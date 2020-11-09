Consider Next.js instead.
React framework with server render for blazing fast page load and seamless transitions between pages in the browser.
react-server?
The easiest way to get started is with our yeoman generator:
# install yeoman
npm install -g yo
# install the react-server generator
npm install -g generator-react-server
# make a new react-server project in the CURRENT directory
yo react-server
# run the new app
npm run start
# go to http://localhost:3000
That hooks you up with
react-server-cli, which
will take care of the server part and get you up and running right away.
One of the great things about React is its support for server-side rendering, which can make sites show up faster for users and play better with search engine bots.
However, when you actually try to use React for server-side rendering, you quickly run into a bunch of practical problems, such as:
react-server is a framework designed to make universal (née isomorphic) React
easier to write, providing standard answers for these questions and more. When
you write your app for
react-server, you concentrate on your React components,
and
react-server takes care of everything else that's needed to run and deploy
real React server-rendered apps. Under the hood,
react-server is doing a bunch
of clever optimizations, many borrowed from the ideas behind Facebook's Big Pipe,
to make sure that your site shows up as quickly as humanly possible
for your users.
Once you're hungry for more, dig into the React Server documentation and
the
react-server code.
This release is a major, potentially breaking, change which upgrades react-server's dependencies from webpack 1.x to webpack 4.x, and babel 6.x to babel 7.x.
If using default react-server configuration, you should be able to update to 1.0.0 without issue. However, if you have extended the default react-server webpack config using the
webpackConfig option, you may need to update your webpack configuration options to match Webpack 4.x Documentation.
Note: If you are having trouble loading css bundles in
mode = production, try switching from
import to
require() syntax. https://github.com/webpack-contrib/mini-css-extract-plugin/issues/27
Great! There's a lot to do! See the contributing guide to get started.
This is a Lerna respository with multiple npm packages!
Check out the
packages/ directory 👀.