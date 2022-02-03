Simple and easy Semantic UI animated toast notifications for React
$ npm install --save react-semantic-toasts semantic-ui-react semantic-ui-css
The library does not depend on
semantic-ui-css anymore, make sure to import
semantic.min.css or at the very least, to include the following components:
import 'semantic-ui-css/components/reset.min.css';
import 'semantic-ui-css/components/site.min.css';
import 'semantic-ui-css/components/container.min.css';
import 'semantic-ui-css/components/icon.min.css';
import 'semantic-ui-css/components/message.min.css';
import 'semantic-ui-css/components/header.min.css';
Import the library into your project using ES6 module syntax:
import { SemanticToastContainer, toast } from 'react-semantic-toasts';
import 'react-semantic-toasts/styles/react-semantic-alert.css';
Render the
SemanticToastContainer component:
render() {
return <SemanticToastContainer />;
}
Fire as many notifications as you want
setTimeout(() => {
toast(
{
title: 'Info Toast',
description: <p>This is a Semantic UI toast</p>
},
() => console.log('toast closed'),
() => console.log('toast clicked'),
() => console.log('toast dismissed')
);
}, 1000);
setTimeout(() => {
toast({
type: 'warning',
icon: 'envelope',
title: 'Warning Toast',
description: 'This is a Semantic UI toast wich waits 5 seconds before closing',
animation: 'bounce',
time: 5000,
onClose: () => alert('you close this toast'),
onClick: () => alert('you click on the toast'),
onDismiss: () => alert('you have dismissed this toast')
});
}, 5000);
The
<SemanticToastContainer> receives an optional
position prop, which can be one of
top-right,
top-center,
top-left,
bottom-right,
bottom-center or
bottom-left.
The type of animation can be specifed using an optional
animation prop with any supported SemanticUI animation value. If not present, will be derived from the container position.
<SemanticToastContainer position="top-right" />
Supply the
maxToasts prop to
<SemanticToastContainer> to control the amount of toasts visible at any given time.
maxToasts - The amount of toasts to display at once. On new toasts, the toaster will dismiss the oldest toast to say within the limit.
<SemanticToastContainer position="top-right" maxToasts={3}/>
The
toast notification function receives a toast options object and optional close, click and dismiss callbacks as function arguments:
toast(options, onClose, onClick, onDismiss);
title - The header of the toast
description - The content of the toast
type - Can be one of
info,
success,
warning, or
error
icon - Override the default icon
color - Override color with semantic values
size - Size of toast with semantic values
list - Array of strings for showing an item menu inside the toast
time - Duration to keep the toast open, 0 to wait until closed by the user
onClose - The function that will be called when the toast is closed (either if you have clicked the close sign or if the toast has been closed after
time has passed)
onClick - The function that will be called when you click on the toast
onDismiss - The function that will be called when you click to close the toast. onClose function will be called afterwards.
animation - Override the default toast container animation
Licensed under MIT