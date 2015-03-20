React components for semantic-ui. See individual component docs for more details.

The purpose of this project is not to recreate every semantic-ui component but only where it makes sense and React components can add value.

wrap up larger sets of HTML into a meaningful component

if a component deals with user input where it can effictively manage state

if a component can benefit from data driven properties to reneer itself in a dynamic way

Installation

Browser: include react-semantic-ui[.min].js after the listed dependencies

CommonJS: global.rsui = require('react-semantic-ui')(require('react'));

Dependencies

Examples

See the documentation for usage details

