Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

20d ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

Logo

A powerful, customisable, Suspense-like <img> component that (optionally) simulates a shimmer effect while loading. (with zero dependencies!).

NPM JavaScript Style Guide Github Actions CI Status Maintainability

Header

Live Demo

Install

npm i react-shimmer

or

yarn add react-shimmer

Usage

import React from 'react'
import { Image, Shimmer } from 'react-shimmer'

function App() {
  return (
    <div>
      <Image
        src='https://source.unsplash.com/random/800x600'
        fallback={<Shimmer width={800} height={600} />}
      />
    </div>
  )
}

import React from 'react'
import { Image, Breathing } from 'react-shimmer'

function App() {
  return (
    <div>
      <Image
        src='https://source.unsplash.com/random/800x600'
        fallback={<Breathing width={800} height={600} />}
      />
    </div>
  )
}

or you can use your custom React component as a fallback:

import React from 'react'
import { Image } from 'react-shimmer'

import Spinner from './Spinner'

function App(props) {
  return (
    <div>
      <Image
        src="https://example.com/test.jpg"
        fallback={<Spinner />}
      />
    </div>
  )
}

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefault valueDescription
srcstringyes
fallbackReactNodeyes
errorFallbackfuncno
onLoadfuncno
delaynumbernoDelay in milliseconds before showing the fallback
fadeInboolnofalseUse built-in fade animation on img
NativeImgPropsReact.ImgHTMLAttributesno

Contributing

Feel free to send PRs.

License

MIT © gokcan

