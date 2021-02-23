Social media share buttons and share counts for React.
Migrating from v2 to v3? Read changelog.
Migrating from v1 to v2? Read migration notes.
To run demo: clone repo and run
npm install && npm run run-demos
and open
http://localhost:8080.
npm install react-share --save
Version 1.x.x: compatible with React versions
0.13.x,
0.14.x and
15.x.x.
Version 2.x.x: compatiblity is tested with React 15 and 16.
Version 3.x.x: compatiblity is tested with React 15 and 16.
Version 3.0.1: compatible with React ^16.3.
Version 4.x.x: compatible with React >=16.3.
import {
EmailShareButton,
FacebookShareButton,
HatenaShareButton,
InstapaperShareButton,
LineShareButton,
LinkedinShareButton,
LivejournalShareButton,
MailruShareButton,
OKShareButton,
PinterestShareButton,
PocketShareButton,
RedditShareButton,
TelegramShareButton,
TumblrShareButton,
TwitterShareButton,
ViberShareButton,
VKShareButton,
WhatsappShareButton,
WorkplaceShareButton
} from "react-share";
|Required props
|Optional props
|All
children (string/element): React node
url (string): URL of the shared page
disabled (bool): Disables click action and adds "disabled" class
disabledStyle (object, default=
{ opacity: 0.6 }): Disabled style
windowWidth,
windowHeight (number, different default for all share buttons): opened window dimensions
beforeOnClick (
() => Promise/
() => void): Takes a function that returns a Promise to be fulfilled before calling
onClick. If you do not return promise,
onClick is called immediately.
openShareDialogOnClick (boolean): Open dialog on click. Defaults to
true except on EmailShareButton
onShareWindowClose (
() => void): Takes a function to be called after closing share dialog.
resetButtonStyle (boolean, default=
true): Reset
button element style. Preferred to be set to
false if you want to customize the button style.
|EmailShareButton
|-
subject (string): Title of the shared page
body (string): Email, will be prepended to the url.
separator (string, default=
" "): Separates body from the url
|FacebookShareButton
|-
quote (string): A quote to be shared along with the link.
hashtag (string): A hashtag specified by the developer to be added to the shared content. People will still have the opportunity to remove this hashtag in the dialog. The hashtag should include the hash symbol.
|FacebookMessengerShareButton
appId (string): Facebook application id
redirectUri (string): The URL to redirect to after sharing (default: the shared url).
to (string): A user ID of a recipient. Once the dialog comes up, the sender can specify additional people as recipients.
|HatenaShareButton
|-
title (string): Title of the shared page
|InstapaperShareButton
|-
title (string): Title of the shared page
description (string): Description of the shared page
|LinkedinShareButton
|-
title (string): Title of the shared page
summary (string): Description of the shared page
source (string): Source of the content (e.g. your website or application name)
|LineShareButton
|-
title (string): Title of the shared page
|LivejournalShareButton
|-
title (string): Title of the shared page
description (string): Description of the shared page
|MailruShareButton
|-
title (string): Title of the shared page
description (string): Description of the shared page
imageUrl (string): An absolute link to the image that will be shared
|OKShareButton
|-
title (string): Title of the shared page
description (string): Description of the shared page
image (string): An absolute link to the image that will be shared
|PinterestShareButton
media (string): An absolute link to the image that will be pinned
description (string): Description for the shared media.
|PocketShareButton
|-
title (string): Title of the shared page. Note that if Pocket detects a title tag on the page being saved, this parameter will be ignored and the title tag of the saved page will be used instead.
|RedditShareButton
|-
title (string): Title of the shared page
|TelegramShareButton
|-
title (string): Title of the shared page
|TumblrShareButton
|-
title (string): Title of the shared page
tags: (
Array<string>)
caption (string): Description of the shared page
posttype (string, default=
link)
|TwitterShareButton
|-
title (string): Title of the shared page
via: (string)
hashtags (array): Hashtags
related (array): Accounts to recommend following
|ViberShareButton
|-
title (string): Title of the shared page
separator (string), default=
" ": Separates title from the url
|VKShareButton
|-
title (string): Title of the shared page
image (string): An absolute link to the image that will be shared
noParse (boolean): If true is passed, VK will not retrieve URL information
noVkLinks (boolean): If true is passed, there will be no links to the user's profile in the open window. Only for mobile devices
|WeiboShareButton
|-
title (string): Title of the shared page
image (string): An absolute link to the image that will be shared
|WhatsappShareButton
|-
title (string): Title of the shared page
separator (string, default=
" "): Separates title from the url
|WorkplaceShareButton
|-
quote (string): A quote to be shared along with the link.
hashtag (string): A hashtag specified by the developer to be added to the shared content. People will still have the opportunity to remove this hashtag in the dialog. The hashtag should include the hash symbol.
import {
FacebookShareCount,
HatenaShareCount,
OKShareCount,
PinterestShareCount,
RedditShareCount,
TumblrShareCount,
VKShareCount
} from "react-share";
All share count components take in only one mandatory prop:
url, which is the
URL you are sharing.
className prop is optional.
Example:
<FacebookShareCount url={shareUrl} />
If you want to render anything else but the count,
you can provide a function as a child element that takes in
shareCount as an
argument and returns an element:
<FacebookShareCount url={shareUrl}>
{shareCount => <span className="myShareCountWrapper">{shareCount}</span>}
</FacebookShareCount>
import {
EmailIcon,
FacebookIcon,
FacebookMessengerIcon,
HatenaIcon,
InstapaperIcon,
LineIcon,
LinkedinIcon,
LivejournalIcon,
MailruIcon,
OKIcon,
PinterestIcon,
PocketIcon,
RedditIcon,
TelegramIcon,
TumblrIcon,
TwitterIcon,
ViberIcon,
VKIcon,
WeiboIcon,
WhatsappIcon,
WorkplaceIcon
} from "react-share";
Props:
size: Icon size in pixels (number)
round: Whether to show round or rect icons (bool)
borderRadius: Allow rounded corners if using rect icons (number)
bgStyle: customize background style, e.g.
fill (object)
iconFillColor: customize icon fill color (string, default = 'white')
Example:
<TwitterIcon size={32} round={true} />
This library uses the standard semver convention. However, the share buttons and and counts are prone to lots of changes that are not in control of this library. For example: if Facebook decides to change or deprecate it's API in a major way, this library will not get a major version bump just because of that. Keep this in mind when you are planning the maintenance of your application.
MIT
Icon paths provided by: react-social-icons.