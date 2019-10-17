openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-shepherd

by shipshapecode
3.3.6 (see all)

A React wrapper for the site tour library Shepherd

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.7K

GitHub Stars

268

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Onboarding Tour

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-shepherd

NPM Test Status Maintainability Test Coverage JavaScript Style Guide

This is a React wrapper for the Shepherd, site tour, library. It's mainly a wrapper around the Shepherd library that exposes the tour object and methods to the context object that can be passed into props for dynamic interactivity.

Install

npm install --save react-shepherd

Usage

import React, { Component, useContext } from 'react'
import { ShepherdTour, ShepherdTourContext } from 'react-shepherd'
import newSteps from './steps'

const tourOptions = {
  defaultStepOptions: {
    cancelIcon: {
      enabled: true
    }
  },
  useModalOverlay: true
};

function Button() {
  const tour = useContext(ShepherdTourContext);

  return (
    <button className="button dark" onClick={tour.start}>
      Start Tour
    </button>
  );
}

class App extends Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <div>
        <ShepherdTour steps={newSteps} tourOptions={tourOptions}>
          <Button />
        </ShepherdTour>
      </div>
    );
  }
}

Configuration

The following configuration options for a tour can be set on the ShepherdTour to control the way that Shepherd is used. This is simply a POJO passed to Shepherd to use the options noted in the Shepherd Tour options. The only required option is steps, which is an array passed to the props.

tourOptions

PropTypes.object Used to set the options that will be applied to each step by default. You can pass in any of the options that you can with Shepherd.

steps

PropTypes.array You must pass an array of steps to steps, something like this:

const steps = [
  {
    id: 'intro',
    attachTo: { element: '.first-element', on: 'bottom' },
    beforeShowPromise: function () {
      return new Promise(function (resolve) {
        setTimeout(function () {
          window.scrollTo(0, 0);
          resolve();
        }, 500);
      });
    },
    buttons: [
      {
        classes: 'shepherd-button-secondary',
        text: 'Exit',
        type: 'cancel'
      },
      {
        classes: 'shepherd-button-primary',
        text: 'Back',
        type: 'back'
      },
      {
        classes: 'shepherd-button-primary',
        text: 'Next',
        type: 'next'
      }
    ],
    classes: 'custom-class-name-1 custom-class-name-2',
    highlightClass: 'highlight',
    scrollTo: false,
    cancelIcon: {
      enabled: true,
    },
    title: 'Welcome to React-Shepherd!',
    text: ['React-Shepherd is a JavaScript library for guiding users through your React app.'],
    when: {
      show: () => {
        console.log('show step');
      },
      hide: () => {
        console.log('hide step');
      }
    }
  },
  // ...
];

Steps

The options are the same as Shepherd options.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

intro.jsLightweight, user-friendly onboarding tour library
GitHub Stars
21K
Weekly Downloads
67K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
22
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
1Performant
rj
react-joyrideCreate guided tours in your apps
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
148K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
rea
reactourTourist Guide into your React Components
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
49K
ijr
intro.js-reactIntro.js React Wrapper
GitHub Stars
245
Weekly Downloads
10K
react-ui-tourTours system for retail-ui
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
101
See 30 Alternatives

Tutorials

React Shepherd — Guide your users through a tour of your app.
shipshapecode.github.ioReact Shepherd — Guide your users through a tour of your app.Guide your users through a tour of your app.
react-shepherd examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.ioreact-shepherd examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use react-shepherd by viewing and forking react-shepherd example apps on CodeSandbox
react-shepherd - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.io2 years agoreact-shepherd - CodeSandboxreact-shepherd by nmlindaa using body-scroll-lock, react, react-dom, react-scripts, react-shepherd
@geekhive/react-shepherd NPM | npm.io
npm.io2 years ago@geekhive/react-shepherd NPM | npm.ionpm.io is an NPM packages aggregator and search engine designed to make your node package search fast, smooth and simple.
react-shepherd on NPM
libraries.io4 months agoreact-shepherd on NPMDiscover open source packages, modules and frameworks you can use in your code