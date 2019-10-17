This is a React wrapper for the Shepherd, site tour, library. It's mainly a wrapper around the Shepherd library that exposes the tour object and methods to the context object that can be passed into props for dynamic interactivity.

Install

npm install --save react-shepherd

Usage

import React, { Component, useContext } from 'react' import { ShepherdTour, ShepherdTourContext } from 'react-shepherd' import newSteps from './steps' const tourOptions = { defaultStepOptions : { cancelIcon : { enabled : true } }, useModalOverlay : true }; function Button ( ) { const tour = useContext(ShepherdTourContext); return ( < button className = "button dark" onClick = {tour.start} > Start Tour </ button > ); } class App extends Component { render() { return ( < div > < ShepherdTour steps = {newSteps} tourOptions = {tourOptions} > < Button /> </ ShepherdTour > </ div > ); } }

Configuration

The following configuration options for a tour can be set on the ShepherdTour to control the way that Shepherd is used. This is simply a POJO passed to Shepherd to use the options noted in the Shepherd Tour options. The only required option is steps , which is an array passed to the props.

tourOptions

PropTypes.object Used to set the options that will be applied to each step by default. You can pass in any of the options that you can with Shepherd.

steps

PropTypes.array You must pass an array of steps to steps , something like this:

const steps = [ { id : 'intro' , attachTo : { element : '.first-element' , on : 'bottom' }, beforeShowPromise : function ( ) { return new Promise ( function ( resolve ) { setTimeout( function ( ) { window .scrollTo( 0 , 0 ); resolve(); }, 500 ); }); }, buttons : [ { classes : 'shepherd-button-secondary' , text : 'Exit' , type : 'cancel' }, { classes : 'shepherd-button-primary' , text : 'Back' , type : 'back' }, { classes : 'shepherd-button-primary' , text : 'Next' , type : 'next' } ], classes : 'custom-class-name-1 custom-class-name-2' , highlightClass : 'highlight' , scrollTo : false , cancelIcon : { enabled : true , }, title : 'Welcome to React-Shepherd!' , text : [ 'React-Shepherd is a JavaScript library for guiding users through your React app.' ], when : { show : () => { console .log( 'show step' ); }, hide : () => { console .log( 'hide step' ); } } }, ];

Steps

The options are the same as Shepherd options.

License

MIT