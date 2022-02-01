Datepickers built with Semantic UI for React and Dayzed
Semantic UI for React doesn't have a datepicker and the best solutions don't fit with its design. This library tries to solve this problem providing a component that can act as a basic or range datepicker.
It supports most props of Form.Input and Dayzed components. Check the supported props section for more information.
npm install --save react-semantic-ui-datepickers
yarn add react-semantic-ui-datepickers
This package also depends on
reactand
semantic-ui-react. Please make sure you have them installed as well.
import React, { useState } from 'react';
import SemanticDatepicker from 'react-semantic-ui-datepickers';
import 'react-semantic-ui-datepickers/dist/react-semantic-ui-datepickers.css';
const AppWithBasic = () => {
const [currentDate, setNewDate] = useState(null);
const onChange = (event, data) => setNewDate(data.value);
return <SemanticDatepicker onChange={onChange} />;
};
const AppWithRangeAndInPortuguese = () => {
const [currentRange, setNewRange] = useState([]);
const onChange = (event, data) => setNewRange(data.value);
return <SemanticDatepicker locale="pt-BR" onChange={onChange} type="range" />;
};
More examples here.
|property
|type
|required
|default
|description
|allowOnlyNumbers
|boolean
|no
|true
|Allows the user enter only numbers
|autoComplete
|string
|no
|--
|Specifies if the input should have autocomplete enabled
|clearIcon
|SemanticICONS | React.ReactElement
|no
|'close'
|An icon from semantic-ui-react or a custom component. The custom component will get two props:
data-testid and
onClick.
|clearOnSameDateClick
|boolean
|no
|true
|Controls whether the datepicker's state resets if the same date is selected in succession.
|clearable
|boolean
|no
|true
|Allows the user to clear the value
|datePickerOnly
|boolean
|no
|false
|Allows the date to be selected only via the date picker and disables the text input
|filterDate
|function
|no
|(date) => true
|Function that receives each date and returns a boolean to indicate whether it is enabled or not
|format
|string
|no
|'YYYY-MM-DD'
|Specifies how to format the date using the date-fns' format
|formatOptions
|options
|no
|--
|Specifies the options to format the date using the date-fns' format
|icon
|SemanticICONS | React.ReactElement
|no
|'calendar'
|An icon from semantic-ui-react or a custom component. The custom component will get two props:
data-testid and
onClick.
|inline
|boolean
|no
|false
|Uses an inline variant, without the input and the features related to it, e.g. clearable datepicker
|keepOpenOnClear
|boolean
|no
|false
|Keeps the datepicker open (or opens it if it's closed) when the clear icon is clicked
|keepOpenOnSelect
|boolean
|no
|false
|Keeps the datepicker open when a date is selected
|locale
|string
|no
|'en-US'
|Filename of the locale to be used. PS: Feel free to submit PR's with more locales!
|onBlur
|function
|no
|(event) => {}
|Callback fired when the input loses focus
|onFocus
|function
|no
|(event) => {}
|Callback fired when the input gets focused focus
|onChange
|function
|no
|(event, data) => {}
|Callback fired when the value changes
|pointing
|string
|no
|'left'
|Location to render the component around input. Available options: 'left', 'right', 'top left', 'top right'
|showToday
|boolean
|no
|true
|Hides the "Today" button if false
|type
|string
|no
|basic
|Type of input to render. Available options: 'basic' and 'range'
|value
|Date|Date[]
|no
|--
|The value of the datepicker
In order to customize the elements, you can override the styles of the classes below:
If you think this way of customizing is not a good idea, feel free to open an issue suggesting something else. This was the simplest solution I thought.
Feel free to open issues and/or create PRs to improve other aspects of the library!
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Arthur Denner
💻 🎨 📖 💡 🤔
|
Emerson Laurentino
💻 🤔 📖 💡
|
Lucas Borges
💻 📖 💡
|
Rallysson
📖
|
Samin Yousefnia
🌍
|
James J. Alavosus
💻 💡 🤔
|
Jakub Wietrzyk
💻 🌍
|
Ben Hancock
💻
|
Gallevy
🌍
|
Adam Grawender
🌍
|
xzessmedia
🌍
|
oriolhub
🌍
|
Colin Ramsay
💻
|
Gencer W. Genç
🌍
|
pivotal-james-zcheng
💻
|
Christian Moen
🌍
|
Artawood Chitamitara
📖
|
unbugged
💻 🐛
|
Shin YeongJae
🌍
|
Jørgen Vatle
🌍
|
Denis
💻
|
kmoutzou
💻
|
JurajFE
💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!
MIT