Object(Look at Products)
}
onUpdateProduct={
updateProduct
// Update something
}
getLocalization={getCartLocalization}
currency="GBP"
onRemoveProduct={
removeProduct
// Remove something
}
checkoutButton={checkoutButtonElement}
isCartEmpty={false}
getLocalization={getCartLocalization}
/>
</div>
);
}
}
export default App;
The default localization library is intl-messageformat. In order to localize your cart, you can chose one of the possible ways:
Generally, components require a function, which takes id and params(optional) and returns string, based on received arguments.
The first one should look like that if you're also using intl-messageformat:
import React from 'react';
import IntlMessageFormat from 'intl-messageformat';
import { Cart } from 'react-shopping-cart';
const localization = {
en: {
cart : {
GBP: '£',
},
},
};
const getLocalization = (localizationPart, language, id, params = {}) =>
new IntlMessageFormat(localizationPart[id], language).format(params);
<Cart
getLocalization={(...args) => getLocalization(localization.en.cart, 'en', ...args)}
/>
Or you could use getDefaultLocalization function from cartLocalization:
import React from 'react';
import { Cart, cartLocalization } from 'react-shopping-cart';
const { getDefaultLocalization } = cartLocalization;
const localization = {
GBP: '£',
USD: '$',
};
<Cart
getLocalization={getDefaultLocalization('cart', 'en', localization)}
/>
Example usage of getLocalization function from cartLocalization:
import React from 'react';
import { Cart, cartLocalization } from 'react-shopping-cart';
const { getLocalization, defaultLocalization } = cartLocalization;
const localization = {
en: {
cart : {
GBP: '£',
},
},
};
const mergedEnCartLocalization = {
...localization.en.cart,
...defaultLocalization.en.cart,
};
<Cart
getLocalization={(...args) => getLocalization(mergedEnCartLocalization, 'en', ...args)}
/>
For built-in getLocalization function you may write your translation for default statements as a string or object in format { component : Function | string, text : string, props? : object }. Because all components are pure, in order to relocalize your components, you should pass new getLocalization function, not old with changed scope.
Localization default ids and params bindings:
cart:
no params
{ quantity, price, total, currency, name, localizedName, localizedCurrency, }
{name, value, localizedName, localizedValue,}
checkoutButton
product
Extends React.PureComponent
Component which represents shopping cart.
Type: Object
products Products Products map. Required.
currency string Current currency. Required.
isCartEmpty boolean Display cart or not. Required.
onUpdateProduct UpdateProduct Function which will be called when product should be updated.
First arg is product's key in products map, second - updated product. Required.
onRemoveProduct RemoveProduct Function to call when product should be removed from cart.
One argument - product's key. Required.
getLocalization GetLocalization Required.
hideHeader boolean? Hide cart's header. Default is false.
checkoutButton ReactElement? Button to display in the bottom of cart. Default is null.
iconTrashClassName string? ClassName for trash icon on remove button.
Default is 'fa fa-trash mx-1'.
altProductImageSrc string? Alt image src for products. Default is ''.
cartCSSTransition Object? Cart's config for react-transition-group/CSSTransition.
Look at src/components/Cart/Cart.js for details.
cartItemCSSTransition Object? Cart item's config for react-transition-group/CSSTransition.
Look at src/components/Cart/Cart.js for details.
linkComponent Link$Component? React Component, will receive prop
to="%your product's page%".
I'd recommend you to take a look at react-router's Link.
Extends React.PureComponent
React component to display product in cart.
Extends React.PureComponent
React component to display product's property value in cart.
Extends React.PureComponent
Checkout button with grand total.
Type: Object
grandTotal number Required.
currency string Current currency. Required.
hidden boolean Show or hide button. Required.
checkoutURL string Link to checkout page. Required.
getLocalization GetLocalization Required.
iconCheckoutClassName string? ClassName for cart icon on checkout button. Default is 'fa fa-shopping-cart mx-1'.
buttonCSSTransition Object? Transition's config for react-transition-group/CSSTransition.
linkComponent Link$Component? React Component, will receive prop
to="%your product's page%".
I'd recommend you to take a look at react-router's Link.
Component React$ComponentType<Props>
configuration Object
Returns React$ComponentType<Props>
num number
Returns boolean
num string
Returns number
value any
Returns boolean
$0 HTMLElement (optional, default
{})
$0.offsetTop
$0.offsetParent
Returns number
$0 DefaultLinkComponentProps
$0.to
$0.otherProps ...any
Returns React$Element<any>
target HTMLInputElement
quantity number
target EventTarget
scrollPosition (number | function (currentTarget: Element): number)
scrollAnimationConfig Object
Extends React.PureComponent
React component - Product form with price.
Type: Object
id string Product's id. Required.
name string Name to display pattern. Required.
path string Path to product. Required.
prices Prices {currency: value}. Required
imageSrc string Path to main image. Required.
currency string Current price currency. Required.
onAddProduct AddProduct Function to call when user wants to add product in his cart. Required.
generateProductKey GenerateProductKey Required.
getLocalization GetLocalization Required.
properties ProductPropertiesOptions? Custom product properties. Each property option list consists of number,
string or shape({ additionalCost(optional), onSelect(optional), value(required)})
propertiesToShowInCart Array<string>? Array of propery names to display in cart.
scrollAnimationConfig Object? Config for animateScroll (from react-scroll) scrollTo function.
scrollPosition ScrollPosition? Position to scroll after product add. May be number or function returning number.
scrollFunction ScrollFunction? Function which will be called when product has been added.
iconAddProductClassName string? ClassName for cart icon on add to button. Default is 'fa fa-cart-plus mx-1'.
checkoutButton ReactElement?
descriptionNode ReactNode? Node to display before price element.
afterPriceNode ReactNode? Node to display after price element.
Type: Object<string, PropertyOptions>
Type: (number | function (currentTarget: Element): number)
Type: function (currentTarget: EventTarget, scrollPosition: (number | function (currentTarget: Element): number), scrollAnimationConfig: Object): void
Extends React.PureComponent
React form for product property(options select only).
Type: Object
Type: (ProductPropertyOption | OptionObject)
Type: Array<PropertyOption>
Type: function (obj: {value: OptionIndex}): void
Shopping cart's data types
Type: Object<string, (string | number)>
id string
quantity number
properties ProductProperties
name string
prices Prices
imageSrc string
path string
propertiesToShowInCart Array<string>
{
id: 'macbook-case',
quantity: 3,
properties: {
color: 'red'
},
name: 'macbookCase',
prices: {
GBP: 50
},
path: '/shop/macbook-case/',
imageSrc: '/shop/macbook-case/1-483x321.jpeg',
propertiesToShowInCart: ['color']
}
Type: Object<string, ProductData>
Type: function (id: string, properties: ProductProperties): string
Type: function (key: string, product: ProductData, currency: string): void
Type: function (key: string, updatedProduct: ProductData): void
Type: function (key: string): void
Type: function (id: string, params: Object): (string | React$Element<any>)
type
"cart/ADD"
key string
product ProductData
productCurrency string
type
"cart/UPDATE"
key string
updatedProduct ProductData
type
"cart/REMOVE"
key string
type
"cart/EMPTY"
type
"cart/SET_CURRENCY"
currency string
Type: (CartAddAction | CartUpdateAction | CartRemoveAction | CartEmptyAction | CartSetCurrencyAction)
Type: (string | {component: (string | React$ComponentType<any>), props: Object?, text: string})
Type: Object<string, LocalizationPattern>
Type: Object<string, Object<string, Localization>>
to string
Type: function (DefaultLinkComponentProps): React$Element<any>
Developer mode
Run webpack-dev-server for example1
yarn start
npm run start
Build
yarn build
npm run build
And then check dist folder
Build Example
yarn build_example
npm run build_example
And then check examples folder
Testing
Jest is used for tests
yarn test
npm run test
Linter
ESLint is used as a linter
yarn lint
npm run lint
Formatter
prettier-eslint is used as a formatter
yarn fmt
npm run fmt
Flow Type
Check types in project using Flow
yarn flow
npm run flow
Autodoc
Generate doc using documentation js
yarn doc
npm run doc
And then look at README.md