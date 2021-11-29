openbase logo
rsr

react-shadow-root

by Alan Pearce
6.1.1 (see all)

Add a shadowRoot to React components

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.7K

GitHub Stars

33

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

react-shadow-root

Lets you add a shadow root to React components allowing you to use the shadow DOM. This provides scoped CSS and includes support for constructable stylesheets.

Installation

npm install --save react-shadow-root

Examples

https://apearce.github.io/react-shadow-root/

ReactShadowRoot

Usage

import React from 'react';
import ReactShadowRoot from 'react-shadow-root';

class ShadowCounter extends React.Component {
  state = { cnt: 0 };

  increment = () => {
    this.setState({
      cnt: this.state.cnt + 1
    });
  }

  render() {
    const style = `span {
      background-color: #333;
      border-radius: 3px;
      color: #fff;
      padding: 1px 5px;
    }
    button {
      background-color: #fff;
      border: 1px solid currentColor;
      border-radius: 3px;
      color: #333;
      cursor: pointer;
      outline: 0;
    }
    button:active {
      background-color: #333;
      color: #fff;
    }`;

    return (
      <div> {/* The shadow root will be attached to this DIV */}
        <ReactShadowRoot>
          <style>{style}</style>
          <span>{this.state.cnt}</span> <button onClick={this.increment}>Click Me</button>
        </ReactShadowRoot>
      </div>
    );
  }
}

When the shadow root is created on its parent element, all children are copied into the shadow DOM. Styles in the shadow DOM are automatically scoped. You can inspect the element to confirm. Slots work as expected; just be sure to add {this.props.children} after the closing ReactShadowRoot tag.

Static Properties

NameDescription
constructableStylesheetsSupportedA boolean telling you if constructable stylesheets are supported by the browser.
constructibleStylesheetsSupportedAn alias of constructableStylesheetsSupported using the 'correct' spelling.
shadowRootSupportedA boolean telling you if attaching a shadow root is supported by the browser, not the element.

Props

PropTypeValuesDefaultDescription
delegatesFocusBooleantrue or falsefalseExpands the focus behavior of elements within the shadow DOM. Click here for more information.
modeStringopen or closedopenSets the mode of the shadow root.
stylesheetsArrayarrayOf(CSSStyleSheet)optionalTakes an array of CSSStyleSheet objects for constructable stylesheets.

Notes

  • A minimum of React 16 is required.
  • TypeScript definitions included and should not require configuration
  • Works in all modern browsers except non-Chromium Edge. Click here for current browser support.
  • Not all HTML elements allow you to attach a shadow root. Click here for more information.
  • It has been tested with the Context API introduced in React 16.3.0 and it worked fine. It has not been tested with the previous API.

