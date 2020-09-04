A simple (no compile) example of how to do universal server/browser rendering, routing and data fetching with React and AWS DynamoDB for fast page loads, and search-engine-friendly progressively-enhanced pages.

Also known as isomorphic, this approach shares as much browser and server code as possible and allows single-page apps to also render on the server. All React components, as well as router.js and db.js are shared (using browserify) and data fetching needs are declared statically on each component.

This example shows a very basic blog post viewer, Grumblr, with the posts stored in and fetched from DynamoDB whenever the route changes.

An even simpler example of server-side rendering with React, with no routing or data fetching, can be found at react-server-example.

Example

$ npm install $ node server.js

Then navigate to http://localhost:3000 and click some links, press the back button, etc.

Try viewing the page source to ensure the HTML being sent from the server is already rendered (with checksums to determine whether client-side rendering is necessary).

Also note that when JavaScript is enabled, the single-page app will fetch the data via AJAX POSTs to DynamoDB directly, but when it's disabled the links will follow the hrefs and fetch the full page from the server each request.

Here are the files involved:

router.js :

exports.routes = { list : { url : '/' , component : require ( './PostList' ), }, view : { url : /^\/posts\/(\d+)$/ , component : require ( './PostView' ), }, } exports.resolve = function ( url ) { for ( var key in exports.routes) { var route = exports.routes[key] var match = typeof route.url === 'string' ? url === route.url : url.match(route.url) if (match) { var params = Array .isArray(match) ? match.slice( 1 ) : [] return { key : key, fetchData : function ( cb ) { if (!route.component.fetchData) return cb() return route.component.fetchData.apply( null , params.concat(cb)) }, } } } }

PostList.js :

var createReactClass = require ( 'create-react-class' ) var DOM = require ( 'react-dom-factories' ) var db = require ( './db' ) var div = DOM.div, h1 = DOM.h1, ul = DOM.ul, li = DOM.li, a = DOM.a module .exports = createReactClass({ statics : { fetchData : db.getAllPosts, }, render : function ( ) { return div( null , h1( null , 'Grumblr' ), ul({ children : this .props.data.map( function ( post ) { return li( null , a({ href : '/posts/' + post.id, onClick : this .props.onClick}, post.title)) }.bind( this ))}) ) }, })

PostView.js :

var createReactClass = require ( 'create-react-class' ) var DOM = require ( 'react-dom-factories' ) var db = require ( './db' ) var div = DOM.div, h1 = DOM.h1, p = DOM.p, a = DOM.a module .exports = createReactClass({ statics : { fetchData : db.getPost, }, render : function ( ) { var post = this .props.data return div( null , h1( null , post.title), p( null , post.body), p( null , a({ href : '/' , onClick : this .props.onClick}, '< Grumblr Home' )) ) }, })

App.js :

var React = require ( 'react' ) var createReactClass = require ( 'create-react-class' ) var router = require ( './router' ) module .exports = createReactClass({ getInitialState : function ( ) { return this .props }, componentDidMount : function ( ) { window .onpopstate = this .updateUrl }, handleClick : function ( e ) { e.preventDefault() window .history.pushState( null , null , e.target.pathname) this .updateUrl() }, updateUrl : function ( ) { var route = router.resolve( document .location.pathname) if (!route) return window .alert( 'Not Found' ) route.fetchData( function ( err, data ) { if (err) return window .alert(err) this .setState({ routeKey : route.key, data : data}) }.bind( this )) }, render : function ( ) { return React.createElement(router.routes[ this .state.routeKey].component, { data : this .state.data, onClick : this .handleClick}) }, })

browser.js :

var React = require ( 'react' ) var ReactDOM = require ( 'react-dom' ) var App = React.createFactory( require ( './App' )) ReactDOM.render(App( window .APP_PROPS), document .getElementById( 'content' ))

server.js :

var http = require ( 'http' ) var browserify = require ( 'browserify' ) var literalify = require ( 'literalify' ) var React = require ( 'react' ) var ReactDOMServer = require ( 'react-dom/server' ) var DOM = require ( 'react-dom-factories' ) var AWS = require ( 'aws-sdk' ) var router = require ( './router' ) var db = require ( './db' ) var body = DOM.body, div = DOM.div, script = DOM.script var App = React.createFactory( require ( './App' )) var BUNDLE = null var server = http.createServer( function ( req, res ) { var route = router.resolve(req.url) if (route) { res.setHeader( 'Content-Type' , 'text/html; charset=utf8' ) route.fetchData( function ( err, data ) { if (err) { res.statusCode = err.message === 'NotFound' ? 404 : 500 return res.end(err.toString()) } var props = { routeKey : route.key, data : data, } var html = ReactDOMServer.renderToStaticMarkup(body( null , div({ id : 'content' , dangerouslySetInnerHTML : { __html : ReactDOMServer.renderToString(App(props))}, }), script({ dangerouslySetInnerHTML : { __html : 'var APP_PROPS = ' + safeStringify(props) + ';' }, }), script({ src : 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/react@16.13.1/umd/react.production.min.js' }), script({ src : 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/react-dom@16.13.1/umd/react-dom.production.min.js' }), script({ src : 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/react-dom-factories@1.0.2/index.min.js' }), script({ src : 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/create-react-class@15.6.3/create-react-class.min.js' }), script({ src : 'https://sdk.amazonaws.com/js/aws-sdk-2.653.0.min.js' }), script({ src : '/bundle.js' }) )) res.end(html) }) } else if (req.url === '/bundle.js' ) { res.setHeader( 'Content-Type' , 'text/javascript' ) if (BUNDLE != null ) { return res.end(BUNDLE) } return browserify() .add( './browser.js' ) .transform(literalify.configure({ 'react' : 'window.React' , 'react-dom' : 'window.ReactDOM' , 'react-dom-factories' : 'window.ReactDOMFactories' , 'create-react-class' : 'window.createReactClass' , 'aws-sdk' : 'window.AWS' , })) .bundle( function ( err, buf ) { BUNDLE = buf res.statusCode = err ? 500 : 200 res.end(err ? err.message : BUNDLE) }) } else { res.statusCode = 404 return res.end( 'Not Found' ) } }) ensureTableExists( function ( err ) { if (err) throw err server.listen( 3000 , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err console .log( 'Listening on 3000...' ) }) }) function safeStringify ( obj ) { return JSON .stringify(obj) .replace( /<\/(script)/ig , '<\\/$1' ) .replace( /<!--/g , '<\\!--' ) .replace( /\u2028/g , '\\u2028' ) .replace( /\u2029/g , '\\u2029' ) } function ensureTableExists ( cb ) { }

db.js :