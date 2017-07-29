ReactSelectize is a stateless Select component for ReactJS, that provides a platform for the more developer friendly
SimpleSelect &
MultiSelect components.
Both
SimpleSelect &
MultiSelect have been designed to work as drop in replacement for the built-in
React.DOM.Select component.
styles & features inspired by React Select & Selectize.
DEMO / Examples: furqanZafar.github.io/react-selectize
npm install react-selectize
your package.json must look like this
{
"dependencies": {
"react": "^16.0.0-beta.2",
"react-addons-css-transition-group": "^15.6.0",
"react-addons-shallow-compare": "^15.6.0",
"react-dom": "^16.0.0-beta.2",
"react-dom-factories": "^1.0.0",
"react-selectize": "^3.0.1",
"react-transition-group": "^1.1.2"
}
}
to include the default styles add the following import statement to your stylus file:
@import 'node_modules/react-selectize/themes/index.css'
bower:
bower install https://unpkg.com/react-selectize@3.0.1/bower.zip
1998 script tag:
<html>
<head>
<!-- PRELUDE -->
<script src="http://www.preludels.com/prelude-browser-min.js" type="text/javascript" ></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/prelude-extension@0.0.11/dist/index.min.js" type="text/javascript" ></script>
<!-- REACT -->
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/react/15.6.1/react-with-addons.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/react/15.6.1/react-dom.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/react-dom-factories@1.0.0"></script>
<!-- optional dependency (only required with using the tether prop) -->
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/tether/1.1.1/js/tether.min.js" type="text/javascript" ></script>
<!-- REACT SELECTIZE -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-selectize@3.0.1/dist/index.min.js" type="text/javascript" ></script>
<!-- THEMES (default, bootstrap3, material) -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/react-selectize@3.0.1/dist/index.min.css"/>
</head>
<body>
<div id="mount-node"></div>
<script type="text/javascript">
ReactDOM.render(
React.createElement(reactSelectize.SimpleSelect, {
style: {width: 300},
tether: true,
placeholder: "Select fruit",
options: [{label: "apple", value: "apple"}, {label: "banana", value: "banana"}]
}),
document.getElementById("mount-node")
);
</script>
</body>
</html>
import React, {Component} from 'react';
import {ReactSelectize, SimpleSelect, MultiSelect} from 'react-selectize';
<SimpleSelect placeholder="Select a fruit" onValueChange={value => alert(value)}>
<option value = "apple">apple</option>
<option value = "mango">mango</option>
<option value = "orange">orange</option>
<option value = "banana">banana</option>
</SimpleSelect>
// Note: options can be passed as props as well, for example
<MultiSelect
placeholder = "Select fruits"
options = {["apple", "mango", "orange", "banana"].map(
fruit => ({label: fruit, value: fruit})
)}
onValuesChange = {value => alert(value)}
/>
{create-factory}:React = require \react
{SimpleSelect, MultiSelect, ReactSelectize} = require \react-selectize
SimpleSelect = create-factory SimpleSelect
MultiSelect = create-factory MultiSelect
SimpleSelect do
placeholder: 'Select a fruit'
options: <[apple mango orange banana]> |> map ~> label: it, value: it
on-value-change: (value) ~>
alert value
MultiSelect do
placeholder: 'Select fruits'
options: <[apple mango orange banana]> |> map ~> label: it, value: it
on-values-change: (values) ~>
alert values
the default structure of an option object is
{label: String, value :: a} where
a implies that
value property can be of any equatable type
SimpleSelect notifies change via
onValueChange prop whereas MultiSelect notifies change via
onValuesChange prop
the onValueChange callback for SimpleSelect is passed 1 parameter. the
selected option object (instead of the value property of the option object)
the onValuesChange callback for MultiSelect is passed 1 parameter an Array of selected option objects (instead of a collection of the value properties or a comma separated string of value properties)
both the SimpleSelect & MultiSelect will manage the
open,
search,
value &
anchor props using internal state, if they are not provided via props:
when passing
open,
search,
value or
anchor via props, you must update them on*Change (just like in the case of standard react html input components)
value = {state.selectedValue}
onValueChange = {function(value){
self.setState({selectedValue: value});
}}
search = {state.search}
onSearchChange = {function(value){
self.setState({search: value});
}}
uid function which accepts an option object and returns a unique id, for example:
// assuming the type of our option object is:
// {firstName :: String, lastName :: String, age :: Int}
uid = {function(item){
return item.firstName + item.lastName;
}}
the
uid function is used internally for performance optimization.
npm install
npm start
localhost:8000
npm test ,
npm run coverage for unit tests & coverage
MINIFY=true gulp