rs
react-select2
●
by luqin
●
4.0.3 (see all)
●
Claim This Page
Select2 components built with React.
●
npm
●
GitHub
●
CDN
npm i react-select2
Popularity
Downloads/wk
1.3K
GitHub Stars
15
Maintenance
Last Commit
5yrs
ago
Contributors
2
Package
Dependencies
1
License
MIT
Type Definitions
DefinitelyTyped
Tree-Shakeable
No
?
Categories
React Select
Readme
react-select2
Wrapper for
Select2
.
Installation
npm
install react-
select
2
select
2 --save
Documentation
Guide
Alternatives
rs
react-select
The Select Component for React.js
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
4M
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
80
Top Feedback
17
Great Documentation
14
Easy to Use
13
Performant
downshift
🏎 A set of primitives to build simple, flexible, WAI-ARIA compliant React autocomplete, combobox or select dropdown components.
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
13
Top Feedback
9
Highly Customizable
5
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
react-multi-select-component
Lightweight (~5KB gzipped) multiple selection dropdown component
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
31K
User Rating
4.1
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
2
Performant
mrd
multiselect-react-dropdown
React multiselect dropdown with search and various options
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
22K
User Rating
3.8
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
2
Slow
rc-tree-select
React Tree Select
GitHub Stars
228
Weekly Downloads
764K
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
@ag-grid-enterprise/rich-select
The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
58K
