Selecto.js is a component that allows you to select elements in the drag area using the mouse or touch.
$ npm install selecto
<script src="//daybrush.com/selecto/release/latest/dist/selecto.min.js"></script>
import Selecto from "selecto";
const selecto = new Selecto({
// The container to add a selection element
container: document.body,
// Selecto's root container (No transformed container. (default: null)
rootContainer: null,
// The area to drag selection element (default: container)
dragContainer: Element,
// Targets to select. You can register a queryselector or an Element.
selectableTargets: [".target", document.querySelector(".target2")],
// Whether to select by click (default: true)
selectByClick: true,
// Whether to select from the target inside (default: true)
selectFromInside: true,
// After the select, whether to select the next target with the selected target (deselected if the target is selected again).
continueSelect: false,
// Determines which key to continue selecting the next target via keydown and keyup.
toggleContinueSelect: "shift",
// The container for keydown and keyup events
keyContainer: window,
// The rate at which the target overlaps the drag area to be selected. (default: 100)
hitRate: 100,
});
selecto.on("select", e => {
e.added.forEach(el => {
el.classList.add("selected");
});
e.removed.forEach(el => {
el.classList.remove("selected");
});
});
Since
selecto basically checks using getBoundingClientRect, it is not accurate if the object is rotated or distorted.
If you want to check accurately, use
getElementRect option with the following code
import Selecto from "selecto";
import { getElementInfo } from "moveable"; // (13kb function) if you use react, use react-moveable
const selecto = new Selecto({
...,
// (target: HTMLElement | SVGElement ) => { pos1: number[], pos2: number[], pos3: number[], pos4: number[] }
// pos1: left top
// pos2: right top
// pos3: left bottom
// pos4: right bottom
getElementRect: getElementInfo,
});
|Package Name
|Version
|Description
|react-selecto
|A React Selecto Component that allows you to select elements in the drag area using the mouse or touch.
|ngx-selecto
|An Angular Selecto Component that allows you to select elements in the drag area using the mouse or touch.
|vue-selecto
|A Vue Selecto Component that allows you to select elements in the drag area using the mouse or touch.
|preact-selecto
|A Preact Selecto Component that allows you to select elements in the drag area using the mouse or touch.
|svelte-selecto
|A Svelte Selecto Component that allows you to select elements in the drag area using the mouse or touch.
|lit-selecto
|A Lit Selecto Component that allows you to select elements in the drag area using the mouse or touch.
