ReactSelectize is a stateless Select component for ReactJS, that provides a platform for the more developer friendly SimpleSelect & MultiSelect components.

Both SimpleSelect & MultiSelect have been designed to work as drop in replacement for the built-in React.DOM.Select component.

styles & features inspired by React Select & Selectize.

DEMO / Examples: furqanZafar.github.io/react-selectize

Changelog (last updated on 29th July 2017)

API Reference

Motivation

existing components do not behave like built-in React.DOM.* components.

existing components synchronize props with state an anti pattern, which makes them prone to bugs & difficult for contributers to push new features without breaking something else.

more features.

Features

Install

npm: npm install react-selectize

your package.json must look like this

{ "dependencies" : { "react" : "^16.0.0-beta.2" , "react-addons-css-transition-group" : "^15.6.0" , "react-addons-shallow-compare" : "^15.6.0" , "react-dom" : "^16.0.0-beta.2" , "react-dom-factories" : "^1.0.0" , "react-selectize" : "^3.0.1" , "react-transition-group" : "^1.1.2" } }

to include the default styles add the following import statement to your stylus file: @import 'node_modules/react-selectize/themes/index.css'

bower: bower install https://unpkg.com/react-selectize@3.0.1/bower.zip

1998 script tag:

< html > < head > < script src = "http://www.preludels.com/prelude-browser-min.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/prelude-extension@0.0.11/dist/index.min.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/react/15.6.1/react-with-addons.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/react/15.6.1/react-dom.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://unpkg.com/react-dom-factories@1.0.0" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/tether/1.1.1/js/tether.min.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/react-selectize@3.0.1/dist/index.min.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/react-selectize@3.0.1/dist/index.min.css" /> </ head > < body > < div id = "mount-node" > </ div > < script type = "text/javascript" > ReactDOM.render( React.createElement(reactSelectize.SimpleSelect, { style : { width : 300 }, tether : true , placeholder : "Select fruit" , options : [{ label : "apple" , value : "apple" }, { label : "banana" , value : "banana" }] }), document .getElementById( "mount-node" ) ); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Usage (jsx)

import React, {Component} from 'react' ; import {ReactSelectize, SimpleSelect, MultiSelect} from 'react-selectize' ; . . . <SimpleSelect placeholder= "Select a fruit" onValueChange={value => alert(value)}> < option value = "apple" > apple </ option > < option value = "mango" > mango </ option > < option value = "orange" > orange </ option > < option value = "banana" > banana </ option > </ SimpleSelect > . . . <MultiSelect placeholder = "Select fruits" options = {[ "apple" , "mango" , "orange" , "banana" ].map( fruit => ({ label : fruit, value : fruit}) )} onValuesChange = {value => alert(value)} />

Usage (livescript)

{create-factory}:React = require \react {SimpleSelect, MultiSelect, ReactSelectize} = require \react-selectize SimpleSelect = create-factory SimpleSelect MultiSelect = create-factory MultiSelect . . . SimpleSelect do placeholder: 'Select a fruit' options: <[apple mango orange banana]> |> map ~> label: it , value: it on-value-change: (value) ~> alert value . . . MultiSelect do placeholder: 'Select fruits' options: <[apple mango orange banana]> |> map ~> label: it , value: it on-values-change: (values) ~> alert values

Gotchas

the default structure of an option object is {label: String, value :: a} where a implies that value property can be of any equatable type

SimpleSelect notifies change via onValueChange prop whereas MultiSelect notifies change via onValuesChange prop

the onValueChange callback for SimpleSelect is passed 1 parameter. the selected option object (instead of the value property of the option object)

the onValuesChange callback for MultiSelect is passed 1 parameter an Array of selected option objects (instead of a collection of the value properties or a comma separated string of value properties)

both the SimpleSelect & MultiSelect will manage the open , search , value & anchor props using internal state, if they are not provided via props: when passing open , search , value or anchor via props, you must update them on*Change (just like in the case of standard react html input components)

value = {state.selectedValue} onValueChange = { function ( value ) { self.setState({ selectedValue : value}); }} search = {state.search} onSearchChange = { function ( value ) { self.setState({ search : value}); }}

when using custom option object, you should implement the uid function which accepts an option object and returns a unique id, for example:

uid = { function ( item ) { return item.firstName + item.lastName; }}

the uid function is used internally for performance optimization.

