A powerful, customisable, Suspense-like <img> component that (optionally) simulates a shimmer effect while loading. (with zero dependencies!).

Install

npm i react-shimmer

or

yarn add react-shimmer

Usage

import React from 'react' import { Image, Shimmer } from 'react-shimmer' function App ( ) { return ( <div> <Image src='https://source.unsplash.com/random/800x600' fallback={<Shimmer width={800} height={600} />} /> </div> ) }

import React from 'react' import { Image, Breathing } from 'react-shimmer' function App ( ) { return ( <div> <Image src='https://source.unsplash.com/random/800x600' fallback={<Breathing width={800} height={600} />} /> </div> ) }

or you can use your custom React component as a fallback:

import React from 'react' import { Image } from 'react-shimmer' import Spinner from './Spinner' function App ( props ) { return ( < div > < Image src = "https://example.com/test.jpg" fallback = { < Spinner /> } /> </ div > ) }

Properties

Property Type Required Default value Description src string yes fallback ReactNode yes errorFallback func no onLoad func no delay number no Delay in milliseconds before showing the fallback fadeIn bool no false Use built-in fade animation on img NativeImgProps React.ImgHTMLAttributes no

Contributing

Feel free to send PRs.

License

MIT © gokcan