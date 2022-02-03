React Semantic Toasts

Simple and easy Semantic UI animated toast notifications for React

Installation

$ npm install --save react-semantic-toasts semantic-ui-react semantic-ui-css

Usage

The library does not depend on semantic-ui-css anymore, make sure to import semantic.min.css or at the very least, to include the following components:

import 'semantic-ui-css/components/reset.min.css' ; import 'semantic-ui-css/components/site.min.css' ; import 'semantic-ui-css/components/container.min.css' ; import 'semantic-ui-css/components/icon.min.css' ; import 'semantic-ui-css/components/message.min.css' ; import 'semantic-ui-css/components/header.min.css' ;

Import the library into your project using ES6 module syntax:

import { SemanticToastContainer, toast } from 'react-semantic-toasts' ; import 'react-semantic-toasts/styles/react-semantic-alert.css' ;

Render the SemanticToastContainer component:

render() { return < SemanticToastContainer /> ; }

Fire as many notifications as you want

setTimeout( () => { toast( { title : 'Info Toast' , description : < p > This is a Semantic UI toast </ p > }, () => console .log( 'toast closed' ), () => console .log( 'toast clicked' ), () => console .log( 'toast dismissed' ) ); }, 1000 ); setTimeout( () => { toast({ type : 'warning' , icon : 'envelope' , title : 'Warning Toast' , description : 'This is a Semantic UI toast wich waits 5 seconds before closing' , animation : 'bounce' , time : 5000 , onClose : () => alert( 'you close this toast' ), onClick : () => alert( 'you click on the toast' ), onDismiss : () => alert( 'you have dismissed this toast' ) }); }, 5000 );

API

Toast Container

The <SemanticToastContainer> receives an optional position prop, which can be one of top-right , top-center , top-left , bottom-right , bottom-center or bottom-left .

The type of animation can be specifed using an optional animation prop with any supported SemanticUI animation value. If not present, will be derived from the container position.

<SemanticToastContainer position= "top-right" />

Max Toasts

Supply the maxToasts prop to <SemanticToastContainer> to control the amount of toasts visible at any given time.

maxToasts - The amount of toasts to display at once. On new toasts, the toaster will dismiss the oldest toast to say within the limit.

<SemanticToastContainer position= "top-right" maxToasts={ 3 }/>

Toast

The toast notification function receives a toast options object and optional close, click and dismiss callbacks as function arguments:

toast(options, onClose, onClick, onDismiss);

Toast Options

title - The header of the toast

- The header of the toast description - The content of the toast

- The content of the toast type - Can be one of info , success , warning , or error

- Can be one of , , , or icon - Override the default icon

- Override the default icon color - Override color with semantic values

- Override color with semantic values size - Size of toast with semantic values

- Size of toast with semantic values list - Array of strings for showing an item menu inside the toast

- Array of strings for showing an item menu inside the toast time - Duration to keep the toast open, 0 to wait until closed by the user

- Duration to keep the toast open, 0 to wait until closed by the user onClose - The function that will be called when the toast is closed (either if you have clicked the close sign or if the toast has been closed after time has passed)

- The function that will be called when the toast is closed (either if you have clicked the close sign or if the toast has been closed after has passed) onClick - The function that will be called when you click on the toast

- The function that will be called when you click on the toast onDismiss - The function that will be called when you click to close the toast. onClose function will be called afterwards.

- The function that will be called when you click to close the toast. onClose function will be called afterwards. animation - Override the default toast container animation

License

Licensed under MIT