React shapes uses svg to draw basic shapes.
To build the examples locally, run:
npm install
gulp dev
Then open
localhost:8000 in a browser.
The easiest way to use this component is to install it from NPM and include it in your own React build process (using Browserify, Webpack, etc).
You can also use the standalone build by including
dist/react-shapes.js in your page. If you use this, make sure you have already included React, and it is available as a global variable.
npm install react-shapes --save
import {Rectangle, Circle, Ellipse, Line, Polyline, CornerBox, Triangle} from 'react-shapes';
<Rectangle width={100} height={100} fill={{color:'#2409ba'}} stroke={{color:'#E65243'}} strokeWidth={3} />
<Circle r={50} fill={{color:'#2409ba'}} stroke={{color:'#E65243'}} strokeWidth={3} />
<Ellipse rx={300} ry={100} fill={{color:'#2409ba'}} stroke={{color:'#E65243'}} strokeWidth={3} />
<Line x1={25} x2={350} y1={25} y2={350} stroke={{color:'#E65243'}} strokeWidth={3} />
<Polyline points='25,25 25,350 500,350 500,500 305,250 20,15' fill={{color:'#2409ba'}} stroke={{color:'#E65243'}} strokeWidth={3} />
<CornerBox size={400} width={150} orientation='topLeft' fill={{color:'#2409ba'}} stroke={{color:'#E65243'}}strokeWidth={3} />
<Triangle width={150} height={150} fill={{color:'#2409ba'}} stroke={{color:'#E65243'}} strokeWidth={3} />
See the demo.
MIT. Copyright (c) 2015 Roman Samec