react-semantic-ui
React components for semantic-ui. See individual component docs for more details.
The purpose of this project is not to recreate every semantic-ui component but only where it makes sense and React components can add value.
- wrap up larger sets of HTML into a meaningful component
- if a component deals with user input where it can effictively manage state
- if a component can benefit from data driven properties to reneer itself in a dynamic way
Installation
- Browser: include react-semantic-ui[.min].js after the listed dependencies
- CommonJS:
global.rsui = require('react-semantic-ui')(require('react'));
Dependencies
Examples
See the documentation for usage details
