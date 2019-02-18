openbase logo
react-shimmer-effect

by AjayJayendran
1.0.9 (see all)

React Shimmer effect to the elements

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-shimmer-effect

Animation is about creating illustion of life.

React-Shimmer-Effect, <Shimmer> component that simulates a shimmer effect for the children elements.More customisable is on the way.

NPM JavaScript Style Guide Maintainability

Optional Text

Install

npm i react-shimmer-effect

Usage

import React, { Component } from "react";
import Shimmer from "react-shimmer-effect";
import injectSheet from "react-jss";

const StyleSheet = {
  container: {
    border: "0px solid rgba(255, 255, 255, 1)",
    boxShadow: "0px 0px 20px rgba(0, 0, 0, .1)",
    borderRadius: "4px",
    backgroundColor: "white",
    display: "flex",
    padding: "16px",
    width: "200px"
  },
  circle: {
    height: "56px",
    width: "56px",
    borderRadius: "50%"
  },
  line: {
    width: "96px",
    height: "8px",
    alignSelf: "center",
    marginLeft: "16px",
    borderRadius: "8px"
  }
};
class App extends Component {
  render() {
    const { classes } = this.props;
    return (
      <div className={classes.container}>
        <Shimmer>
          <div className={classes.circle} />
          <div className={classes.line} />
        </Shimmer>
      </div>
    );
  }
}

export default injectSheet(StyleSheet)(App);

Live Demo

Contributing

👍🎉 First off, thanks for taking the time to contribute! 🎉👍

When contributing to this repository, please first discuss the change you wish to make via issue, email, or any other method with the owners of this repository before making a change.

Please note we have a code of conduct, please follow it in all your interactions with the project.

How Can I Contribute?

  • Reporting Bugs

  • Suggesting Enhancements

  • Your First Code Contribution

Styleguides

Git Commit Messages

  • Use the present tense ("Add feature" not "Added feature")
  • Use the imperative mood ("Move cursor to..." not "Moves cursor to...")
  • Limit the first line to 72 characters or less
  • Reference issues and pull requests liberally after the first line
  • When only changing documentation, include [ci skip] in the commit title
  • Consider starting the commit message with an applicable emoji:
    • 🎨 :art: when improving the format/structure of the code
    • 📝 :memo: when writing docs
    • 🐛 :bug: when fixing a bug
    • 🔥 :fire: when removing code or files

License

MIT © eTechist

