Enable a React component (or group of components) to be selectable via mouse/touch.

Demo

https://react-selectable-fast.now.sh

Install

npm i -S react-selectable-fast

Based on react-selectable

This project is based on react-selectable by unclecheese. The main idea of this fork is to eliminate render during selection caused by state updates of SelectableGroup. Only items under selectbox rerender themselves, which great for big lists of selectable items. Also, this package extends the original functionality with ability to scroll items while selecting relative to window and specified scroll container.

Usage

Package exports 5 entities

export { TSelectableItemProps, SelectableGroup, createSelectable, SelectAll, DeselectAll }

To make other components selectable wrap them using HoC createSelectable , add passed selectableRef prop to the target node and put a list of seletable items under SelectableGroup .

import React, { Component } from 'react' import { SelectableGroup } from 'react-selectable-fast' class App extends Component { ... render() { return ( <SelectableGroup className= "main" clickClassName= "tick" enableDeselect tolerance={ this .state.tolerance} globalMouse={ this .state.isGlobal} allowClickWithoutSelected={ false } duringSelection={ this .handleSelecting} onSelectionClear={ this .handleSelectionClear} onSelectionFinish={ this .handleSelectionFinish} onSelectedItemUnmount={ this .handleSelectedItemUnmount} ignoreList={[ '.not-selectable' , '.item:nth-child(10)' , '.item:nth-child(27)' ]} > <List items={ this .props.items} /> < /SelectableGroup> ) } }

import React from 'react' import { TSelectableItemProps, createSelectable } from 'react-selectable-fast' class SomeComponent extends Component<TSelectableItemProps> { render() { const { selectableRef, isSelected, isSelecting } = this .props return <div ref={selectableRef}>...< /div> } } export default createSelectable(SomeComponent)

import React from 'react' import { SelectAll, DeselectAll } from 'react-selectable-fast' import SelectableComponent from './SomeComponent' const List = () => ( <div> <SelectAll className= "selectable-button" > <button>Select all< /button> </ SelectAll> <DeselectAll className= "selectable-button" > <button>Clear selection< /button> </ DeselectAll> { this .props.items.map( ( item, i ) => ( <SelectableComponent key={i} player={item.player} year={item.year} /> ))} < /div> )

JavaScript environment requirements

The React-Selectable-Fast package distributed on NPM use the widely-supported ES5 version of JavaScript to support as many browser environments as possible.

However, this package expects modern JavaScript globals ( Map , Set , Array.from , Array.isArray Object.assign ) to be defined. If you support older browsers and devices which may not yet provide these natively, consider including a global polyfill in your bundled application, such as core-js or babel-polyfill.

A polyfilled environment for React-Selectable-Fast using core-js to support older browsers might look like this:

import 'core-js/fn/object/assign' import 'core-js/fn/array/from' import 'core-js/fn/array/is-array' import 'core-js/fn/map' import 'core-js/fn/set' import App from './myApp'

Configuration

The <SelectableGroup /> component accepts a few optional props: