Lets you add a shadow root to React components allowing you to use the shadow DOM. This provides scoped CSS and includes support for constructable stylesheets.

Installation

npm install --save react-shadow-root

Examples

https://apearce.github.io/react-shadow-root/

ReactShadowRoot

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import ReactShadowRoot from 'react-shadow-root' ; class ShadowCounter extends React . Component { state = { cnt : 0 }; increment = () => { this .setState({ cnt : this .state.cnt + 1 }); } render() { const style = `span { background-color: #333; border-radius: 3px; color: #fff; padding: 1px 5px; } button { background-color: #fff; border: 1px solid currentColor; border-radius: 3px; color: #333; cursor: pointer; outline: 0; } button:active { background-color: #333; color: #fff; }` ; return ( < div > {/* The shadow root will be attached to this DIV */} < ReactShadowRoot > < style > {style} </ style > < span > {this.state.cnt} </ span > < button onClick = {this.increment} > Click Me </ button > </ ReactShadowRoot > </ div > ); } }

When the shadow root is created on its parent element, all children are copied into the shadow DOM. Styles in the shadow DOM are automatically scoped. You can inspect the element to confirm. Slots work as expected; just be sure to add {this.props.children} after the closing ReactShadowRoot tag.

Static Properties

Name Description constructableStylesheetsSupported A boolean telling you if constructable stylesheets are supported by the browser. constructibleStylesheetsSupported An alias of constructableStylesheetsSupported using the 'correct' spelling. shadowRootSupported A boolean telling you if attaching a shadow root is supported by the browser, not the element.

Props

Prop Type Values Default Description delegatesFocus Boolean true or false false Expands the focus behavior of elements within the shadow DOM. Click here for more information. mode String open or closed open Sets the mode of the shadow root. stylesheets Array arrayOf(CSSStyleSheet) optional Takes an array of CSSStyleSheet objects for constructable stylesheets.

Notes