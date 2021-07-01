openbase logo
rse

react-server-example-tsx

by Steven
7.0.0 (see all)

⚛️ Boilerplate for isomorphic web app with React server-side rendering in TypeScript

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10

GitHub Stars

262

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

A complex example of how to do server-side rendering with React and TypeScript so that component code can be shared between server and browser (also known as isomorphic javascript).

Server-Side Rendering (SSR) leads to fast initial page loads, search-engine-friendly pages, and of course...its all type safe!

Getting Started

Clone the repo, change directory, install dependencies, build the code, and run it!

git clone https://github.com/styfle/react-server-example-tsx.git
cd react-server-example-tsx
npm install
npm run vercel-build
npm run test
npm start

Then navigate to http://localhost:3007 and click on the buttons to see some reactive events in action.

Preventing XSS

The original code from mhart attempts to sanitize the props by escaping and then inserting into a <script> tag.

I avoided this by performing 1 extra http request to fetch the props as json before initializing React in the browser. This means that click handlers will not be initialized until the data is returned and React can pick up where it left off after the server-side render and attach the click even handlers. This is the purpose of ReactDOM.hydrate.

See browser.tsx for the client-side code.

See server.ts for the server-side code.

Prior art

Based on prior work found at mhart/react-server-example. It's very good so you should check it out :)

Additionally, I use a combination between TypeScript Handbook and awesome-typescript-loader when I switched from browserify v1.4.x to webpack v2.0.x (now webpack v4.x).

Author

Developed by styfle, the author of Package Phobia

