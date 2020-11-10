Basic yet flexible shape editor component
npm i react-shape-editor
The wrapper for the entire editor component. Contains the
<svg> element.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
Description
|children
(required)
|renderable elements
|Will include components such as
wrapShape-wrapped shapes, other library components (
SelectionLayer/
ImageLayer/
DrawLayer) or arbitrary SVG elements
|vectorHeight
(required)
number
|Height of the
<svg> element viewBox (minus padding), in user units.
|vectorWidth
(required)
number
|Width of the
<svg> element viewBox (minus padding), in user units.
|padding
number|
object
0
|Padding inside the
<svg>, in px. Useful for displaying SVG content that would normally get clipped off by the edge of the SVG element. Can also help when providing contextual information (e.g., the surrounding parts of an image) while keeping the 0,0 coordinates on the part of the image you are focused on, avoiding having to convert the coordinates back-and-forth. Can be set via a number to apply to all edges, or as an object in the form:
{ top: number, right: number, bottom: number, left: number } to apply per-side.
|scale
number
1
|Scale factor of the svg contents. For example, given a
vectorWidth of
100 and a scale of
0.5, the rendered DOM element will be 50 px wide.
|focusOnAdd
bool
true
|If
true, focus on newly created elements.
|focusOnDelete
bool
true
|If
true, focus on the next-closest element after a shape is deleted.
|style
object
{}
|Style to apply to the
<svg> element.
When used to wrap an SVG element, adds resize handles and enables resize and movement functionality.
Usage
const WrappedRect = wrapShape(({ height, width /* ... "wrapShape Props Received" */ }) => (
<rect fill="blue" height={height} width={width} />
))
// later, in render()
<WrappedRect
shapeId={myId}
x={12}
y={56}
width={20}
/* ... "WrappedShape Props" */
/>
wrapShape Props Received
|Prop
|Type
Description
|height
number
|Height of the shape.
|width
number
|Width of the shape.
|scale
number
|Scale of the parent
<svg> element, provided so you can render strokes or other components that maintain a constant size at every zoom level.
|shapeId
string
|Unique identifier for the shape.
|x
number
|x-axis offset of the shape. NOTE: You should not use this to set the position of your shape, because the
<g> that wraps the shape already includes this offset.
|y
number
|y-axis offset of the shape. NOTE: You should not use this to set the position of your shape, because the
<g> that wraps the shape already includes this offset.
|disabled
bool
|If
true, the shape cannot be moved or resized, and shows no resize handles.
|isBeingChanged
bool
|If
true, the shape is currently being moved or scaled.
|active
bool
|If
true, the shape has HTML-native focus or is selected via a
SelectionLayer.
|nativeActive
bool
|If
true, the shape has HTML-native focus (keyboard events will get applied to it).
|isInSelectionGroup
bool
|If you assigned it via a prop on the WrappedShape, this will be available to tell whether or not the shape is in a group of two or more selected shapes (when using the
SelectionLayer component). Useful for hiding the resize handles when selected in a group, or adding an outline.
|extraShapeProps
object
|Contains all props passed in via the
extraShapeProps prop on the wrapped shape.
WrappedShape Props
|Prop
|Type
Default
Description
|height
(required)
number
|Height of the shape.
|shapeId
(required)
string
|Unique identifier for the shape, to aid in data handling.
|width
(required)
number
|Width of the shape.
|x
(required)
number
|x-axis offset of the shape.
|y
(required)
number
|y-axis offset of the shape.
|onChange
func
()=>{}
|Listener for transformation of this shape triggered by interactions with resize handles, panning, or keyboard shortcuts. Required for user-triggered shape transformations to work. Signature:
(newRect: { x: number, y: number, height: number, width: number }, WrappedShapeProps: object) => void
|onDelete
func
()=>{}
|Listener for the deletion of this shape via
backspace or
delete keys. Required for user-triggered shape deletion to work. Signature:
(event: Event, WrappedShapeProps: object) => void
|active
bool
false
|If
true, the shape is rendered as focused (particularly important when using a
SelectionLayer). When not using a selection layer, this prop can be left unset, as native HTML focus will handle focus state.
|constrainMove
func
|non-constraining function
|A callback for restricting movement during shape transformations (e.g., to lock movement to one axis, keeping the shape inside a predefined boundary or snapping it to a grid). Signature:
({ originalX: number, originalY: number, x: number, y: number, width: number, height: number }) => ({ x: number, y: number })
|constrainResize
func
|non-constraining function
|A callback for restricting resizing during shape transformations (e.g., to lock resizing to one axis, keeping the shape inside a predefined boundary or snapping it to a grid). Signature:
({ originalMovingCorner: { x: number, y: number }, startCorner: { x: number, y: number }, movingCorner: { x: number, y: number }, lockedDimension: one of "x" or "y" }) => ({ x: number, y: number })
|disabled
bool
false
|If
true, the shape cannot be moved or resized, and shows no resize handles.
|isInSelectionGroup
bool
false
|Whether or not the shape is in a group of two or more selected shapes (when using the
SelectionLayer component). Prop is merely forwarded to the wrapped component to be used in customized rendering, e.g., hiding the resize handles when selected in a group, or adding an outline.
|keyboardTransformMultiplier
number
1
|Multiplier for keyboard-triggered transforms, such as
↑↓←→ keys to move or
shift+
↑↓←→ keys to resize. For example, with the default setting of
1, pressing
→ would move the shape 1 px to the right. With a setting of
5, it would move 5px.
|onKeyDown
func
()=>{}
|Listener for shape
keydown event. If
event.preventDefault() is called inside, it will override the default keyboard shortcut behavior. Signature:
(event: Event, WrappedShapeProps: object) => void
|onBlur
func
()=>{}
|Listener for shape
blur event. Signature:
(event: Event, WrappedShapeProps: object) => void
|onFocus
func
()=>{}
|Listener for shape
focus event. Signature:
(event: Event, WrappedShapeProps: object) => void
|ResizeHandleComponent
Component
DefaultResizeHandleComponent
|The component to use for shape handles.
|wrapperProps
object
{}
|Extra props to add to the SVG
<g> element wrapping the shape.
|extraShapeProps
object
{}
|A way to pass props down as-is to the shape component being wrapped.
Renders an svg image element.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
Description
|src
(required)
string
|URL for the image to display.
|onLoad
func
()=>{}
|Callback for the image load. Signature:
({ naturalWidth: number, naturalHeight: number }) => void
Creates an invisible layer of the SVG that allows users to draw shapes via mouse click-and-drag.
|Prop
|Type
Default
Description
|onAddShape
(required)
func
|Callback for when a shape has finished being drawn. Use it to add the new shape to your data. Signature:
(newRect: { x: number, y: number, height: number, width: number }) => void
|constrainMove
func
|non-constraining function
|A callback for restricting the initial starting location for the drawing (e.g., to lock movement to one axis, keeping the shape inside a predefined boundary or snapping it to a grid). Signature:
({ originalX: number, originalY: number, x: number, y: number, width: number, height: number }) => ({ x: number, y: number })
|constrainResize
func
|non-constraining function
|A callback for restricting the dragged corner when drawing a shape (e.g., to lock resizing to one axis, keeping the shape inside a predefined boundary or snapping it to a grid). Signature:
({ originalMovingCorner: { x: number, y: number }, startCorner: { x: number, y: number }, movingCorner: { x: number, y: number }, lockedDimension: one of "x" or "y" }) => ({ x: number, y: number })
|DrawPreviewComponent
wrapShape(Component)
DefaultDrawPreviewComponent
|The component to preview the shape while dragging. Must be wrapped with
wrapShape.
|onDrawStart
func
()=>{}
|Called when a draw action begins. Signature:
({ startCorner: { x: number, y: number } }) => void
|onDraw
func
()=>{}
|Called mid-draw. Signature:
({ startCorner: { x: number, y: number }, movingCorner: { x: number, y: number } }) => void
|onDrawEnd
func
()=>{}
|Called when a draw action ends.
canceled indicates if it ended due to being canceled via the Escape key. Signature:
({ startCorner: { x: number, y: number }, movingCorner: { x: number, y: number }, canceled: boolean }) => void
Creates an invisible layer of the SVG that allows users to select shapes via mouse click-and-drag.
|Prop
|Type
Default
Description
|selectedShapeIds
(required)
string[]
|shapeIds that belong to the currently selected group. Should be populated with shapeIds passed back from
onSelectionChange.
|onSelectionChange
func
()=>{}
|Listener for the addition or removal of shapes from the selection group (e.g., by shift+clicking extra shape or drawing new selection). Required for user-triggered selection to work. Signature:
(selectedShapeIds: string[]) => void
|onChange
func
()=>{}
|Listener for transformation of shapes in the selection triggered by interactions with resize handles, panning, or keyboard shortcuts. Required for user-triggered shape transformations on selections to work. Signature:
(newRects: { x: number, y: number, height: number, width: number }[], selectedShapesProps: object[]) => void
|onDelete
func
()=>{}
|Listener for the deletion of all shapes in this selection via
backspace or
delete keys. Required for user-triggered shape deletion to work. Signature:
(event: Event, selectedShapesProps: object[]) => void
|SelectionDrawComponent
wrapShape(Component)
DefaultSelectionDrawComponent
|The component to preview the selection while dragging. Must be wrapped with
wrapShape.
|SelectionComponent
wrapShape(Component)
DefaultSelectionComponent
|The component that visually wraps around the selected shapes (i.e., the selection outline). Must be wrapped with
wrapShape.
|minimumDistanceForSelection
number
15
|Minimum height or width that the drawn selection must be in order to perform the selection.
|keyboardTransformMultiplier
number
1
|Multiplier for keyboard-triggered transforms, such as
↑↓←→ keys to move or
shift+
↑↓←→ keys to resize. For example, with the default setting of
1, pressing
→ would move shapes in the selection 1 px to the right. With a setting of
5, they would move 5px.
|selectionComponentProps
object
{}
|Extra props to pass to the
SelectionComponent.
|children
|renderable elements
null
wrapShape-wrapped shapes that are targets for selection by this selection group. Can also include other library components (
SelectionLayer/
ImageLayer/
DrawLayer) or arbitrary SVG elements.
After cloning the repository and running
yarn install inside, you can use the following commands to develop and build the project.
# Starts a dev server that hosts a demo page with the component.
yarn start
# Runs the library tests
yarn test
# Lints the code with eslint
yarn lint
# Lints and builds the code, placing the result in the dist directory.
# This build is necessary to reflect changes if you're
# `npm link`-ed to this repository from another local project.
yarn build
MIT