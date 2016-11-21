openbase logo
react-select2

by luqin
4.0.3 (see all)

Select2 components built with React.

Documentation
Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Select

Reviews

Readme

react-select2

Wrapper for Select2.

Installation

npm install react-select2 select2 --save

Documentation

Guide

Alternatives

rs
react-selectThe Select Component for React.js
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
4M
User Rating
4.3/ 5
80
Top Feedback
17Great Documentation
14Easy to Use
13Performant
downshift🏎 A set of primitives to build simple, flexible, WAI-ARIA compliant React autocomplete, combobox or select dropdown components.
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
13
Top Feedback
9Highly Customizable
5Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
react-multi-select-componentLightweight (~5KB gzipped) multiple selection dropdown component
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
31K
User Rating
4.1/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant
mrd
multiselect-react-dropdownReact multiselect dropdown with search and various options
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
22K
User Rating
3.8/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Slow
rc-tree-selectReact Tree Select
GitHub Stars
228
Weekly Downloads
764K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
@ag-grid-enterprise/rich-selectThe best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
58K
