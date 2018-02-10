Semantic-ui-react component integration with Redux form
Components with Field suffix are Form.Field(A field is a form element containing a label and an input.) components
InputField - An InputField is a form field.
Dropdown
DropdownField
RangeField
Range
UploadField
Upload
import { Field } from 'redux-form';
import { InputField } from 'react-semantic-redux-form';
`<Field name='name' component={InputField}
label='Name' placeholder='Name' />`
import { Field } from 'redux-form';
import { TextAreaField } from 'react-semantic-redux-form';
`<Field name='name' component={TextAreaField}
label='Name' placeholder='Name' />`
import React from 'react';
import PropTypes from 'prop-types';
import { Field, reduxForm } from 'redux-form';
import { Form, Icon, Button } from 'semantic-ui-react';
import { LabelInputField, CheckboxField } from 'react-semantic-redux-form';
const LoginForm = props => {
return (
<Form onSubmit={handleSubmit}>
<Field name='username' component={LabelInputField}
label={{ content: <Icon color='blue' name='user' size='large'/> }}
labelPosition='left'
placeholder='Username'/>
<Field name='password' component={LabelInputField}
type='password'
label={{ content: <Icon color='blue' name='lock' size='large'/> }}
labelPosition='left'
placeholder='Password'/>
<Form.Group>
<Field name='remember' component={CheckboxField}
label='Stay sign in'/>
</Form.Group>
<Form.Field control={Button} primary
type='submit'>
Login
</Form.Field>
</Form>
)
}
export default reduxForm({
form: 'loginForm', // a unique identifier for this form
})(LoginForm)