A powerful, customisable, Suspense-like
<img>component that (optionally) simulates a shimmer effect while loading. (with zero dependencies!).
npm i react-shimmer
or
yarn add react-shimmer
import React from 'react'
import { Image, Shimmer } from 'react-shimmer'
function App() {
return (
<div>
<Image
src='https://source.unsplash.com/random/800x600'
fallback={<Shimmer width={800} height={600} />}
/>
</div>
)
}
import React from 'react'
import { Image, Breathing } from 'react-shimmer'
function App() {
return (
<div>
<Image
src='https://source.unsplash.com/random/800x600'
fallback={<Breathing width={800} height={600} />}
/>
</div>
)
}
or you can use your custom React component as a fallback:
import React from 'react'
import { Image } from 'react-shimmer'
import Spinner from './Spinner'
function App(props) {
return (
<div>
<Image
src="https://example.com/test.jpg"
fallback={<Spinner />}
/>
</div>
)
}
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Default value
|Description
src
|string
|yes
fallback
|ReactNode
|yes
errorFallback
|func
|no
onLoad
|func
|no
delay
|number
|no
|Delay in milliseconds before showing the
fallback
fadeIn
|bool
|no
|false
|Use built-in fade animation on img
NativeImgProps
|React.ImgHTMLAttributes
|no
Feel free to send PRs.
MIT © gokcan