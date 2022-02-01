Datepickers built with Semantic UI for React and Dayzed

Overview

Semantic UI for React doesn't have a datepicker and the best solutions don't fit with its design. This library tries to solve this problem providing a component that can act as a basic or range datepicker.

It supports most props of Form.Input and Dayzed components. Check the supported props section for more information.

Table of Contents

Installation

npm install --save react-semantic-ui-datepickers

yarn add react-semantic-ui-datepickers

This package also depends on react and semantic-ui-react . Please make sure you have them installed as well.

Usage

import React, { useState } from 'react' ; import SemanticDatepicker from 'react-semantic-ui-datepickers' ; import 'react-semantic-ui-datepickers/dist/react-semantic-ui-datepickers.css' ; const AppWithBasic = () => { const [currentDate, setNewDate] = useState( null ); const onChange = ( event, data ) => setNewDate(data.value); return <SemanticDatepicker onChange={onChange} />; }; const AppWithRangeAndInPortuguese = () => { const [currentRange, setNewRange] = useState([]); const onChange = (event, data) => setNewRange(data.value); return <SemanticDatepicker locale="pt-BR" onChange={onChange} type="range" />; };

More examples here.

Supported Props

Own Props

property type required default description allowOnlyNumbers boolean no true Allows the user enter only numbers autoComplete string no -- Specifies if the input should have autocomplete enabled clearIcon SemanticICONS | React.ReactElement no 'close' An icon from semantic-ui-react or a custom component. The custom component will get two props: data-testid and onClick . clearOnSameDateClick boolean no true Controls whether the datepicker's state resets if the same date is selected in succession. clearable boolean no true Allows the user to clear the value datePickerOnly boolean no false Allows the date to be selected only via the date picker and disables the text input filterDate function no (date) => true Function that receives each date and returns a boolean to indicate whether it is enabled or not format string no 'YYYY-MM-DD' Specifies how to format the date using the date-fns' format formatOptions options no -- Specifies the options to format the date using the date-fns' format icon SemanticICONS | React.ReactElement no 'calendar' An icon from semantic-ui-react or a custom component. The custom component will get two props: data-testid and onClick . inline boolean no false Uses an inline variant, without the input and the features related to it, e.g. clearable datepicker keepOpenOnClear boolean no false Keeps the datepicker open (or opens it if it's closed) when the clear icon is clicked keepOpenOnSelect boolean no false Keeps the datepicker open when a date is selected locale string no 'en-US' Filename of the locale to be used. PS: Feel free to submit PR's with more locales! onBlur function no (event) => {} Callback fired when the input loses focus onFocus function no (event) => {} Callback fired when the input gets focused focus onChange function no (event, data) => {} Callback fired when the value changes pointing string no 'left' Location to render the component around input. Available options: 'left', 'right', 'top left', 'top right' showToday boolean no true Hides the "Today" button if false type string no basic Type of input to render. Available options: 'basic' and 'range' value Date|Date[] no -- The value of the datepicker

Form.Input Props

autoComplete

className

disabled

error

iconPosition

id

inverted

label

loading

name

placeholder

size

transparent

readOnly

Dayzed Props

date

maxDate

minDate

firstDayOfWeek

showOutsideDays

selected

Customization

In order to customize the elements, you can override the styles of the classes below:

clndr-cell

clndr-cell-today

clndr-cell-inrange

clndr-cell-disabled

clndr-cell-selected

clndr-cell-other-month

If you think this way of customizing is not a good idea, feel free to open an issue suggesting something else. This was the simplest solution I thought.

Roadmap

Add more tests (including e2e)

Feel free to open issues and/or create PRs to improve other aspects of the library!

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

LICENSE

MIT