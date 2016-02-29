openbase logo
react-shapes

by Roman Samec
0.1.0 (see all)

SVG shapes for react

Downloads/wk

877

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

React shapes

React shapes uses svg to draw basic shapes.

  • Rectangle
  • Circle
  • Ellipse
  • Line
  • PolyLine
  • CornerBox (experimental)
  • Triangle (experimental)

Demo & Examples

Live demo

To build the examples locally, run:

npm install
gulp dev

Then open localhost:8000 in a browser.

Installation

The easiest way to use this component is to install it from NPM and include it in your own React build process (using Browserify, Webpack, etc).

You can also use the standalone build by including dist/react-shapes.js in your page. If you use this, make sure you have already included React, and it is available as a global variable.

npm install react-shapes --save

Usage

import {Rectangle, Circle, Ellipse, Line, Polyline, CornerBox, Triangle} from 'react-shapes';

<Rectangle width={100} height={100} fill={{color:'#2409ba'}} stroke={{color:'#E65243'}} strokeWidth={3} />
<Circle r={50} fill={{color:'#2409ba'}} stroke={{color:'#E65243'}} strokeWidth={3} />
<Ellipse rx={300} ry={100} fill={{color:'#2409ba'}} stroke={{color:'#E65243'}} strokeWidth={3} />
<Line x1={25} x2={350} y1={25} y2={350}  stroke={{color:'#E65243'}} strokeWidth={3} />
<Polyline points='25,25 25,350 500,350 500,500 305,250 20,15' fill={{color:'#2409ba'}} stroke={{color:'#E65243'}} strokeWidth={3} />
<CornerBox size={400} width={150} orientation='topLeft' fill={{color:'#2409ba'}} stroke={{color:'#E65243'}}strokeWidth={3} />
<Triangle width={150} height={150} fill={{color:'#2409ba'}} stroke={{color:'#E65243'}} strokeWidth={3} />

Properties

See the demo.

Notes

License

MIT. Copyright (c) 2015 Roman Samec

