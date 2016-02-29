React shapes

React shapes uses svg to draw basic shapes.

Rectangle

Circle

Ellipse

Line

PolyLine

CornerBox (experimental)

Triangle (experimental)

Demo & Examples

To build the examples locally, run:

npm install gulp dev

Then open localhost:8000 in a browser.

Installation

The easiest way to use this component is to install it from NPM and include it in your own React build process (using Browserify, Webpack, etc).

You can also use the standalone build by including dist/react-shapes.js in your page. If you use this, make sure you have already included React, and it is available as a global variable.

npm install react-shapes --save

Usage

import {Rectangle, Circle, Ellipse, Line, Polyline, CornerBox, Triangle} from 'react-shapes'; < Rectangle width = {100} height = {100} fill = {{color:'#2409ba'}} stroke = {{color:'#E65243'}} strokeWidth = {3} /> < Circle r = {50} fill = {{color:'#2409ba'}} stroke = {{color:'#E65243'}} strokeWidth = {3} /> < Ellipse rx = {300} ry = {100} fill = {{color:'#2409ba'}} stroke = {{color:'#E65243'}} strokeWidth = {3} /> < Line x1 = {25} x2 = {350} y1 = {25} y2 = {350} stroke = {{color:'#E65243'}} strokeWidth = {3} /> < Polyline points = '25,25 25,350 500,350 500,500 305,250 20,15' fill = {{color:'#2409ba'}} stroke = {{color:'#E65243'}} strokeWidth = {3} /> < CornerBox size = {400} width = {150} orientation = 'topLeft' fill = {{color:'#2409ba'}} stroke = {{color:'#E65243'}} strokeWidth = {3} /> < Triangle width = {150} height = {150} fill = {{color:'#2409ba'}} stroke = {{color:'#E65243'}} strokeWidth = {3} />

Properties

License

MIT. Copyright (c) 2015 Roman Samec