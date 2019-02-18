Animation is about creating illustion of life.
React-Shimmer-Effect,
<Shimmer> component that simulates a shimmer effect for the children elements.More customisable is on the way.
npm i react-shimmer-effect
import React, { Component } from "react";
import Shimmer from "react-shimmer-effect";
import injectSheet from "react-jss";
const StyleSheet = {
container: {
border: "0px solid rgba(255, 255, 255, 1)",
boxShadow: "0px 0px 20px rgba(0, 0, 0, .1)",
borderRadius: "4px",
backgroundColor: "white",
display: "flex",
padding: "16px",
width: "200px"
},
circle: {
height: "56px",
width: "56px",
borderRadius: "50%"
},
line: {
width: "96px",
height: "8px",
alignSelf: "center",
marginLeft: "16px",
borderRadius: "8px"
}
};
class App extends Component {
render() {
const { classes } = this.props;
return (
<div className={classes.container}>
<Shimmer>
<div className={classes.circle} />
<div className={classes.line} />
</Shimmer>
</div>
);
}
}
export default injectSheet(StyleSheet)(App);
👍🎉 First off, thanks for taking the time to contribute! 🎉👍
When contributing to this repository, please first discuss the change you wish to make via issue, email, or any other method with the owners of this repository before making a change.
Please note we have a code of conduct, please follow it in all your interactions with the project.
Reporting Bugs
Suggesting Enhancements
Your First Code Contribution
[ci skip] in the commit title
:art: when improving the format/structure of the code
:memo: when writing docs
:bug: when fixing a bug
:fire: when removing code or files
MIT © eTechist