Lets you add a shadow root to React components allowing you to use the shadow DOM. This provides scoped CSS and includes support for constructable stylesheets.
npm install --save react-shadow-root
https://apearce.github.io/react-shadow-root/
import React from 'react';
import ReactShadowRoot from 'react-shadow-root';
class ShadowCounter extends React.Component {
state = { cnt: 0 };
increment = () => {
this.setState({
cnt: this.state.cnt + 1
});
}
render() {
const style = `span {
background-color: #333;
border-radius: 3px;
color: #fff;
padding: 1px 5px;
}
button {
background-color: #fff;
border: 1px solid currentColor;
border-radius: 3px;
color: #333;
cursor: pointer;
outline: 0;
}
button:active {
background-color: #333;
color: #fff;
}`;
return (
<div> {/* The shadow root will be attached to this DIV */}
<ReactShadowRoot>
<style>{style}</style>
<span>{this.state.cnt}</span> <button onClick={this.increment}>Click Me</button>
</ReactShadowRoot>
</div>
);
}
}
When the shadow root is created on its parent element, all children are copied into the shadow DOM. Styles in the shadow DOM are automatically scoped. You can inspect the element to confirm. Slots work as expected; just be sure to add
{this.props.children} after the closing
ReactShadowRoot tag.
|Name
|Description
constructableStylesheetsSupported
|A boolean telling you if constructable stylesheets are supported by the browser.
constructibleStylesheetsSupported
|An alias of
constructableStylesheetsSupported using the 'correct' spelling.
shadowRootSupported
|A boolean telling you if attaching a shadow root is supported by the browser, not the element.
|Prop
|Type
|Values
|Default
|Description
delegatesFocus
Boolean
true or
false
false
|Expands the focus behavior of elements within the shadow DOM. Click here for more information.
mode
String
open or
closed
open
|Sets the mode of the shadow root.
stylesheets
Array
arrayOf(CSSStyleSheet)
|optional
|Takes an array of CSSStyleSheet objects for constructable stylesheets.