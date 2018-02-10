Semantic-ui-react component integration with Redux form

Available Components

Components with Field suffix are Form.Field(A field is a form element containing a label and an input.) components

Radio & RadioField will be removed.

Example input text

import { Field } from 'redux-form' ; import { InputField } from 'react-semantic-redux-form' ; `<Field name='name' component={InputField} label='Name' placeholder='Name' />`

Example input textarea

import { Field } from 'redux-form' ; import { TextAreaField } from 'react-semantic-redux-form' ; `<Field name='name' component={TextAreaField} label='Name' placeholder='Name' />`

Example Login Form