This is a React Component range slider for Semantic UI

It is developed based on https://github.com/tyleryasaka/semantic-ui-range but has additional functionalities

The demo for the project can be found here: https://iozbeyli.github.io/react-semantic-ui-range/

The original library was using jQuery so I changed the parts that use jQuery to make it more compatible with React.

npm i react-semantic-ui-range

Sample Usage