react-shepherd is built and maintained by Ship Shape. Contact us for web app consulting, development, and training for your project.
This is a React wrapper for the Shepherd, site tour, library. It's mainly a wrapper around the Shepherd library that exposes the tour object and methods to the context object that can be passed into props for dynamic interactivity.
npm install --save react-shepherd
import React, { Component, useContext } from 'react'
import { ShepherdTour, ShepherdTourContext } from 'react-shepherd'
import newSteps from './steps'
const tourOptions = {
defaultStepOptions: {
cancelIcon: {
enabled: true
}
},
useModalOverlay: true
};
function Button() {
const tour = useContext(ShepherdTourContext);
return (
<button className="button dark" onClick={tour.start}>
Start Tour
</button>
);
}
class App extends Component {
render() {
return (
<div>
<ShepherdTour steps={newSteps} tourOptions={tourOptions}>
<Button />
</ShepherdTour>
</div>
);
}
}
The following configuration options for a tour can be set on the ShepherdTour to control the way that Shepherd is used. This is simply a POJO passed to Shepherd to use the options noted in the Shepherd Tour options.
The only required option is
steps, which is an array passed to the props.
PropTypes.object
Used to set the options that will be applied to each step by default. You can pass in any of the options that you can with Shepherd.
PropTypes.array
You must pass an array of steps to
steps, something like this:
const steps = [
{
id: 'intro',
attachTo: { element: '.first-element', on: 'bottom' },
beforeShowPromise: function () {
return new Promise(function (resolve) {
setTimeout(function () {
window.scrollTo(0, 0);
resolve();
}, 500);
});
},
buttons: [
{
classes: 'shepherd-button-secondary',
text: 'Exit',
type: 'cancel'
},
{
classes: 'shepherd-button-primary',
text: 'Back',
type: 'back'
},
{
classes: 'shepherd-button-primary',
text: 'Next',
type: 'next'
}
],
classes: 'custom-class-name-1 custom-class-name-2',
highlightClass: 'highlight',
scrollTo: false,
cancelIcon: {
enabled: true,
},
title: 'Welcome to React-Shepherd!',
text: ['React-Shepherd is a JavaScript library for guiding users through your React app.'],
when: {
show: () => {
console.log('show step');
},
hide: () => {
console.log('hide step');
}
}
},
// ...
];
The options are the same as Shepherd options.
MIT