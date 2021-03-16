openbase logo
rsu

react-semantic-ui-range

by İsmet Melih Özbeyli
0.7.1 (see all)

A Semantic UI Slider for React

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.3K

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Range Slider

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-semantic-ui-range

This is a React Component range slider for Semantic UI

It is developed based on https://github.com/tyleryasaka/semantic-ui-range but has additional functionalities

The demo for the project can be found here: https://iozbeyli.github.io/react-semantic-ui-range/

The original library was using jQuery so I changed the parts that use jQuery to make it more compatible with React.

  npm i react-semantic-ui-range

Sample Usage

import React, { useState } from "react";
import { Slider } from "react-semantic-ui-range";
import "semantic-ui-css/semantic.min.css";
import { Label, Grid, Input } from "semantic-ui-react";

const App = props => {
  const [value, setValue] = useState(5);

  const settings = {
    start: 2,
    min: 0,
    max: 10,
    step: 1,
    onChange: value => {
      setValue(value);
    }
  };

  const handleValueChange = e => {
    let value = parseInt(e.target.value);
    if (!value) {
      value = 0;
    }
    setValue(e.target.value);
  };

  return (
    <Grid>
      <Grid.Column width={16}>
        <Slider value={value} color="red" settings={settings} />
      </Grid.Column>
      <Grid.Column width={16}>
        <Input placeholder="Enter Value" onChange={handleValueChange} />
        <Label color="red">{value}</Label>
      </Grid.Column>
    </Grid>
  );
};

export default App;

