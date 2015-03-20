openbase logo
rsu

react-semantic-ui

by Joe Hudson
0.2.0 (see all)

React components for semantic-ui

Popularity

Downloads/wk

198

GitHub Stars

214

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

react-semantic-ui

React components for semantic-ui. See individual component docs for more details.

The purpose of this project is not to recreate every semantic-ui component but only where it makes sense and React components can add value.

  • wrap up larger sets of HTML into a meaningful component
  • if a component deals with user input where it can effictively manage state
  • if a component can benefit from data driven properties to reneer itself in a dynamic way

Installation

  • Browser: include react-semantic-ui[.min].js after the listed dependencies
  • CommonJS: global.rsui = require('react-semantic-ui')(require('react'));

Dependencies

Examples

See the documentation for usage details

Other React projects that may interest you

Alternatives

Tutorials

