rs

react-selectize

by Furqan Zafar
3.0.1 (see all)

A Stateless & Flexible Select component for React inspired by Selectize

Overview

Readme

React Selectize

ReactSelectize is a stateless Select component for ReactJS, that provides a platform for the more developer friendly SimpleSelect & MultiSelect components.

Both SimpleSelect & MultiSelect have been designed to work as drop in replacement for the built-in React.DOM.Select component.

styles & features inspired by React Select & Selectize.

DEMO / Examples: furqanZafar.github.io/react-selectize

Motivation

  • existing components do not behave like built-in React.DOM.* components.
  • existing components synchronize props with state an anti pattern, which makes them prone to bugs & difficult for contributers to push new features without breaking something else.
  • more features.

Features

Deps

Peer Deps

  • create-react-class
  • react
  • react-dom
  • react-transition-group
  • react-dom-factories

Install

  • npm: npm install react-selectize

your package.json must look like this

{
    "dependencies": {
        "react": "^16.0.0-beta.2",
        "react-addons-css-transition-group": "^15.6.0",
        "react-addons-shallow-compare": "^15.6.0",
        "react-dom": "^16.0.0-beta.2",
        "react-dom-factories": "^1.0.0",
        "react-selectize": "^3.0.1",
        "react-transition-group": "^1.1.2"
    }
}

to include the default styles add the following import statement to your stylus file: @import 'node_modules/react-selectize/themes/index.css'

  • bower: bower install https://unpkg.com/react-selectize@3.0.1/bower.zip

  • 1998 script tag:

<html>
 <head>
  <!-- PRELUDE -->
  <script src="http://www.preludels.com/prelude-browser-min.js" type="text/javascript" ></script>
  <script src="https://unpkg.com/prelude-extension@0.0.11/dist/index.min.js" type="text/javascript" ></script>

  <!-- REACT -->
  <script type="text/javascript" src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/react/15.6.1/react-with-addons.min.js"></script>
  <script type="text/javascript" src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/react/15.6.1/react-dom.min.js"></script>
  <script type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/react-dom-factories@1.0.0"></script>

  <!-- optional dependency (only required with using the tether prop) -->
  <script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/tether/1.1.1/js/tether.min.js" type="text/javascript" ></script>

  <!-- REACT SELECTIZE -->
  <script src="https://unpkg.com/react-selectize@3.0.1/dist/index.min.js" type="text/javascript" ></script>

  <!-- THEMES (default, bootstrap3, material) -->
  <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/react-selectize@3.0.1/dist/index.min.css"/>
  
 </head>
 <body>
  <div id="mount-node"></div>
  <script type="text/javascript">
   ReactDOM.render(
    React.createElement(reactSelectize.SimpleSelect, {
     style: {width: 300},
     tether: true,
     placeholder: "Select fruit", 
     options: [{label: "apple", value: "apple"}, {label: "banana", value: "banana"}]
    }), 
    document.getElementById("mount-node")
   );
  </script>
 </body>
</html>

Usage (jsx)

import React, {Component} from 'react';
import {ReactSelectize, SimpleSelect, MultiSelect} from 'react-selectize';
.
.
.
<SimpleSelect placeholder="Select a fruit" onValueChange={value => alert(value)}>
  <option value = "apple">apple</option>
  <option value = "mango">mango</option>
  <option value = "orange">orange</option>
  <option value = "banana">banana</option>
</SimpleSelect>
.
.
.
// Note: options can be passed as props as well, for example
<MultiSelect
    placeholder = "Select fruits"
    options = {["apple", "mango", "orange", "banana"].map(
      fruit => ({label: fruit, value: fruit})
    )}
    onValuesChange = {value => alert(value)}
/>

Usage (livescript)

{create-factory}:React = require \react
{SimpleSelect, MultiSelect, ReactSelectize} = require \react-selectize
SimpleSelect = create-factory SimpleSelect
MultiSelect = create-factory MultiSelect
.
.
.
SimpleSelect do     
    placeholder: 'Select a fruit'
    options: <[apple mango orange banana]> |> map ~> label: it, value: it
    on-value-change: (value) ~>
        alert value
.
.
.
MultiSelect do
    placeholder: 'Select fruits'
    options: <[apple mango orange banana]> |> map ~> label: it, value: it
    on-values-change: (values) ~>
        alert values

Gotchas

  • the default structure of an option object is {label: String, value :: a} where a implies that value property can be of any equatable type

  • SimpleSelect notifies change via onValueChange prop whereas MultiSelect notifies change via onValuesChange prop

  • the onValueChange callback for SimpleSelect is passed 1 parameter. the selected option object (instead of the value property of the option object)

  • the onValuesChange callback for MultiSelect is passed 1 parameter an Array of selected option objects (instead of a collection of the value properties or a comma separated string of value properties)

  • both the SimpleSelect & MultiSelect will manage the open, search, value & anchor props using internal state, if they are not provided via props: when passing open, search, value or anchor via props, you must update them on*Change (just like in the case of standard react html input components)

value = {state.selectedValue}
onValueChange = {function(value){
    self.setState({selectedValue: value});
}}
search = {state.search}
onSearchChange = {function(value){    
    self.setState({search: value});
}}
  • when using custom option object, you should implement the uid function which accepts an option object and returns a unique id, for example:
// assuming the type of our option object is:
// {firstName :: String, lastName :: String, age :: Int}
uid = {function(item){
    return item.firstName + item.lastName;    
}}

the uid function is used internally for performance optimization.

Development

  • npm install
  • npm start
  • visit localhost:8000
  • npm test , npm run coverage for unit tests & coverage
  • for production build/test run MINIFY=true gulp

