React-Shimmer-Effect, <Shimmer> component that simulates a shimmer effect for the children elements.More customisable is on the way.

Install

npm i react-shimmer-effect

Usage

import React, { Component } from "react" ; import Shimmer from "react-shimmer-effect" ; import injectSheet from "react-jss" ; const StyleSheet = { container : { border : "0px solid rgba(255, 255, 255, 1)" , boxShadow : "0px 0px 20px rgba(0, 0, 0, .1)" , borderRadius : "4px" , backgroundColor : "white" , display : "flex" , padding : "16px" , width : "200px" }, circle : { height : "56px" , width : "56px" , borderRadius : "50%" }, line : { width : "96px" , height : "8px" , alignSelf : "center" , marginLeft : "16px" , borderRadius : "8px" } }; class App extends Component { render() { const { classes } = this .props; return ( <div className={classes.container}> <Shimmer> <div className={classes.circle} /> <div className={classes.line} /> </Shimmer> </div> ); } } export default injectSheet(StyleSheet)(App);

Live Demo

Contributing

👍🎉 First off, thanks for taking the time to contribute! 🎉👍

When contributing to this repository, please first discuss the change you wish to make via issue, email, or any other method with the owners of this repository before making a change.

Please note we have a code of conduct, please follow it in all your interactions with the project.

How Can I Contribute?

Reporting Bugs

Suggesting Enhancements

Your First Code Contribution

Styleguides

Git Commit Messages

Use the present tense ("Add feature" not "Added feature")

Use the imperative mood ("Move cursor to..." not "Moves cursor to...")

Limit the first line to 72 characters or less

Reference issues and pull requests liberally after the first line

When only changing documentation, include [ci skip] in the commit title

in the commit title Consider starting the commit message with an applicable emoji: 🎨 :art: when improving the format/structure of the code 📝 :memo: when writing docs 🐛 :bug: when fixing a bug 🔥 :fire: when removing code or files



License

MIT © eTechist