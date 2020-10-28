Enable a React component (or group of components) to be selectable via mouse/touch.
https://react-selectable-fast.now.sh
npm i -S react-selectable-fast
This project is based on react-selectable by unclecheese. The main idea of this fork is to eliminate render during selection caused by state updates of SelectableGroup. Only items under selectbox rerender themselves, which great for big lists of selectable items. Also, this package extends the original functionality with ability to scroll items while selecting relative to window and specified scroll container.
Package exports 5 entities
export { TSelectableItemProps, SelectableGroup, createSelectable, SelectAll, DeselectAll }
To make other components selectable wrap them using HoC
createSelectable, add passed
selectableRef prop to the target node and put a list of seletable items under
SelectableGroup.
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import { SelectableGroup } from 'react-selectable-fast'
class App extends Component {
...
render() {
return (
<SelectableGroup
className="main"
clickClassName="tick"
enableDeselect
tolerance={this.state.tolerance}
globalMouse={this.state.isGlobal}
allowClickWithoutSelected={false}
duringSelection={this.handleSelecting}
onSelectionClear={this.handleSelectionClear}
onSelectionFinish={this.handleSelectionFinish}
onSelectedItemUnmount={this.handleSelectedItemUnmount}
ignoreList={['.not-selectable', '.item:nth-child(10)', '.item:nth-child(27)']}
>
<List items={this.props.items} />
</SelectableGroup>
)
}
}
import React from 'react'
import { TSelectableItemProps, createSelectable } from 'react-selectable-fast'
class SomeComponent extends Component<TSelectableItemProps> {
render() {
const { selectableRef, isSelected, isSelecting } = this.props
return <div ref={selectableRef}>...</div>
}
}
export default createSelectable(SomeComponent)
import React from 'react'
import { SelectAll, DeselectAll } from 'react-selectable-fast'
import SelectableComponent from './SomeComponent'
const List = () => (
<div>
<SelectAll className="selectable-button">
<button>Select all</button>
</SelectAll>
<DeselectAll className="selectable-button">
<button>Clear selection</button>
</DeselectAll>
{this.props.items.map((item, i) => (
<SelectableComponent key={i} player={item.player} year={item.year} />
))}
</div>
)
The React-Selectable-Fast package distributed on NPM use the widely-supported ES5 version of JavaScript to support as many browser environments as possible.
However, this package expects modern JavaScript globals (
Map,
Set,
Array.from,
Array.isArray
Object.assign) to be defined. If you support older browsers and
devices which may not yet provide these natively, consider including a global
polyfill in your bundled application, such as core-js or
babel-polyfill.
A polyfilled environment for React-Selectable-Fast using core-js to support older browsers might look like this:
import 'core-js/fn/object/assign'
import 'core-js/fn/array/from'
import 'core-js/fn/array/is-array'
import 'core-js/fn/map'
import 'core-js/fn/set'
import App from './myApp'
The
<SelectableGroup /> component accepts a few optional props:
duringSelection (Function) Callback fired rapidly during selection (while the selector is being dragged). Passes an array containing selectable items currently under the selector to the callback function.
onSelectionFinish (Function) Callback.
onSelectionClear (Function) Callback.
onSelectedItemUnmount (Function) Callback.
enableDeselect (Boolean) Enables deselect with selectbox.
mixedDeselect (Boolean) When enabled items can be selected and deselected with selectbox at the same time,
enableDeselect should be set to
true.
scrollContainer (String) Selector of scroll container which will be used to calculate selectbox position. If not specified SelectableGroup element will be used as scroll container.
ignoreList (Array) Array of ignored selectors.
clickableClassName (String) On elements with specified selector click item containing this element will be selected.
tolerance (Number) The amount of buffer to add around your
<SelectableGroup /> container, in pixels.
className (String) Class of selectable group element.
selectionModeClass (String) Class indicating that there is more than 1 selected item. Defaults to 'in-selection-mode'.
selectboxClassName (String) Class of selectbox element.
component (String) The component to render. Defaults to
div.
allowClickWithoutSelected (Boolean) When disabled items can be selected by click only if there is more than 1 already selected item.
fixedPosition (Boolean) Whether the
<SelectableGroup /> container is a fixed or absolutely positioned element or the grandchild of one.
resetOnStart (Boolean) Unselect all items when you start a new drag. Default value is
false.
deselectOnEsc (Boolean) Unselect all items on ESC keydown/keyup events. Default value is
true. Using
ref on
SelectableGroup gives access to
ref.clearSelection() method to unselect all items programmatically.
disabled (Boolean) Enable or disable the selectable draggable, useful if you want to enable drag of sub-items. Default value is
false.
delta (Number) Value of the CSS transform property scaled list, useful if your list of items in
<SelectableGroup /> is wrapped by a scale css transform property. Default value is
1.
selectOnClick (Boolean) Allow selecting by clicking items. Default value is
true
allowAltClick (Boolean) Perform select actions even though the
alt key is down when clicking or dragging. Default value is
false
allowCtrlClick (Boolean) Perform select actions even though the
ctrl key is down when clicking or dragging. Default value is
false
allowMetaClick (Boolean) Perform select actions even though the
meta key is down when clicking or dragging. Default value is
false
allowShiftClick (Boolean) Perform select actions even though the
shift key is down when clicking or dragging. Default value is
false