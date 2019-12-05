React Serial Forms v3

Note: Version 3 has been rebuilt from the ground up and is incompatible with prior major versions.

Serial Forms is optimized to be mostly unopinionated, fast, and extendible. This module is useful for complex or large applications with a variety of form input components.

First-class citizen TypeScript module

React hooks interface

Simple async-capable validation protocol

Simple input masking protocol

SSR Friendly

Light weight

Great form utility belt for the major frameworks - Relay, Apollo, Redux, etc.

▲ ▲ │ │ │ │ Values Validation Results │ │ │ │ │ │ ┏━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┓ ┃ ┃ ┃ ┃ ┃ Form Instance ┃ ┃ ┃ ┃ ┃ ┗━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┛ ▲ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ Input Mutations Validation Input State │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ▼ ▼ ┌ ─ ─ ─ ─ ─ ─ ─ ─ ─ ─ ┐ ┌ ─ ─ ─ ─ ─ ─ ─ ─ ─ ─ ┐ │ ┌ ─ ─ ─ ─ ─ ─ ─ ─ ─ ─ ┐ │ └ │ Input Instance │ └ ─ └ ─ ─ ─ ─ ─ ─ ─ ─ ─ ─ ┘

Installation

npm i --save react-serial-forms

Usage

Better documentation is coming soon. See the example below for API implementation.

import React from "react" ; import FormErrors from "react-serial-forms/lib/components/FormErrors" ; import Input from "react-serial-forms/lib/components/inputs/Input" ; import useForm from "react-serial-forms/lib/hooks/use-form" ; import { validations } from "react-serial-forms/lib/validation" ; import phoneMask from "react-serial-forms/lib/masks/phone" ; function MyComponent ( ) { const [form, saving, onSubmit] = useForm( { name: "" , cellPhone: "" }, async values => { const remoteErrors = await makeRemoteRequestWithValues(values); } ); if (saving) { return <p>Form is saving.< /p> } return ( <form onSubmit={onSubmit}> <Input type="text" name="name" label="Your Name" form={form} placeholder="John Doe" validations={[validations.required("Your name is required.")]} / > <Input type = "text" name= "cellPhone" label= "Your Phone Number" mask={phoneMask} form={form} placeholder= "555-555-5555" validations={[validations.phone( "A valid phone number is required." )]} /> < /form> ); }

Using a custom component

import React from "react" ; import Textarea from "../custom-inputs/Textarea" ; import { BaseInputProps } from "react-serial-forms/lib/types" ; import Form from "react-serial-forms/lib/form" ; import Errors from "react-serial-forms/lib/components/FormErrors" ; import useInput from "react-serial-forms/lib/hooks/use-input" ; export interface Props extends BaseInputProps<Form> { bold: boolean ; italic: boolean ; underline: boolean ; ol: boolean ; ul: boolean ; } export default function Wysiwyg ( props: Props ) { const [id, dirty, currentValue, errors, onChange] = useInput({ name: props.name, getValueFromEvent: val => val, defaultValue: "" , form: props.form, validations: props.validations }); return ( <div className= "input-wrapper" > {props.label ? <label htmlFor={id}>{props.label}< /label> : null} <Textarea onChange={onChange} value={currentValue} bold={props.bold} italic={props.italic} underline={props.underline} ol={props.ol} ul={props.ul} / > {props.helper ? ( <small className= "helper-text" dangerouslySetInnerHTML={{ __html: props.helper }} /> ) : null } <Errors errors={dirty ? errors : []} /> < /div> ); }

Now you can use this component simply by importing it: