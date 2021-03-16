This is a React Component range slider for Semantic UI
It is developed based on https://github.com/tyleryasaka/semantic-ui-range but has additional functionalities
The demo for the project can be found here: https://iozbeyli.github.io/react-semantic-ui-range/
The original library was using jQuery so I changed the parts that use jQuery to make it more compatible with React.
npm i react-semantic-ui-range
Sample Usage
import React, { useState } from "react";
import { Slider } from "react-semantic-ui-range";
import "semantic-ui-css/semantic.min.css";
import { Label, Grid, Input } from "semantic-ui-react";
const App = props => {
const [value, setValue] = useState(5);
const settings = {
start: 2,
min: 0,
max: 10,
step: 1,
onChange: value => {
setValue(value);
}
};
const handleValueChange = e => {
let value = parseInt(e.target.value);
if (!value) {
value = 0;
}
setValue(e.target.value);
};
return (
<Grid>
<Grid.Column width={16}>
<Slider value={value} color="red" settings={settings} />
</Grid.Column>
<Grid.Column width={16}>
<Input placeholder="Enter Value" onChange={handleValueChange} />
<Label color="red">{value}</Label>
</Grid.Column>
</Grid>
);
};
export default App;